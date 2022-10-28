Lucht, Davies blow past Legacy in state quarterfinals

In the final week of the regular season, Legacy walked into Fargo Davies' house and out-everything'd the Eagles on the way to a 21-14 upset few saw coming.

Davies gave it right back to the Sabers Friday night at the Community Bowl, riding a huge night from Oliver Lucht to a 35-7 blowout in the state quarterfinals.

"We made a huge emphasis on playing five to six seconds every play," Davies head coach Wayne Werremeyer said. "Last week I thought we played a second to two seconds and Legacy played five seconds. That was our emphasis this week, and it's fun to be on the sideline when the kids are playing like they did tonight.

"Legacy kicked our tail last week, they outplayed us, out-executed us, outcoached us, everything in all three phases. If we hadn't played them last week, we might have come out and underestimated them."

It was big plays that went the way of the Sabers in the regular season matchup between the two teams. The Eagles came out and made sure that they had the big plays right off the bat.

Starting quarterback Mason Klabo (6-10, 60 yards, 1 TD) handed off to backup quarterback Gage Brewer, who ran towards the far sideline and then threw a 32-yard bomb to wide receiver Nicholas Hasbargen.

"We were hoping it would be an 80-yard pass," Werremeyer joked. "We snuck our backup quarterback in there, he made a nice throw and our wideout went up and caught the ball."

Thanks to a fumble by the Eagles that was recovered by the Sabers, Davies didn't score on the drive, but that play, as well as forcing Legacy's offense into a three-and-out on its first drive, put the Eagles in the driver's seat.

"When you pitch the football, you have to live with some fumbles," Werremeyer said. "The ball bounced out of our hands, but the kids went out and executed on the next play."

Lucht didn't register a touch on Davies' first drive, but they fixed that quickly on drive No. 2, and he got right to work.

The senior tailback, who finished with 230 total yards and four touchdowns on just 13 touches, carried the ball three times on the nine-play drive, tallying 57 yards that included a 44-yard touchdown run.

"We put in some new plays with the option stuff," Lucht said. "Then we went back to our original plays from throughout the year, and they were working too. The motion was a good added touch to it."

Legacy's offense sputtered to a halt in the first half.

Well aware of Logan Miller and Carl Henry's importance to Legacy's offense, the Eagles sold out to stop them, and got the job done.

"Davies did a good job of stopping our running game and did a good job in coverage," Miller said. "That's what got them the win tonight."

On Legacy's five first-half drives, they had five first downs, with one coming via penalty and two each coming from runs and passes.

"Hats off to our defensive staff, they put their heads together and came up with a good game plan," Werremeyer said. "We wanted to stop the run, that was our goal. Gang tackling, rally tackling, we did some drills on that this week and I think it showed."

Legacy's best drive of the half, which included three of their first downs, was ended on an interception of Miller on a play where Legacy's intended receiver was appeared to be interfered with.

"We tried our hardest, but Davies had a good game plan," Miller said. "(On the pick), I was looking for Wyatt Kraft on an over route, and there was a guy in my face and I overthrew him."

While the Legacy offense stalled, their defense kept getting gashed by Lucht and company.

Lucht finished off Davies' third drive of the game with a 27-yard touchdown, then took Davies' final run of the half 38 yards, tiptoeing along the sidelines for his third touchdown and a 22-0 lead.

"Our offensive focus this week was gap-sound blocking," Werremeyer said. "It started with the offensive line, they did a good job of picking up the blitzes and taking their gaps and the running backs ran their butts off.

"(Lucht) played his butt off. If he doesn't play hard for six seconds, he doesn't score that touchdown. He bought into what we were talking about, followed his blocks and he made good plays."

The one saving grace for the Sabers defense in the first half was that the Eagles lost a pair of fumbles and had a third miraculously land right in the hands of one of their players with a number of Sabers in the area.

"We had a couple of fumbles and those were on me," Lucht said.

Davies' lone touchdown that didn't come from Lucht was a third quarter 5-yard touchdown pass from Klabo to Ray Brown after Davies running back Elijah Hayes broke off a 30-yard run to put the Eagles on the doorstep.

Lucht capped off his monster night with a 42-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage on Davies' third drive of the second half, putting the game out of reach and into running time.

"Our offensive line came to play, I wouldn't have had any of my touchdowns if it wasn't for them," Lucht said. "Coach Werremeyer wanted us playing for five seconds a play after last week, I followed my blocks and that's how it worked out."

Legacy put together their lone scoring drive in the fourth quarter. Miller hit Lucas Kupfer for a 28-yard touchdown pass where Kupfer went up over the Davies defender to snatch the ball out of the air.

"It was good for our team so we didn't go out with a donut on the board," Miller said. "JV Mamba, Lucas Kupfer stepped up and went over the guy's head because I under threw that ball. It was a great play by him."

Miller finished the night with 90 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 6 of 16 passing. Henry closed out his year with 47 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Thanks in large part to Lucht, Davies put up 345 rushing yards, with Zach Lilly (four carries, 58 yards) and Elijah Hayes (eight carries, 48 yards) topping the Eagles' other rushing totals.

Legacy heads into the offseason still looking for the program's first playoff win while saying goodbye to one of the best senior classes the program has yet produced.

"We came in with high hopes," Miller said. "We wanted our first playoff win, but Davies fought hard and had a good game plan and they executed it. They prepared for everything.

"It's been a long road, I had a great time with my teammates and coaches, and I had a great year."

The Eagles, meanwhile, return home to prepare for the upstart eighth-seeded Century Patriots, who shocked the North Dakota football world by knocking out top-ranked and defending champion West Fargo Sheyenne.

"I have a lot of respect for Century," Werremeyer said. "We're one of the last four teams left in the state right now, and that's something we have to relish. Whoever we play, we'll give them our best and look at the scoreboard after 48 minutes and see what it says."