Linton-HMB deals with distractions, high expectations

"It was a credit to our kids. They embraced what we wanted to do and it certainly helps to get results," Purintun said. "They do understand that what happened one year doesn't necessarily carry over to the next. Things kind of reset. It's a new year. We have new goals. They're lofty but that's the expectation we have here."

The Lions return one of the top athletes in the state in senior Lucas Schumacher. Also a standout basketball player, Schumacher accounted for 25 touchdowns -- 15 through the air and 10 rushing -- and nearly 1,500 yards of offense. He was named first team all-state.

"Lucas is one of the top athletes in the state at any level," Purintun said. "He had an incredible junior season and we need another big season for him this year."

The Lions return eight starters, but graduated four talented players, all of whom were selected to play in the Shrine Bowl, which was ultimately canceled.

"The makeup of this year's team definitely will be different than last year's," Purintun said.

Schumacher threw for nearly 1,200 yards as a junior. All-region tight end Rafe Kalama, fellow seniors Boston Gefroh and Carter Renz, plus sophomore Landon Bosch (6-4, 175) give Schumacher ample targets.