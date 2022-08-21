Mandan returns talent and experience

Mandan returns a ton of experience and talent this season.

The Braves are a popular team atop preseason polls. In the recently released Pigskin Preview, the coaches picked Mandan No. 1 in the West, while the annual preview booklet had the Braves No. 2.

Returning so many seasoned players is a big benefit for the Braves, who open the season at home on Friday against Fargo Davies.

"We return a lot of kids with football savvy, so we can throw a lot at them," Mandan head coach Todd Sheldon said. "They're picking things up pretty quickly. We should have nine kids back starting on each side of the ball, and we're excited about what that means for us."

Mandan returns its quarterback, top two receivers and an accomplished running back.

Quarterback Max Carlson led the West Region in passing last season; running back Lincon Wiseman was No. 1 in rushing; and receivers Karsyn Jablonski and Tahrye Frank were 1-2 in the West in yards.

"Those guys are phenomenal," Sheldon said. "Having those guys gives us a lot of weapons. We feel well ahead of things on offense where we're starting to talk about and install plays we might not have gotten to run until week 5 or 6 because of how long it takes to install them, but the kids are picking things up quickly."

Wiseman totaled 893 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Carlson threw for 1,694 yards and 14 TDs.

In Jablonski (992 yards, 7 TDs) and Frank (405, 4 TD), Mandan has among the best returning receiving duo in the state.

Despite the large number of returners, Mandan does have a few holes to fill.

"Offensively, fullback, tight end and tackle are the positions we had seniors at and need filling," Sheldon said. "We have good battles going on at those positions with four returners on our offensive line and then a few kids battling to get the last open spots."

Special teams can be a recurring thorn in the side of some teams, but the Braves feel their specialists are pretty well locked in this year.

"Alex Wegner is back as our kicker both for kickoffs and PATs and field goals," Sheldon said. "We missed him a little last year because he was playing soccer, but kicking with us is something he's excited about and I'm excited to see how he plays this year, he's definitely matured from his sophomore year.

"Tristan Ulmer returns as our punter, and he can punt the crap out of the ball. We just have to figure out how to cover the punts."

Scheduling is definitely Mandan's friend this year, particularly in terms of limiting road trips. Not only do the Braves have the plus side of the nine game home-and-away split, they don't leave the Bismarck-Mandan area until Oct. 7, when they head out to Dickinson to play their seventh game of the year.

That trip out to Dickinson is one of just two trips outside of Bismarck-Mandan this year, as the Braves host Fargo Davies, Minot, Williston, St. Mary's, and Fargo Shanley, and are on the road with Century, Bismarck High, Dickinson and West Fargo Sheyenne.

"We don't leave Bismarck-Mandan until October, so we feel like we can establish ourselves and take care of our kids," Sheldon said. "Our schedule is front-loaded in playing Fargo Shanley Week 1 and Century Week 2, so there's some downsides to our schedule, but we'll find out where we'll sit pretty quick."

One team that Mandan misses out on this year is Legacy, which is a scheduling happenstance that Sheldon isn't particularly pleased about.

"Not playing Legacy is a little frustrating, because we've built a good rivalry with them," Sheldon said. "We've had a lot of good, tight games with them over the course of the decade or so they've been around, but if we did play them, we probably wouldn't play Dickinson and would only have one game away from Bismarck-Mandan, and I like to get out and travel."

Sheldon does like getting a taste of the playoffs in their final game of the year, a road contest against defending champion West Fargo Sheyenne.

"We play the defending champs in our final game of the regular season," Sheldon said. "It should give us a good idea of where we're at. We have to go out and play every game and put our best team on the field and take care of business.

"When you play at the highest level of football in North Dakota, you have to be competitive every game. There's not a game on our schedule that shouldn't be a good game."