Legacy edges West Fargo 7-6 in defensive slugfest

A battle from the first snap was what Legacy expected when they welcomed West Fargo to Sanford Sports Complex Friday.

They got it, and dished their own fight right back, as the Sabers squeaked out a 7-6 win against the Packers for their second straight win. It was the first win for Legacy over West Fargo.

"West Fargo plays all 48 minutes," Legacy senior quarterback Logan Miller said. "They show up. We knew it would be a grind, and our defense stepped up today. I'm proud of us."

"We told the kids early in the week that it would be a 48-minute war," Legacy head coach Chris Clements said. "We had to match their physicality and their intensity and I'm proud of how the kids responded to things. The kids just kept grinding."

'Bend but don't break' is a football cliche for a reason; many teams attempt it, but dew are unsuccessful. The aphorism was perfectly applicable to Legacy's defense as they fought against West Fargo quarterback Cole Tiedeman and receiver Payton McGregor.

West Fargo's first drive got inside Legacy's 20, but stalled out there. So did their second. Until their fifth drive of the game, Legacy's defense held fast.

"Our defensive coaches came up with a great plan, and while we were a little soft at corner at times, which I take full responsibility for, guys stepped up and made plays at big times," Clements said. "(Aidyn) Arntz, Vegas George, (Jaxon) Kellogg, players made plays and we put them in the right situation to make those plays."

Put behind the eight-ball by an interception at their own 28-yard line, the Sabers' defense surrendered a 20-yard run to Tiedeman and a 9-yard touchdown pass from Tiedeman to McGregor in the span of four plays.

"At halftime we told the kids they had to play a little tighter, get a little wider on their rush lanes," Clements said. "Those are adjustments you have to make in the game to benefit you in the second half."

Legacy did get the benefit of a fumbled exchange on the point-after attempt, keeping West Fargo to just six points.

Legacy's responding drive started slowly, with running back Carl Henry running three times for 11 yards and a first down, Legacy's third first down of the half.

Miller picked up another first down with two runs of his own, which shifted the Sabers from running out the clock to attempting a two-minute offense down the field as they crossed into West Fargo's territory for the first time all game.

"It was a rough start, we got some scrap yards right away," Miller said. "We had one pass that got us hyped, and from there, we had the energy. We knew we had to get the ball in the end zone."

Miller put together a gutsy drive, scrambling for a 12-yard run then connecting with receiver Aaron Urlacher on an 18-yard pass to get inside West Fargo's 30-yard line.

The Sabers were bailed out when Miller heaved a pass downfield in the direction of Wyatt Kraft, who was triple-covered. Kraft managed to fight them off for a 20-yard gain to West Fargo's five yard line.

On the next play, Miller hit Kraft on a slant pass for Legacy's only score of the game. Kicker Reece Snow split the uprights, and with 10 seconds to go in the half, Legacy had a lead.

"We didn't want to give West Fargo the ball back with too much time left," Clements said. "So we saw what we'd get, then we got a few first downs and got into a two-minute mode and got it going."

The second half was about holding the lead. Legacy ran just 23 plays, thanks in part to a stiffening West Fargo defense and a fumbled punt that West Fargo fell on.

Kellogg came up with a key interception on West Fargo's first drive of the second half. The Sabers forced a punt on the second, then forced two colossal turnover-on-downs after lengthy West Fargo drives.

"They drove the ball," Clements said. "When you get to certain parts of the field, things get condensed. We made key plays on early downs that helped. Those things added up at the end. Kids made plays here and there, and we're fortunate to come out with a win tonight."

Two runs by Henry gained a collective four yards, leaving a third and six. The coaching staff told Miller to call his own number.

"We knew we had to get the first down, so we were going to run it with Henry," Miller said. "On the last third down, we saw West Fargo was going tight so my coach told me no matter what, pull it. I pulled it, the guy luckily missed a tackle and I was able to get the first down."

An 11-yard burst by the senior quarterback, breaking two tackles in the process, gave Legacy a game-winning first down.

"West Fargo played a heck of a football game, and someone had to come out on top," Clements said. "I'm glad it was us. We did a read-keep, the offensive coaches made a great call, and all credit to Logan for getting us to first so we didn't get into a situation where we'd have to punt again."

Up next for the Sabers is Bismarck High. The Demons are winless, but gave Fargo Davies a stiff test Friday night.

"Next week is another game against a team with a coaching legend roaming the opposite sideline," Clements said. "We'll enjoy this win tonight and then we get focused on them."