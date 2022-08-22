Sabers counting on senior trio to lead the way

Despite a sluggish start, the Legacy Sabers played themselves into an 11AA playoff spot last fall.

This year, the Sabers are hoping to start quick with a team featuring talented returners and plenty of competition for open spots.

"We had to overcome some things last year," Sabers head coach Chris Clements said. "We had a lot of youth, that was a big thing for us, but our kids rose to the challenge and got more consistent as the year went on."

The Sabers hope to carry over that improved consistency against a tough schedule which sees two of their first three games come against title contenders West Fargo and on Friday in the opener against defending state champion and preseason No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne.

"Everything is geared around playing one game at a time," Clements said. "Playing double A football in North Dakota is tough week in and week out, and we know that. We're taking things one game at a time, and trying to improve from one game to the next."

The Sabers return quarterback Logan Miller and running back Carl Henry, two of the top players at their positions in the West Region last season. Miller ran for nearly 500 yards, threw for over 600 and accounted for 12 touchdowns. Before getting hurt late in the season, Henry had nearly 600 yards rushing and four scores.

Among Miller's top receiving targets is Wyatt Kraft, who like Miller and Henry, is a senior.

"Those guys return with a lot of game experience," Clements said of Miller, Henry and Kraft. "Kraft is a good receiver, Logan has played a lot of QB for us, and Henry's taken a lot of carries."

There is plenty of competition for snaps elsewhere.

"Aaron Urlacher and Evan Hoffer, those guys will compete for wide receiver positions," Clements said. "Tristan Will, a senior, will see time in the backfield. We have a few juniors that will compete as well. Jared Frank and Hayden Emter will get some run in the backfield and Lucas Kupfer will see time at receiver."

The Sabers graduated much of their offensive line from last season, leaving playing time up for grabs heading into Friday night's opener against the Mustangs.

"If you're good up front in high school football, you're going to have a chance to be successful," Clements said. "Austin Westside, Aidyn Arntz, Landon Leno, Treyson Renkin, Haaken Jacobsen, Preston Ellingson and some other guys will be big-time contributors for us."

Some of that talent, both at the skill positions and on the offensive line, will also see plenty of time on the defensive side of the ball.

"We return some guys up front (on defense) that played a lot for us, including Landon Leno, Alex Wetzstein, and Vegas George at defensive end," Clements said. "A couple of our linebackers will be Mitchell and Conner Wald, and Wyatt Kraft will be back at safety for us.

"Mitchell Wald will be our fullback this year and he's shown good things in camp. Conner Wald, Mitch's twin, shifted to offensive line and we're looking for big things out of both of them."

Clements and his coaching staff are still sifting through where some players will take snaps on the defensive side, but there are a few players standing out.

"Isaac Mitchell will play some safety," Clements said. "Logan Miller will also play a little safety, and we'll have competition for our corner spots."

One position that could see some tinkering during the season is special teams.

The Sabers return kicker Reece Snow off of last year's roster, but Snow does double duty in fall sports, playing soccer as well.

Whether that might lead to the Sabers being more aggressive in usual special teams situations is anyone's guess.

"It's a wait and see thing," Clements said of his team's plans when Snow is unavailable. "It'll have to wait until we get on the field and see how we feel about the situation at hand."

Clements is looking forward to seeing how his team stacks up against the state's top teams.

"If you're looking purely at the West, there's a gauntlet (of good teams)," Clements said. "Century, Bismarck High, Mandan, Minot High, game in and game out, it's a tough challenge. We open on the road at Sheyenne and that's our focus right now."