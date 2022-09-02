Mandan stakes claim for No. 1 after win over Century

When the new 11AA poll comes out Monday, Mandan will be on top of it and the Braves have absolutely earned it.

After beating Fargo Davies last week, Mandan rolled to a 30-13 victory over fifth-ranked Century Friday night in front of a big crowd at the Bowl.

Standout senior tailback Lincon Wiseman ran for a punishing 176 yards and three touchdowns for Mandan, which beat Century for the first time since 2015.

"I think this is why we put all the extra time and effort in. For nights like this," said Wiseman, who carried 31 times against Century's stout defense. "We're not gonna be out there getting big heads or anything like that. We still have a lot of work to do, but this feels pretty good right now."

Century had won 16 of the previous 17 meetings between the two teams, no shame in that. The Patriots have been the standard bearer in the state's top division for years. This season, however, things might run through Mandan.

"First, give Mandan all the credit. They're a very good football team," Century head coach Ron Wingenbach said. "Their tailback is a very good player. They have a lot of speed and they have quality kids up front. They are playing very well."

Certainly, no one is surprised by the Braves' start — they were ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll. Still, beating two teams the caliber of Davies and Century to start is eye-opening.

"I feel like we have a high-end team. What we've seen on the practice field, really going back to when we first started, we're seeing that on Friday nights so far," Mandan coach Todd Sheldon said. "Fargo Davies, Century, those are very good teams for sure, but we believe we have a high-quality team. These kids have worked really hard. They're committed. We're not going to get carried away with anything, but yeah, the expectations we have for this team are high."

Mandan outgained Century 437 to 219. The Braves got a 95-yard touchdown pass from Max Carlson to Karsyn Jablonski for the first touchdown of the game.

The big-play Braves also got a 45-yard one-handed reception from Tahrye Frank, while Wiseman had runs of 42, 26, 15, 14 and 12 in a stellar performance by Mandan in the trenches.

"Seth Gerhardt, Kaiden Steele, Owen Gress, Brady Boehm, Hunter Corbin, those kids have worked hard to improve. They've gone to camps. They've done everything we've asked them to do and it's showing," Sheldon said. "Century's been so good in the lines for so many years and they're good this year, but our kids have really done a nice job and certainly did tonight."

Wiseman, who's staking a claim as the top tailback in the state, agreed.

"The line did a great job, then it's on me to do my job," he said. "We just feel like we have one of the best offenses in the state. Max (Carlson) is great. Karsyn and Tahyre are insane. Our line is great. We have all the pieces and we're going out there and proving it on the field."

After each team punted on its first possession, but Mandan lived up to its big-play reputation on its second.

Pinned at its own 5-yard line, Carlson got perfect protection and found Jablonski streaking up the seam. The throw was perfect and Jablonski did the rest, going 95 yards for a 6-0 lead. The point after was missed, which is about all the went wrong for the Braves, who went 0-for-5 on PATs.

"Max is making good decisions and our playmakers are making plays when we get them them ball," Sheldon said.

Century had a quick answer. On fourth-and-six and its own 34 yard line, Gavin Lill hauled in a short pass underneath, turned the corner and was gone. Christian Jangula’s kick gave the Patriots the lead with 6:25 left in the first quarter.

The Braves regained the lead late in the first quarter, cashing in a Century turnover. Earlier, Ryan Brynjolfson stunted a Mandan drive, intercepting a pass deep in the red zone.

Century gave it right back, fumbling deep in its own territory. After three runs produced little, Max Carlson ran the read-option perfectly, faking to Wiseman and running through a wide open lane for a 3-yard TD.

Mandan was back on the board next after a big defensive stand.

Century went for it on 4th-and-1 at its own 15 yard line, but the QB sneak was stuffed.

On the very next play, Wiseman made two players miss and ran over the last Century defender for a 15-yard touchdown.

"Century is always physical. They put a lot of guys in the box," Wiseman said. "We just stuck with it. Again, big shout out to our line. They played great."

Sheldon said there's more to it.

"(Wiseman's) family is from Regent, and you know, Regent is a mecca of great athletes," Sheldon said. "Lincon, he's tough to take off the field, because when you take him off, he's always in your ear saying, 'coach, we can pound the rock.' And, obviously, he's very good."

Mandan produced another crisp drive right before half. Big completions to Jablonski and Paxton Ohlhauser put the Braves in the red zone. Another zone-read run by Carlson got Mandan close and Wiseman powered it for a 24-7 halftime lead. The week before, the Braves led Davies 27-7 at the break.

Century closed the gap to 24-13 on a second touchdown connection from Barth to Lill midway through the third quarter.

It stayed that way until Mandan iced the game with a 12-play march capped by Wiseman's 2-yard plunge.

"Offense and defense, it was just everyone doing their job," Wiseman said. "We can still get better. We have to. This is great, but on Monday, we're going back to work."

The Braves get Minot at home next, while Century's grueling start continues against defending state champion West Fargo Sheyenne, coming off a lopsided loss to Davies.

"We're not going to panic, but clearly we have to play better across the board," Wingenbach said. "We're going to be a work in progress. It comes down to mistakes and growing pains, but I like the effort we had in the second half."