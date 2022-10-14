Legacy rebounds with win over St. Mary's

Entering Friday night's play at Sanford Sports Complex, Legacy had scored just a single offensive touchdown in its past eight quarters of play.

The Sabers got back on track and then some, scoring 42 unanswered points in a 42-13 win over St. Mary's. Legacy was coming off losses to Fargo Shanley and Century.

"The win feels good, because the last few weeks we've had a rough time getting into a groove," Legacy senior running back Carl Henry said. "I feel like we're back now and we're heading in the right direction towards the playoffs."

St. Mary's actually started the game off with the lead, as they scored a touchdown on its first drive.

With senior quarterback Thomas Kraljic dragging the Saints out of an early third-and-18 with a 23-yard completion to Gavin Miller, St. Mary's quickly moved down the field against Legacy's defense.

An 11-play drive ended with Kraljic hitting Caden Willer for a 14-yard touchdown. The PAT kick was blocked, but the ease with which St. Mary's moved down the field was troubling to a Legacy pass defense that had struggled the last two weeks.

"We responded to their first score," Sabers head coach Chris Clements said. "We had to make some adjustments, they moved the ball down the field with ease throwing it, then we played good football for three quarters."

A big run by Sabers quarterback Logan Miller set Legacy up with a goal-to-go at St. Mary's 6-yard line, but Miller fumbled while on his way into the end zone three plays later and St. Mary's recovered.

The next drive was when Legacy's defense stepped up in a big way. Starting a string of seven straight St. Mary's drives that ended with a punt or a kneel down, the Sabers gave their offense the time it needed to get going.

"Going from a four-man front to a three-man front allowed us to have more athleticism on the field," Clements said. "We had kids flying to the ball, which is a big thing for us. Coach (Lars) Jacobsen had a good plan going in defensively, he made a good adjustment after their first score and we played good football after that."

Get going it did.

Legacy's offense had big plays on the mind from the word go.

"St. Mary's did a good job of ripping at the ball," Miller said. "We had to do a better job of ball security. We figured that out."

Counting nine plays of 15 or more yards in the first half and six more in the second half, the Sabers eventually shook off their offensive doldrums.

"We had a rough past few quarters," Miller said. "We talked with our team and our senior leaders and our coaches. We got our minds right this game and we came out and battled and played a heck of a game."

"I knew the O-line had my back," Henry said. "I trusted in them and they got me into open space and I did my thing to get us yards."

Miller was responsible for all three of Legacy's first-half touchdowns. He hit Wyatt Kraft and Evan Hoffer for touchdowns of 40 and 20 yards, with the Kraft touchdown putting Legacy ahead for good late in the first. The Hoffer touchdown came with nine seconds left in the second quarter.

Miller also ran in a 12-yard touchdown and the Sabers went into the half with a 21-6 lead.

"I had confidence in my receivers that they'd be where they'd need to be," Miller said. "My line did a great job tonight."

Henry, who ran for 120 yards on 15 carries, echoed Miller's confidence in the Sabers' offensive line.

"I saw space and just went for it," Henry said of his longer runs on the night. "I'm just happy we got the win tonight. All glory to God and the guys up front."

Legacy's offense put the finishing touches on the win in the third quarter.

Mitchel Wald scored on a 47-yarder before Miller sprinted in from 17 yards out for his second rushing TD of the game. Later, Tristan Will added a 22-yard scoring run.

"We got back to successfully running the football," Clements said. "We executed well tonight. We'll take that any time we can get it."

A late Legacy fumble, set St. Mary's up at the Sabers' 23-yard line.

Five plays later, Kraljic hit Aeyden Price for a 21-yard score for the final points of the game.

When all was said and done, the Sabers tallied 543 yards of offense. Miller threw for 106 yards on five completions, rushing for 178 more, and Legacy's other backs combining for 259 yards on 28 carries.

While the Sabers allowed the Saints to pass for 222 yards, they kept the Saints to negative yardage in the running game, with the Saints combining to lose 9 yards on 14 carries.

The win, all but sealing Legacy's trip to the playoffs, sets the Sabers up for a battle next Friday as they head back to Fargo to take on Davies in the lone game of the night.

"We'll enjoy this, then we'll get ready for Davies," Clements said. "We still have regular season football to play, so we aren't thinking about the playoffs yet. We'll start working on the Davies game tomorrow."

"As a team, we know what we want," Henry said. "We've changed our mentality and we're hungry right now. We have to keep that hunger to win and having fun will do us right."