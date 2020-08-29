Patriots start fast, hold off Sabers

On the very next play, Garcia showed some speed to go with his power. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder darted off right tackle and went 41 yards to the house for a 31-13 Century lead. Garcia was hobbled in the second half after getting kicked in the calf. Ron Wingenbach, Century head coach, said it was a contusion. Garcia did finish the game.

Back came Legacy.

Feland led a 10-play, 80-yard drive with the senior QB plowing in from the 2-yard line to get the Sabers within 14 (34-20).

Legacy forced a Century punt and drove deep again. The Patriots’ defense stiffened, forcing a long field goal attempt. The 42-yard try was no problem for Seidel. The Sabers’ senior kicker, who is also a top soccer player for LHS, split the uprights from 42 yards with plenty of room to spare.

A second straight stop by Legacy put the Sabers’ sizzling offense back on the field. Feland, feeling it, broke off a 42-yard run inside Century’s 5-yard line. Two plays later, Feland was shoved into the end zone by teammates on a QB sneak, cutting the deficit to 34-29. Legacy went for two on the conversion, but a pass, following a penalty, was broken up in the end zone.