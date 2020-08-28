Kidder County retains high expectations

Has anyone ever walked into a more thankless job than first-year Kidder County football coach Dave Silbernagel?
For one thing, unless the Wolves march to a second straight state nine-man championship, Silbernagel won’t be able to live up to the team’s 2019 state title. And, well, given the current COVID-19 pandemic, teams may not get to a postseason.
“First, you hope you get to play at all,” Silbernagel said. “So much stuff is out of our hands. We don’t have much say in it. They’re going to tell us what we can and can’t do.”
But they’re not going to tell Silbernagel who he can do that with. The coach has a lot of talent returning. Even so, the pandemic is having an effect on preseason preparations.
“You’re trying to keep kids apart as much as you can,” Silbernagel said. “You can’t guarantee that a kid isn’t around another kid for 15 minutes out there at practice. It’s like a fire drill sometimes.”
Depth is even more important this season, and depth isn’t always a luxury in nine-man.
“You almost have to prepare the younger kids faster,” Silbernagel said. “Sometimes that’s impossible. It takes three or four games for freshmen and sophomores to pick it up enough to contribute.”
The good news is that Kidder County has seven returning starters on both sides of the ball. The Wolves were clicking on all cylinders in their season opener, rolling past South Border 60-26. All 60 of Kidder County's points came in the first half.
“We have some experience. Last year’s team did, too,” Silbernagel said. “You have a little bit of experience there and they are able to push people along quicker. We have a lot of seniors who are three-year players. These kids have played a lot of playoff football.”
Second team all-state senior linebacker Tristan Patzner (5-10, 170) is the leading returning tackler. He had 103 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks last season. He also recovered six fumbles.
Offensively, everything begins with senior all-region quarterback Jonah Harter (6-0, 170). He was a double threat on offense, completing 22 of 42 passes for 483 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception and rushing 65 times for 445 yards and seven scores. He also ran or passed for 23 two-point conversions.
“Jonah Harter runs our option offense as well as any kid we’ve ever had,” Silbernagel said. “He’s got the skill set for it, he’s a smart kid and he diagnoses plays before he ever gets up there.”
Silbernagel said Harter has stepped into the leadership role his brother, Isaiah, had last year.
Senior running back and defensive back Payton Cauthon (5-9, 155) caught 12 passes for 352 yards and six touchdowns last season. He ran for another 648 yards and 11 scores. He made 42 tackles and made two interceptions.
The loss of Isaiah Harter and Parker Hager will no doubt have an impact.
“We lost a couple first-team all-staters and as a small school you just don’t replace that. You try to fill in kids and find somebody to take one guy’s spot,” Silbernagel said.
One area that remains solid is the lines. Five seniors return with valuable experience, including Blake Pfaff (5-8, 185), Carson Schmaltz (5-8, 180), Cooper Fanta (5-10, 210), Kaden Rohrich (5-8, 205) and Jacob Nolan (5-11, 215).
“Our linemen are athletic and in the option, they have to be able to move,” Silbernagel said.
Silbernagel has kept changes to a minimum in his first year.
“I tried to keep the things they’re used to,” Silbernagel said. “We’re using the approach we’re going to try to be as normal as we can be. This year we’re going to mean it when we say to play every down like it might be your last game because it might be.”
The Wolves were scheduled to play Strasburg-Zeeland tonight, but instead have an open date after the school opted not to have a team this season. They'll use the extra week to prepare for a marquee matchup against No. 3 Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock on Sept. 4 in Steele.
