Rostberg throws Deacons past Sabers

A pair of 4-1 teams met Friday evening in a key 11AA contest at Legacy High.

The second half was all Fargo Shanley, and that was enough to carry the fourth-ranked Deacons to a 28-16 win over the No. 5 Sabers.

"It's a big win for our team, especially with how we played in the first half," Deacons head coach Troy Mattern said. "The first half was awful. We talked to our kids at halftime and challenged them, and we were up to the challenge, especially defensively."

When it comes to stopping Shanley, it's all about stopping their passing game.

Legacy's first half was about as good a job as anybody has done at slowing down quarterback Michael Rostberg this year.

"Most teams will try and take away our passing game, because it's our bread and butter," Mattern said. "They did a great job of it, they were flying to the ball."

Rostberg's sixth passing attempt of the game, coming on Shanley's second drive of the contesdt, was a screen pass intercepted by Legacy's Wyatt Kraft and taken 23 yards to the house for a 7-0 Legacy lead.

"That was a read that Michael read wrong," Mattern said of the pick-six. "Those things happen. He did not have a good first half. He missed on throws, wouldn't get rid of the ball."

Legacy's defense forced a turnover on downs at its own 28 on the ensuing Deacons drive, and worked a nine-play drive to go 72 yards and score a touchdown on a 20-yard run by Carl Henry to take a 13-0 lead.

With Shanley losing a fumble on the ensuing drive and Legacy kicking a field goal with two minutes to go, the first half was looking to be a Legacy shutout.

They couldn't hold down Rostberg or his receivers forever, though.

"I was holding onto the ball too long, and a big thing for me is getting the ball out quicker," Rostberg said. "I just have to make the right reads, get the ball out quicker. That helped a lot in the second half. (Our receivers) did a great job in the second half, they kept fighting, and they made my life easier."

The senior quarterback, given the ball back after Legacy was unable to run the clock out in the first half, led a seven-play, 51-yard drive that concluded with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Sam Ovsak on the final play of the half.

Shanley didn't convert the two-point attempt after, but the momentum was firmly in its favor going into halftime.

"What was huge was we held them to a field goal to make it only 16-nothing," Mattern said. "To get a score to end the half, and then get the ball back out of the second half and score on both possessions, that was the game-changer."

After holding Rostberg to a mark of 7 for 21 passing for 86 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the first half, Legacy was unable to replicate the performance in the second half.

Pressure put on Rostberg that got to the senior in the first half was just half a step slow in the second half, and that's all he needed to pick Legacy apart.

"They have a good defense, and they got pressure on me in the first half," Rostberg said. "I had to get the ball out quicker, get out on the run a little, step up a little, and make some plays."

Rostberg ran in a touchdown from a yard out on the first drive. He hit Vucuri Hakim for an eight-yard score on the second, and wrapped the scoring with a one-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hollcraft in the fourth quarter.

Legacy's offense, which moved the ball well in the first half, stalled out in the second. The Sabers had just two first downs in the second half, both of which came on their first drive of the third quarter.

"We told the kids at halftime that they needed to change what they were doing, especially defensively," Mattern said. "We got after it (in the second half).

Carl Henry's 106 rushing yards and his touchdown was the offensive highlight for the Sabers, as their winning streak came to a halt at four games.

"We didn't stop (Legacy's running game) in the first half," Mattern said. "We played as a championship-level team in the second half. We have to find a way to mimic what we did in the second half for all four quarters. We're a good football team if we can do that."

Shanley moves to 5-1 on the season and prepares for a showdown against 5-1 Fargo Davies next Friday.

"It's on to next week after we celebrate this one," Rostberg said. "We're on to Davies, we're ready to play them and it's always a fun time playing them."