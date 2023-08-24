When a team is as young as Grant County-Flasher this season -- their roster counts just five seniors -- their star players have to make up for the gap in experience while the new varsity players get their feet wet.

Luckily for the Storm, they have one of the state's best players, Javin Friesz, serving as a do-it-all option in all phases of the game.

Two years after teaming up with his brother Jace, another multi-sport star athlete, Javin has stepped in and taken the baton.

"I'm trying to enjoy it while also being on a mission to get to the playoffs," Friesz said. "We just have to take things one game at a time. I'm looking forward to my senior year."

To start, Friesz is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state.

The lone junior quarterback on last year's 9B first-team All-State squad, Friesz has high expectations to live up to on a roster lacking experience.

Grant County-Flasher head coach Jamie Krenz knows what he has in Friesz: A major threat he can turn to when the Storm need a big play.

"He's nasty because he can do it in every phase," Krenz said. "Defense, offense, punt, kick return, he can make plays and he's a weapon out there."

The Storm can also turn to Friesz's running mate on offense, junior Trey Heid, for offense when they need it.

"Trey's a great runner, we know we have to run hard and run fast," Friesz said. "We knew coming in (against Richardton-Taylor-Hebron) that we'd have to run hard."

"He's one of the guys besides Javin that has varsity experience," Krenz said. "He works hard in both the weight room and classroom, so I was glad to see him having success."

Krenz got exactly that in the team's season opener Saturday at the Region 4 Rumble in Mandan.

Even in a down passing game against Richardton-Taylor-Hebron where Friesz completed just one of five passing attempts for seven yards and a touchdown, he more than made up for it with his legs. He ran nine times for 70 yards and three scores.

"It was slow through the air, so I knew I had to get it done on the ground," Friesz said. "The air is something we can always work on, we'll be working on it in practice for sure, getting it down, getting it better, working on our push up front."

He was also a starter at defensive back against a quickly-improving Raiders squad that was held off the board until the waning seconds of the fourth quarter.

"It starts with being a leader, we have to have leadership out there," Freisz said. "If someone doesn't make a play, help them up and make sure they get the next one."

As if playing more than 80 snaps combined between offense and defense wasn't enough, Friesz is also a top-notch return man on special teams. He approached the century mark in return yards to set up all four of his touchdowns in the 36-8 win against the Raiders.

"Anything like that, a punt return or kick return, getting us good field position for our offense is crucial," Friesz said. "If you're in their territory, our guys are ready to go and it sparks a light in us. We preach getting good returns a lot.

"(Playing that many snaps) starts with being in shape, I know I'm on every side of the ball. In the offseason you have to prepare for that, and everybody has to be in great shape, because you never know what can happen."

Grant County-Flasher will need every last drop of talent they can get from their star.

This offseason's realignment placed the Storm in one of the toughest regions in the state.

Not only will they have to deal with the defending 9B state champions in New Salem-Almont, who ended the Storm's 2022 playoff run with a 30-22 defeat in the state quarterfinals, they also face playoff teams in Kidder County, Hettinger County, Hettinger-Scranton and South Border.

"We had a different perspective, playing on the turf in Mandan, but yeah, we have a solid region," Friesz said. "We have to look forward to each and every Friday night and prepare for every team."

As if his rapidly progressing senior season of football wasn't enough, Friesz is also set to play a starring role for the Flasher Bulldog basketball team this winter.

Friesz almost single-handedly took the Bulldogs to the state tournament at last year's Region 5 tournament and earned first-team all-state honors for his efforts.

His ability to excel in multiple sports is keeping Friesz's future plans up in the air, though he is likely to have interest from a host of schools interested in boosting their football and basketball programs.

"I play basketball, and offseason training for each is crucial," Friesz said. "My work in the offseason is crucial for all that. As of now I'm undecided, but I'm looking at my options and see where I go from there."

For now, Friesz and the Storm will focus on the football season and the next team up for the Storm, a home game against Hettinger County.

"It's good to get this one out of the way, the first win is always tough," Friesz said. "Now we can build on this for next week and go over the little things, tackling, wrapping up, things like that."

"We'll enjoy this win and then start focusing on a tough Hettinger County team," Krenz said. "We get them at home, we saw some of their game, so we'll have to be ready. They'll be a challenge for us, but hopefully we picked up some good lessons today."