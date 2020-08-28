New Bowman coach Walker hopes to reload

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nick Walker came to Bowman a couple of years ago and coached 11 players who earned all-state first team, second team or honorable mention honors.

He starts his first year as the Bowman County Bulldogs head coach with a cupboard that’s not necessarily bare, just not overflowing with the kind of talent the team has become accustomed to.

“We have had a run of kids,” Walker said. “We had good run of linemen, a really good quarterback and lot of good skill kids who have come through here. It was a lot of fun.”

The Bulldogs appeared in the playoffs the last two seasons. Thirty-five players with experience return to the field, but expectations are muted. So far, so good for the Bulldogs. Bowman County blanked Heart River 26-0 in its opener no Aug. 22.

“Anytime in a small or large community, when you lose that many players you’re going to have questions,” Walker said. “We hope the transition is seamless.”

One answer is senior wide receiver and defensive back Caleb Duffield (5-10, 165), who was all-state as a sophomore and injured through most of his junior year. Duffield had 42 catches for 700 receiving yards two years ago.