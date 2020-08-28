Kidder County retains high expectations

Senior running back and defensive back Payton Cauthon (5-9, 155) caught 12 passes for 352 yards and six touchdowns last season. He ran for another 648 yards and 11 scores. He made 42 tackles and made two interceptions.

The loss of Isaiah Harter and Parker Hager will no doubt have an impact.

“We lost a couple first-team all-staters and as a small school you just don’t replace that. You try to fill in kids and find somebody to take one guy’s spot,” Silbernagel said.

One area that remains solid is the lines. Five seniors return with valuable experience, including Blake Pfaff (5-8, 185), Carson Schmaltz (5-8, 180), Cooper Fanta (5-10, 210), Kaden Rohrich (5-8, 205) and Jacob Nolan (5-11, 215).

“Our linemen are athletic and in the option, they have to be able to move,” Silbernagel said.

Silbernagel has kept changes to a minimum in his first year.

“I tried to keep the things they’re used to,” Silbernagel said. “We’re using the approach we’re going to try to be as normal as we can be. This year we’re going to mean it when we say to play every down like it might be your last game because it might be.”

The Wolves were scheduled to play Strasburg-Zeeland tonight, but instead have an open date after the school opted not to have a team this season. They'll use the extra week to prepare for a marquee matchup against No. 3 Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock on Sept. 4 in Steele.

