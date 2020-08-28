New Salem-Almont keeping things mostly normal

The way head coach Steve Kleinjan sees it, the only things different about football so far at New Salem-Almont are mostly off the field.
“It’s going OK,” Kleinjan said. “It’s actually fairly normal out here in small-town North Dakota. We’re doing our best to get ready for what we’re doing at school.
“It’s a whole different process for football to keep things going along. We’re sanitizing everything and kids have to bring their own water bottles.”
Kleinjan said on the field, the Holsteins are staggering drills to limit contact as much as possible. But ultimately, football is a contact sport, even during a pandemic.
“We’re trying to follow along as best we can so we can have a season,” Kleinjan said. “We told the kids, let’s just go week by week and be grateful for every opportunity we have to play. We’re keeping that mentality.”
Kleinjan said numbers are down slightly.
“We’ve got 29 kids out, but we have a group of kids that during summer have been very committed and dedicated,” he said.
That includes second-team all-state senior lineman Logan Becker (6-2, 280), who was a two-way starter last season.
“We have some good kids back up front,” Kleinjan said.
Sophomore A.J. Heins (6-1, 295) is another experienced lineman.
Behind him, all-region senior running back Caleb Feland (5-9, 150) will lead the offense. He carried 70 times for 452 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 143 yards and a score last season.
The quarterback position was left open when an experienced sophomore incumbent elected not to play football. That left the position to sophomore Ty Wolding (5-11, 170), who was impressive in the Holsteins' 46-0 season-opening win over Tioga on Aug. 22. Wolding threw for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“He quarterbacked our JV last year and is a really good athlete,” Kleinjan said. “He’s a hard-nosed kid and It’ll be a matter of him gaining some confidence at that position. There will be some growing pains but as the season progresses, he’s going to grow and be a good quarterback.”
Most of the Holsteins’ other experience is on the defensive side of the ball, Becker included.
“We’ve got some kids at each level defensively, but we do have spots where we need new kids to step up and make some plays,” Kleinjan said.
Junior defensive end and tight end Weston Kuhn (6-4, 215) was honorable mention all-region last season after recording 35 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss and eight quarterback sacks.
All-region senior linebacker and tight end Layne Duppong (5-9, 165) had 40 solo tackles and five tackles for loss and senior defensive back and receiver Grant Gerving (5-11, 160) had four interceptions.
