Legacy players know the ropes

Is now the Sabers' time?
A young and oft-injured Legacy football team finished with a 5-4 record in 2019, missing the AAA playoffs for the first time in four years. Only 15 players graduated, leaving 18 seniors and a lengthy list of experienced successors in their wake.
If that adds up to reason for optimism in the LHS camp, head coach Chris Clements is not tipping his hand.
Never known for bullish preseason evaluations, Clements seems especially careful about his assessment of the 2020 Sabers.
"We have 18 seniors, which is a little bit higher than it's been the last couple of years. ... Ideally, we'd like to that number in the twenties ... but it's a good group of seniors," Clements noted. "Our junior and senior group worked really hard over the summer. We're really pleaded with that."
Clements had 109 athletes involved in preseason practice, 34 of them freshmen.
"Obviously, we'd like to have the number of seniors a little higher, but 109 is a really good number," he observed.
Graduation didn't strip any segment of the Legacy team bare. Clements said the Sabers can build around a strong core of skill players, although a replacement is needed for graduated first-team all-state quarterback Rhett Clements.
"I'd say we're young with experience because a lot of our seniors played as sophomores," coach Clements said.
Clements said his new quarterback will be one of two returning players from last year. The candidates are Keagen Woodbury, a 6-foot all-region senior who threw four passes last season, connecting on two for 51 yards and no interceptions. He was a wide receiver as a junior, catching a team-high 30 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns.
The other option is 6-2 senior Clay Feland, who ran for 12 yards in five carries and connected on three of five passes for 23 yards last season.
There's an abundance of returning receivers, including seniors Nick Kupfer (20 catches, 295 yards, 5 TDs); Brady Burman (20-259-1), and Matt Jensen (1-20-0).
"We have some really good athletes at the skill positions," Clements noted.
Top running back candidates are seniors Lyric Hoffman (69 carries, 347 yards, 2 TDs) and Max Barrett (40-226-4). Hoffman, an all-region selection, is coming off a knee injury that cost him the final two games of the 2019 season.
"He got (medically) cleared at the beginning of August," Clements said.
In the offensive line, the Sabers are building around a nucleus of veterans Logan Barrett, Carter Smith and Colton Bertch, all seniors.
The defensive secondary will be well fortified with veterans. Woodbury, Kupfer, Burman are among the cornerbacks. Safeties include Jensen and Ben Patton. Patton, a senior, is coming off a knee injury incurred while playing summer baseball.
"He's going through rehab, and hopefully we'll have him back sooner rather than later," Clements said.
Caden Redinger, a senior, heads up the linebacker corps.
Bertch, Barrett and senior Jack Zimmer will head up the defensive line rotation.
"We have some talented juniors who figure in both the offensive and defensive line mix," Clements observed.
Senior T.J. Seidel, who was third on the team in scoring, returns for his third season as Legacy's kicker. Feland is expected to handle the punting.
As far as depth goes, Clements said there can never be enough.
"I don't think a coach ever goes into a season thinking he's got enough depth. ... We have a very, very good mix of juniors and seniors, and we feel fortunate to have the boys we have to fill the spots," he observed. "Our goal is develop depth as we go through the season. But there isn't a nonconference season, so we have to figure some things out very quickly."
Clements said last season was one of those years when his team's depth was thoroughly tested.
"We had some injuries down the stretch, especially on the offensive line ... that were tough to overcome," Clements recalled. "We had some skill kids go down, too, and that hurt. ... But that's the game of football. It's just a physical game."
The only benefit of injuries is reaped the following season when the backup players who were thrown into the fire return with varsity experience.
"We have some linemen who got some playing time due to the injury situation last year," Clements said.
With nonconference games wiped off the front end of the schedule, Legacy is in for a doozy of an opener. The Sabers inaugurate the season Saturday night, meeting reigning state AAA champion Century in an 8 p.m. game at the Bowl. Century is coming off an undefeated season and its third state championship in five years. The game will be broadcast on ESPU.
"We'd better be prepared," Clements said. "We kind of look at it as we're fortunate to have the opportunity to play the game.
"There are going to be a lot of unknowns going into that game. ... It's going to depend on how well we jell and how well they jell. The thing they have going for them is the success they've had."
