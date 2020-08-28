Legacy players know the ropes

"We had some injuries down the stretch, especially on the offensive line ... that were tough to overcome," Clements recalled. "We had some skill kids go down, too, and that hurt. ... But that's the game of football. It's just a physical game."

The only benefit of injuries is reaped the following season when the backup players who were thrown into the fire return with varsity experience.

"We have some linemen who got some playing time due to the injury situation last year," Clements said.

With nonconference games wiped off the front end of the schedule, Legacy is in for a doozy of an opener. The Sabers inaugurate the season Saturday night, meeting reigning state AAA champion Century in an 8 p.m. game at the Bowl. Century is coming off an undefeated season and its third state championship in five years. The game will be broadcast on ESPU.

"We'd better be prepared," Clements said. "We kind of look at it as we're fortunate to have the opportunity to play the game.

"There are going to be a lot of unknowns going into that game. ... It's going to depend on how well we jell and how well they jell. The thing they have going for them is the success they've had."

