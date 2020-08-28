Garrison-Max faces major uncertainty

Uncertainty describes the start of the high school football season, and nowhere are things more uncertain than in Garrison and Max.
First-year head coach Justin Folk, an assistant coach as late as early August, has five returning starters and a few letterwinners. But he has only 18 players on the roster.
“We have a bunch of kids that have never played a game of football before,” Folk said. “There is a lot of playing time for everyone whether they are ready or not.”
Folk is attempting to keep the program alive after the previous coach left earlier in August. He is the fourth coach in six years and he will be the last for the co-op that will dissolve after this year.
Max is planning to go the six-man route and Garrison’s future is undecided, but likely will be in nine-man, providing enough players go out.
“We have more Max kids out this year than any other,” Folk said.
That includes players like junior wide receiver and defensive back Ashton Yellowbird (6-1, 175), who is explosive but needs reps.
Another is senior Ty Igelhart (5-8, 170), who will be the team's quarterback, running back, receiver and linebacker.
“We’ve put a ton of pressure on him to be a coach on the field,” Folk said.
Folk has five returning starters, including all-region senior lineman Nick Hodges (6-0, 260). Hodges was third in the state wrestling tournament last season.
Senior receiver and defensive back Tyler Zook (6-0, 180) also earned all-region honors.
Other returning starters are senior lineman and linebacker Jacob Torno (6-0, 200) and senior receiver and defensive back Gavin Mautz (6-0, 140).
Seven other players return as letterwinners.
Folk said the situation the Troopers find themselves in is nothing new and they will soldier on.
“Football has always been kinda … challenging … for six years I’ve been at the school,” Folk said.
Garrison-Max played a JV schedule two years ago and was back at varsity last season.
The Troopers lost their opener 38-8 to Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood. Tonight, they play their first game at home, hosting Southern McLean in Garrison at 7 p.m.
