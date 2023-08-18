As there tend to be, there were a number of changes to the high school football landscape since the last time nine-man teams took to the field.

There's just one change, however, that Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter head coach Kelly McCleary is hoping for from last year.

"Last year we got off to a decent start then the injury bug hit us hard," McCleary said. "The kids did the best they could, but playing in the region we play in, it was an uphill battle every week."

Last season started with a 36-28 win over Hettinger County and a 44-6 blowout of Richardton-Taylor-Hebron, but the injuries made things difficult and the Imperials lost five of their last six, with a 42-40 win over Beach being the lone saving grace in the second half.

The Imperials played in Region 5 for the 2022 season, and now find themselves in Region 4.

Their opponents haven't changed much.

Headlined by state champion New Salem-Almont and playoff hopefuls including Hettinger County, South Border and Linton-HMB, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter has its work cut out for it.

"There's a few teams in there that could make a deep playoff push this year," McCleary said. "New Salem's one, South Border's another, there's not many off weeks in our region, that's for sure."

McCleary is hoping that the playing time their younger players got last season will aid them this season against a schedule that doesn't let up much.

In-season and offseason improvements are most critical defensively, which has been a bit of a weakness for the Imperials in recent years.

NGS's eight opponents last season averaged 33 points a game, including four straight weeks where the Imperials allowed 40 or more points.

"We just want to get better defensively, we've given up too many points on that side of the ball the last few years," McCleary said. "We need to make a few more stops."

Health and opponent difficulty definitely affected NGS's offense last season as well.

In their three wins, they scored 36, 44 and 42 points. In their five losses, they scored 12, 36, 0, 14 and 6, an effort that wasn't going to be nearly good enough against playoff hopefuls like South Border and New Salem-Almont.

"We need better execution offensively," McCleary said. "We have good playmakers, we just need to get the ball in their hands and block things up for them."

Playmakers they have indeed.

After serving as quarterback last season, senior Joren Jangula will be moving to running back to make way for new starting quarterback, junior Tristan Schaffner.

"He's super athletic, he's a smart kid that sees the field well," McCleary said of Schaffner. "He'll do a lot of good things for us. He can throw well, run it well, and we like what we have with Tristan."

Eli Ketterling also returns at running back, giving the Imperials a dynamic pairing at an important position.

As for who Schaffner will throw to, he's got one of the best seniors in the nine-man level lining up out wide.

"Trevor Moos was second-team all-state as a wide receiver last year," McCleary said. "He'll be a big playmaker for us. Moos and Jangula are going to be our two biggest playmakers this year offensively."

Also stepping up as a wide receiver is a name familiar to those in wrestling circles.

Alexis Schneider went undefeated in North Dakota competition on her way to a 115-pound title in girls wrestling as a sophomore, and she is listed as a wide receiver and linebacker for Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter.

"I get to coach her in both wrestling and football, and she works her tail off every day," McCleary said. "Any playing time she gets on the field, she's earned because of how hard she works."

This year's Imperials schedule opens much like last year's, with McCleary's squad facing off against Hettinger County.

The location is a significant change, however, as they will be joining the rest of Region 4 at Mandan's Starion Sports Complex on Saturday for the Region 4 Rumble.

"It looks like a great complex, it should be a good day," McCleary said. "It's been a little while since we've played on turf, but it's not that unlike grass, so while it'll be a change, it's not too big a worry for us."

A day-long festival of football like what's coming on Saturday hasn't been held for Region 4 schools for a while, and McCleary is looking forward to the 9-man teams getting to strut their stuff on one of the best high school facilities in the West Region.

"It's a good way for our region to get its name out there a bit, everybody gets to see each other a little," he said. "A couple of teams brought the idea up and got it going and I think it'll be a good day of football."

Scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff against the Huskies, McCleary is hoping to stick around a little afterwards to watch the other games going on.

"How long we stay might depend on the heat, it's supposed to be pretty warm Saturday," he said. "We'll try and stick around and watch a little bit."