High School Football Standings

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. STANDINGS
CLASS AA
East Region
Team;East;Overall
Fargo Davies;0-0;0-0
Fargo Shanley;0-0;0-0
West Fargo;0-0;0-0
West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;0-0
Friday, Aug. 26
Fargo Davies at Mandan
Legacy at West Fargo Sheyenne
Fargo Shanley at Bismarck
Century at West Fargo
West Region
Team;West;Overall
Bismarck;0-0;0-0
Century;0-0;0-0
Legacy;0-0;0-0
Mandan;0-0;0-0
Minot;0-0;0-0
St. Mary’s;0-0;0-0
Williston;0-0;0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Fargo Davies at Mandan
Legacy at West Fargo Sheyenne
Fargo Shanley at Bismarck
Century at West Fargo
St. Mary’s at Minot
Fargo South at Williston
CLASS A
East Region
Team;East;Overall
Fargo North;1-0;1-0
Grand Forks Central;0-0;1-0
Grand Forks Red River;0-0;1-0
Devils Lake;0-0;0-0
Fargo South;0-0;0-0
Valley City;0-0;0-0
Wahpeton;0-0;0-0
West Fargo Horace;0-1;0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Fargo South at Williston
Fargo North at Grand Forks Central
Grand Forks Red River at Jamestown
Turtle Mountain at Valley City
West Fargo Horace at Dickinson
Wahpeton at Devils Lake
West Region
Team;West;Overall
Dickinson;0-0;0-0
Jamestown;0-0;0-0
Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-1
Watford City;0-0;0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Grand Forks Red River at Jamestown
Turtle Mountain at Valley City
West Fargo Horace at Dickinson
Hazen at Watford City
CLASS B 11-MAN
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
Central Cass;1-0;1-0
Kindred;1-0;1-0
Linton-HMB;1-0;1-0
Oakes;1-0;1-0
Northern Cass;0-0;0-1
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-1;0-1
Fargo Oak Grove;0-1;0-1
Lisbon;0-0;1-1
Sargent County;0-1;0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Central Cass at Oakes
Kindred at Hillsboro-Central Valley
Linton-HMB at Lisbon
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm at Northern Cass
Fargo Oak Grove at Sargent County
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Bottineau;1-0;1-0
Harvey-Wells County;1-0;1-0
Hillsboro-Central Valley;1-0;1-0
Thompson;1-0;1-0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich;0-0;1-0
Carrington;0-1;0-1
Grafton;0-1;0-1
Park River;0-1;0-1
Rugby;0-1;0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Kindred at Hillsboro-Central Valley
Bottineau at Grafton
Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Harvey-Wells County
Thompson at Park River
Rugby at Carrington
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-0;1-0
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;0-0;0-0
Nedrose;0-0;0-0
Des Lacs-Burlington;0-0;0-1
Minot Ryan;0-0;0-1
Ray-Powers Lake;0-0;0-1
South Prairie-Max;0-0;0-1
Stanley;0-0;0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Minot Ryan at Dickinson Trinity
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison at Beulah
Ray-Powers Lake at Heart River
Bowman County at Stanley
Southern McLean at Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central
Shiloh Christian at Nedrose
Killdeer at South Prairie-Max
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
Beulah;0-0;1-0
Dickinson Trinity;0-0;1-0
Killdeer;0-0;1-0
Southern McLean;0-0;1-0
Shiloh Christian;0-0;1-0
Heart River;0-0;0-0
Bowman County;0-0;0-1
Hazen;0-0;0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Minot Ryan at Dickinson Trinity
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison at Beulah
Hazen at Watford City
Ray-Powers Lake at Heart River
Bowman County at Stanley
Southern McLean at Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central
Shiloh Christian at Nedrose
Killdeer at South Prairie-Max
CLASS B 9-MAN
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
Hankinson;0-0;0-0
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;0-0;0-0
Richland;0-0;0-0
Tri-State;0-0;0-0
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;0-0;0-0
Friday, Aug. 26
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Enderlin
Hankinson at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Griggs-Midkota
Maple River at Richland
Hatton-Northwood at Tri-State
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Enderlin;0-0;0-0
Griggs-Midkota;0-0;0-0
Hatton-Northwood;0-0;0-0
Maple River;0-0;0-0
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;0-0;0-0
Friday, Aug. 26
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Enderlin
Hankinson at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Griggs-Midkota
Maple River at Richland
Hatton-Northwood at Tri-State
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Cavalier;0-0;0-0
Larimore;0-0;0-0
Midway-Minto;0-0;0-0
Nelson County;0-0;0-0
North Border;0-0;0-0
Friday, Aug. 26
Cavalier at Turtle Mountain JV
North Border at New Rockford-Sheyenne
Nelson County at Four Winds
Midway-Minto at Center-Stanton
Larimore at Benson County
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
Benson County;0-0;0-0
Four Winds;0-0;0-0
New Rockford-Sheyenne;0-0;0-0
North Prairie;0-0;0-0
North Star;0-0;0-0
Friday, Aug. 26
Towner-Granville-Upham at North Star
St. John at North Prairie
North Border at New Rockford-Sheyenne
Nelson County at Four Winds
Larimore at Benson County
Region 5
Team;Region;Overall
Central McLean;0-0;0-0
Kidder County;0-0;0-0
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-0;0-0
New Salem-Almont;0-0;0-0
South Border;0-0;0-0
Friday, Aug. 26
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron
Hettinger County at South Border
Grant County-Flasher at New Salem-Almont
Kidder County at Beach
Hettinger-Scranton at Central McLean
Region 6
Team;Region;Overall
Beach;0-0;0-0
Grant County-Flasher;0-0;0-0
Hettinger-Scranton;0-0;0-0
Mott-Regent-New England;0-0;0-0
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-0;0-0
Friday, Aug. 26
Grant County-Flasher at New Salem-Almont
Hettinger-Scranton at Central McLean
Hettinger County at South Border
Kidder County at Beach
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron
Region 7
Team;Region;Overall
Dunseith;0-0;0-0
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-0;0-0
St. John;0-0;0-0
Towner-Granville-Upham;0-0;0-0
Westhope-Newburg;0-0;0-0
Friday, Aug. 26
Divide County at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
St. John at North Prairie
Towner-Granville-Upham at North Star
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Surrey
Dunseith at Tioga
Region 8
Team;Region;Overall
Alexander;0-0;0-0
Divide County;0-0;0-0
Berthold;0-0;0-0
Parshall;0-0;0-0
Surrey;0-0;0-0
Tioga;0-0;0-0
Friday, Aug. 26
Divide County at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
Dunseith at Tioga
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Surrey
Alexander at Berthold
6-MAN
Team;Overall
Trenton;1-0
Drayton;0-0
Mandaree;0-0
White Shield;0-0
Center-Stanton;0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Center-Stanton at Midway-Minto
Saturday, Aug. 27
Trenton at Bainville, Mont.
INDEPENDENT
Team;Overall
Standing Rock;0-0
New Town;0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Red Cloud, S.D. at Standing Rock