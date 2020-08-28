New Salem-Almont keeping things mostly normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The way head coach Steve Kleinjan sees it, the only things different about football so far at New Salem-Almont are mostly off the field.

“It’s going OK,” Kleinjan said. “It’s actually fairly normal out here in small-town North Dakota. We’re doing our best to get ready for what we’re doing at school.

“It’s a whole different process for football to keep things going along. We’re sanitizing everything and kids have to bring their own water bottles.”

Kleinjan said on the field, the Holsteins are staggering drills to limit contact as much as possible. But ultimately, football is a contact sport, even during a pandemic.

“We’re trying to follow along as best we can so we can have a season,” Kleinjan said. “We told the kids, let’s just go week by week and be grateful for every opportunity we have to play. We’re keeping that mentality.”

Kleinjan said numbers are down slightly.

“We’ve got 29 kids out, but we have a group of kids that during summer have been very committed and dedicated,” he said.

That includes second-team all-state senior lineman Logan Becker (6-2, 280), who was a two-way starter last season.