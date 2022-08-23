 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

High School Football Standings

  • 0
082022-spt-shiloh3.jpg

Ray-Powers Lake's Luke Fraunfelter (2) carries the ball as Shiloh Christian's Isaac Emmel (32) and Atticus Wilkinson, right, pursue during Friday night's game at Miller Field. 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

N.D. STANDINGS

CLASS AA

East Region

Team;East;Overall

Fargo Davies;0-0;0-0

Fargo Shanley;0-0;0-0

West Fargo;0-0;0-0

West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;0-0

Friday, Aug. 26

Fargo Davies at Mandan

Legacy at West Fargo Sheyenne

Fargo Shanley at Bismarck

Century at West Fargo

West Region

Team;West;Overall

Bismarck;0-0;0-0

Century;0-0;0-0

Legacy;0-0;0-0

Mandan;0-0;0-0

Minot;0-0;0-0

St. Mary’s;0-0;0-0

Williston;0-0;0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Fargo Davies at Mandan

Legacy at West Fargo Sheyenne

Fargo Shanley at Bismarck

Century at West Fargo

St. Mary’s at Minot

Fargo South at Williston

CLASS A

East Region

Team;East;Overall

Fargo North;1-0;1-0

Grand Forks Central;0-0;1-0

Grand Forks Red River;0-0;1-0

Devils Lake;0-0;0-0

Fargo South;0-0;0-0

Valley City;0-0;0-0

Wahpeton;0-0;0-0

West Fargo Horace;0-1;0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Fargo South at Williston

Fargo North at Grand Forks Central

Grand Forks Red River at Jamestown

Turtle Mountain at Valley City

West Fargo Horace at Dickinson

Wahpeton at Devils Lake

West Region

Team;West;Overall

Dickinson;0-0;0-0

Jamestown;0-0;0-0

Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-1

Watford City;0-0;0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Grand Forks Red River at Jamestown

Turtle Mountain at Valley City

West Fargo Horace at Dickinson

Hazen at Watford City

CLASS B 11-MAN

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

Central Cass;1-0;1-0

Kindred;1-0;1-0

Linton-HMB;1-0;1-0

Oakes;1-0;1-0

Northern Cass;0-0;0-1

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-1;0-1

Fargo Oak Grove;0-1;0-1

Lisbon;0-0;1-1

Sargent County;0-1;0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Central Cass at Oakes

Kindred at Hillsboro-Central Valley

Linton-HMB at Lisbon

Central Cass at Oakes

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm at Northern Cass

Fargo Oak Grove at Sargent County

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Bottineau;1-0;1-0

Harvey-Wells County;1-0;1-0

Hillsboro-Central Valley;1-0;1-0

Thompson;1-0;1-0

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;0-0;1-0

Carrington;0-1;0-1

Grafton;0-1;0-1

Park River;0-1;0-1

Rugby;0-1;0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Kindred at Hillsboro-Central Valley

Bottineau at Grafton

Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Harvey-Wells County

Thompson at Park River

Rugby at Carrington

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-0;1-0

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;0-0;0-0

Nedrose;0-0;0-0

Des Lacs-Burlington;0-0;0-1

Minot Ryan;0-0;0-1

Ray-Powers Lake;0-0;0-1

South Prairie-Max;0-0;0-1

Stanley;0-0;0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Minot Ryan at Dickinson Trinity

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison at Beulah

Ray-Powers Lake at Heart River

Bowman County at Stanley

Southern McLean at Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central

Shiloh Christian at Nedrose

Killdeer at South Prairie-Max

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

Beulah;0-0;1-0

Dickinson Trinity;0-0;1-0

Killdeer;0-0;1-0

Southern McLean;0-0;1-0

Shiloh Christian;0-0;1-0

Heart River;0-0;0-0

Bowman County;0-0;0-1

Hazen;0-0;0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Minot Ryan at Dickinson Trinity

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison at Beulah

Hazen at Watford City

Ray-Powers Lake at Heart River

Bowman County at Stanley

Southern McLean at Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central

Shiloh Christian at Nedrose

Killdeer at South Prairie-Max

CLASS B 9-MAN

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

Hankinson;0-0;0-0

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;0-0;0-0

Richland;0-0;0-0

Tri-State;0-0;0-0

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;0-0;0-0

Friday, Aug. 26

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Enderlin

Hankinson at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Griggs-Midkota

Maple River at Richland

Hatton-Northwood at Tri-State

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Enderlin;0-0;0-0

Griggs-Midkota;0-0;0-0

Hatton-Northwood;0-0;0-0

Maple River;0-0;0-0

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;0-0;0-0

Friday, Aug. 26

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Enderlin

Hankinson at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Griggs-Midkota

Maple River at Richland

Hatton-Northwood at Tri-State

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Cavalier;0-0;0-0

Larimore;0-0;0-0

Midway-Minto;0-0;0-0

Nelson County;0-0;0-0

North Border;0-0;0-0

Friday, Aug. 26

Cavalier at Turtle Mountain JV

North Border at New Rockford-Sheyenne

Nelson County at Four Winds

Midway-Minto at Center-Stanton

Larimore at Benson County

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

Benson County;0-0;0-0

Four Winds;0-0;0-0

New Rockford-Sheyenne;0-0;0-0

North Prairie;0-0;0-0

North Star;0-0;0-0

Friday, Aug. 26

Towner-Granville-Upham at North Star

St. John at North Prairie

North Border at New Rockford-Sheyenne

Nelson County at Four Winds

Larimore at Benson County

Region 5

Team;Region;Overall

Central McLean;0-0;0-0

Kidder County;0-0;0-0

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-0;0-0

New Salem-Almont;0-0;0-0

South Border;0-0;0-0

Friday, Aug. 26

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron

Hettinger County at South Border

Grant County-Flasher at New Salem-Almont

Kidder County at Beach

Hettinger-Scranton at Central McLean

Region 6

Team;Region;Overall

Beach;0-0;0-0

Grant County-Flasher;0-0;0-0

Hettinger-Scranton;0-0;0-0

Mott-Regent-New England;0-0;0-0

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-0;0-0

Friday, Aug. 26

Grant County-Flasher at New Salem-Almont

Hettinger-Scranton at Central McLean

Hettinger County at South Border

Kidder County at Beach

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron

Region 7

Team;Region;Overall

Dunseith;0-0;0-0

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-0;0-0

St. John;0-0;0-0

Towner-Granville-Upham;0-0;0-0

Westhope-Newburg;0-0;0-0

Friday, Aug. 26

Divide County at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood

St. John at North Prairie

Towner-Granville-Upham at North Star

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Surrey

Dunseith at Tioga

Region 8

Team;Region;Overall

Alexander;0-0;0-0

Divide County;0-0;0-0

Berthold;0-0;0-0

Parshall;0-0;0-0

Surrey;0-0;0-0

Tioga;0-0;0-0

Friday, Aug. 26

Divide County at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood

Dunseith at Tioga

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Surrey

Alexander at Berthold

6-MAN

Team;Overall

Trenton;1-0

Drayton;0-0

Mandaree;0-0

White Shield;0-0

Center-Stanton;0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Center-Stanton at Midway-Minto

Saturday, Aug. 27

Trenton at Bainville, Mont.

INDEPENDENT

Team;Overall

Standing Rock;0-0

New Town;0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Red Cloud, S.D. at Standing Rock

