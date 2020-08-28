New Bowman coach Walker hopes to reload

Nick Walker came to Bowman a couple of years ago and coached 11 players who earned all-state first team, second team or honorable mention honors.
He starts his first year as the Bowman County Bulldogs head coach with a cupboard that’s not necessarily bare, just not overflowing with the kind of talent the team has become accustomed to.
“We have had a run of kids,” Walker said. “We had good run of linemen, a really good quarterback and lot of good skill kids who have come through here. It was a lot of fun.”
The Bulldogs appeared in the playoffs the last two seasons. Thirty-five players with experience return to the field, but expectations are muted. So far, so good for the Bulldogs. Bowman County blanked Heart River 26-0 in its opener no Aug. 22.
“Anytime in a small or large community, when you lose that many players you’re going to have questions,” Walker said. “We hope the transition is seamless.”
One answer is senior wide receiver and defensive back Caleb Duffield (5-10, 165), who was all-state as a sophomore and injured through most of his junior year. Duffield had 42 catches for 700 receiving yards two years ago.
He’s a proven producer. But how much his production will be affected by the loss of a veteran quarterback remains to be seen.
“When you lose a two-time all-state quarterback, you’re going to have to find answers,” Walker said.
The early answers are junior Quaid Lardy (5-10, 160) and all-region linebacker Tucker Strand (5-10, 160).
“(Lardh) has played a lot of JV and got some varsity time as a sophomore,” Walker said. “We’re not going to ask him to do what we asked Jacob (Svihovec) to do the last two years. But we’re hopeful that between Quaid and Strand that we’re able to put packages together for them.”
The Bulldogs have two quality backs returning in all-region senior Colby Schaff (5-10, 180) and all-region junior Brody Headley (5-10, 155). Schaff ran for 500 yards and Headley 800 yards last season.
Senior Brandon Rasmussen (6-4, 300) is back to anchor the line of scrimmage.
Defensive end Brady Senn (6-2, 200) and linebacker Clay Heimer (6-0, 160) also were all-region selections last season.
“We do have seven guys back who played a lot of football. Hopefully we can lean on them early,” Walker said. “There will definitely be a period of time where we are going to have to create our own identity.”
Like most other Class A teams, depth will be even more of an issue this season.
“You have to have a depth chart. You have to be able to move kids around,” Walker said.
The Bulldogs host Richardton-Taylor tonight at 7:05 p.m.
