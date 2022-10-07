Patriots shut out Sabers for second win

Century broke its losing streak last week by thumping Williston.

Now the Patriots have their first winning streak of the season after shutting out Legacy 20-0 at the Community Bowl Friday night.

"We've had three or four good weeks of practice, but unfortunately we didn't come out on the winning side in two of them," Patriots head coach Ron Wingenbach said. "The kids hung in there and they've kept working. This was a good win for us tonight."

Century’s offense got on track with their 34-7 win over the Coyotes last Thursday, and several times early in the first quarter, it appeared as though the Patriots would continue their hot hand.

Luckily for the Sabers, three different plays of 35 or more yards were negated due to Century penalties, keeping the game tied.

"A lot of guys haven't played varsity before, so they needed that taste of what it's like to win," Patriots running back Peyton Arndt said. "Even if it's not the best team in the state, we still played a good game last week.

"We've been beating ourselves in that aspect, but we were talking on the field that we just needed to move on to the next play."

Legacy’s best drive of was also the first drive of the game, as it got down inside the Century 15-yard line, but were unable to convert a 4th-and-1 and turned the ball over on downs.

That was the closest the Sabers would come to Century’s end zone for the rest of the game, as their running game was unable to get on track.

Legacy’s offense kept up the pressure on Century, including sacking quarterback Kyan Barth twice as part of six loss of yardage plays on the Patriots offense.

The Patriots eventually took advantage of that pressure, as Arndt broke through the line of scrimmage on Century’s third drive of the game and sprinted 41 yards to the end zone for the game-opening score midway through the second quarter.

"I felt good, the guys up front were making me good holes," Arndt said. "Even if the holes weren't always there, I'd drop my shoulder and run hard. Felt good tonight."

Legacy blocked the point-after attempt, but the Patriots still had their first lead of the game.

"The kids kept their poise and kept working at it," Wingenbach said. "The long run by Peyton sprung us and set the tone for the rest of the game."

Another big play, this time through the air, gave Century their second score of the quarter.

Lofting the ball deep for receiver Ryan Brynjolfson, Barth connected with his senior teammate for a 40-yard play to the Legacy 11.

Three plays later, Barth and Brynjolfson hooked up again, as the wideout made an incredible toe-tapping catch at the back of the end zone to give Century a 13-0 lead with 11 seconds to go before the half.

"Between Payton and Kyan, and our receivers did a good job of catching the ball tonight, it was a complete offensive, defensive, special teams game," Wingenbach said.

The second half was all about ball control.

Century ground down the time remaining for Legacy to come back, going 70 yards on 16 plays to eat up much of the third quarter and score their final touchdown of the game, this time on a six-yard run by Gavin Lill.

"The big possession was the one in the third quarter where I looked up and there was only three minutes left in the quarter," Wingenbach said. "We took off a lot of time, which was huge."

"Those long drives are great, it makes the game go a lot quicker," Arndt said. "We've been on the receiving end of it a few times, so it feels good to give it to someone else."

The Sabers had just three possessions in the second half and managed only 67 yards, 29 of which came on one run by quarterback Logan Miller.

Miller and talented Sabers running back Carl Henry were bottled up by the Patriots. Miller ran for 83 yards on 13 carries and Henry managing 55 yards on 12 attempts.

"Miller and Henry were the two we were concerned about," Wingenbach said. "Both are excellent athletes that do a lot of things well. Our defensive front played well tonight and we tackled well."

The Sabers were unable to get going through the air, completing just six passes for 39 yards.

"One thing we have going for us is we have some speed in the secondary, and even our backups have speed," Wingenbach said. "We're starting to learn the nuances of our defense with those kids and it's paying off."

Century’s playoff hopes, which had seemed dim two weeks ago, are revived as they play at Fargo Davies.

"Davies is talented up front, their defensive front is as good as anybody in the state," Wingenbach said. "They're well-coached, and we'll have our work cut out for us."

"The morale is higher now than it was a few weeks ago," Arndt said. "We have to work hard in practice. They're a tough team, we have to hop off the bus and play as hard as we can without our fans to cheer us on."