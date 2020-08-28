Linton-HMB deals with distractions, high expectations

It's been an eventful start to the football season for Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock, but not in the way coach Tanner Purintun would prefer.
Coming off a 9-2 season with strong returning roster, Linton-HMB found out it might be adding a few new players just as practice was set to begin. When Strasburg-Zeeland determined it did not have enough players for a team, the school boards of the two co-ops agreed to form a team.
One week later, the North Dakota High School Activities Association green-lighted the request, allowing the two teams to join forces. While supplementing this year's team, it also meant the co-op would have to move up to 11-man next season.
But that was not the end of it.
Just four players from Strasburg-Zeeland planned to join Linton-HMB. But after further consideration, all declined to play, leaving Purintun's Lions back where they were in July, plus the baggage of some unnecessary drama.
"You try to avoid distractions as best you can, but sometimes they're unavoidable," Purintun said. "We're focused on what we need to do to get ready for the season. Our players have done a good job blocking out things beyond their control."
Purintun's initial task last season, his first in charge at his alma mater, was returning a winning culture. He did that in spades. The Lions advanced to the state quarterfinals.
"It was a credit to our kids. They embraced what we wanted to do and it certainly helps to get results," Purintun said. "They do understand that what happened one year doesn't necessarily carry over to the next. Things kind of reset. It's a new year. We have new goals. They're lofty but that's the expectation we have here."
The Lions return one of the top athletes in the state in senior Lucas Schumacher. Also a standout basketball player, Schumacher accounted for 25 touchdowns -- 15 through the air and 10 rushing -- and nearly 1,500 yards of offense. He was named first team all-state.
"Lucas is one of the top athletes in the state at any level," Purintun said. "He had an incredible junior season and we need another big season for him this year."
The Lions return eight starters, but graduated four talented players, all of whom were selected to play in the Shrine Bowl, which was ultimately canceled.
"The makeup of this year's team definitely will be different than last year's," Purintun said.
Schumacher threw for nearly 1,200 yards as a junior. All-region tight end Rafe Kalama, fellow seniors Boston Gefroh and Carter Renz, plus sophomore Landon Bosch (6-4, 175) give Schumacher ample targets.
Defenses also have to worry about the Lions' ground game. Trey Jacob, a senior, piled up 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Jacob, also an accomplished wrestler, is a stout linebacker, as well. He registered 100 tackles and intercepted two passes in his junior campaign.
"Trey's not a super vocal kid but he came to preseason camp with a whole new attitude this year," Purintun said. "He's going to be a leader for us this year and he's a very good football player."
Even with a top quarterback like Schumacher, Purintun wants to pound the ball on the ground first. With Jacob running behind a line of Kalama (6-2, 200), Nathan Schatz (6-0, 230), Dean Vetter (6-2, 200), Bosch (6-4, 175), Landon Schumacher (5-10, 180) and Aaron Hoff-Wald, the Lions figure to put opposing defenses to the test.
The Lions' first opportunity to see all the puzzle pieces in place comes later than everyone else. Their first game of the season was supposed to be against Strasburg-Zeeland one week ago. With Strasburg-Zeeland out of the picture, game 1 is tonight in Linton against South Border.
Linton-HMB was picked third in the preseason 9-man poll. Only defending champion Kidder County and Cavalier were ranked ahead of the Lions. One week from tonight, the Lions head to Steele for a marquee matchup against Kidder County.
Purintun is not running from expectations.
"These kids got a taste of success last year, but they weren't satisfied with that," the head coach said. "Our players have put a lot of work in. They have high expectations for themselves. They want to go deep in the playoffs and ultimately win that state title."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
