It's not often that running just 21 offensive plays will get the job done in a high school football game.

Thanks to timely field position handed to them by their defense and their punt return team, led by star Javin Friesz, Grant County-Flasher made it work. The Storm used the unusual combination to defeat Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 36-8 in the final game of Saturday's Region 4 Rumble at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

"We played like I thought we would, with how young we are," Grant County-Flasher head coach Jamie Krenz said. "We made some mistakes, but it's good to get the first win and we can learn from our mistakes and get some things corrected. We left some meat on the bone."

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron dominated time of possession, but they just couldn't get the ball in the end zone.

The Raiders had possession of the ball inside Grant County-Flasher's 25-yard line on five separate occasions, but only once, their final drive of the game, did they come away with points.

First drive? Turnover on downs at the 7-yard-line. Second? Turnover on downs at the 3. Third? Turnover on downs at the 29. Fourth drive? Interception by Trey Heid.

"Defensively, we played really well, they controlled the ball quite a bit but we didn't break," Krenz said. "We shut them down pretty good in the red zone. I was happy with our effort. We talked at the end of the game about how proud we were about our guys stepping up, we could have been looking down at our feet, but we held in there. We did a lot of bending but didn't break."

Meanwhile, Friesz and the Storm blitzed through the Raiders' defense when given good field position.

A good punt return by Friesz set the Storm up at the Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 17-yard line. Two plays later, Friesz ran in his first touchdown from 15 yards out.

"He's nasty because he can do things in all three phases," Krenz said. "Defensively, offensively, special teams, he makes plays. He's a weapon out there."

Another strong punt return, plus an interception by Brody Froelich, allowed Grant County-Flasher to score twice within the final minute of the first half.

Friesz set himself up at the 35 of the Raiders, and walked into the end zone on a keeper two plays later.

On Richardton-Taylor-Hebron's second play of the ensuing drive, Froelich, who had an interception and multiple negative-yardage plays on defense, picked off Richardton-Taylor-Hebron starting quarterback Chase Christensen and ran the ball to the 6-yard line.

Friesz crossed the pylon on a dive with just three seconds left in the half and Grant County-Flasher, despite running 15 plays to Richardton-Taylor-Hebron's 34, had a 24-0 lead at the break.

"If we were giving grades for our offense, defense and special teams, special teams probably got the 'A' of those groups," Krenz said. "We tackled well, kept them pinned back quite a bit, and then did a nice job on punt returns."

The second half for Grant County-Flasher started with three straight one-play drives.

The first two were touchdowns, one being the lone pass completion of Friesz's night to Weston Zacher for a 7-yard score. Later, Heid scored on a 71-yard touchdown run.

"Trey's got some varsity experience, he's one of the guys for us besides Javin that does, so we're hoping for a big year out of him," Krenz said. "He's a track kid with good speed that works hard in the classroom and weight room, so I was happy to see him have a good game."

The third was a fumble by Kelton Friesz after taking over for Javin under center. However, Heid picked off Christensen and turned away the Raiders again.

The Raiders scored their lone touchdown as time expired on a 1-yard dive up the middle by Brycen Glass.

"I'll give credit to Richardton-Taylor, they did a nice job defensively of sending a lot of pressure at us," Krenz said. "That's good for us, being young, because we can learn from that. We didn't pick up a lot of their blitzes, and if we had given (Javin) more time, we'd have been able to throw the ball more because we had guys open."

Friesz accounted for 77 yards on offense, though he made the yards count by running for three touchdowns and passing for another.

For the Raiders, Caisen Dohrmann, who caught Richardton-Taylor-Hebron's two-point conversion on the untimed down after play expired, was the offensive sparkplug. Dohrmann ran for 101 yards on 19 carries, including dragging a number of Grant County-Flasher defenders on several carries.

Grant County-Flasher's defense registered 11 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, and two interceptions to slow down the Raiders' offense.

"I thought we did a good job up front, they flooded some areas to get guys open and their quarterback made some nice throws for them," Krenz said. "Our tackling was a little shoddy at times. We have to work on getting guys on the ground, but you see those things in the first game of the year."

Glass had 78 yards on 19 carries. Heid had two carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. Richardton-Taylor-Hebron ran 63 plays to Grant County-Flasher's 21.

"We had some good explosive plays, we probably could have established the run a little more," Krenz said. "They were jumping our snap count a bit. It's always good to get a win and still be able to correct things."

MUSTANGS ROLL PAST BUCS

In the fourth game of the day at the Region 4 Rumble, the South Border Mustangs dominated the Beach Buccaneers, 49-12.

Led by their commitment to a dominant run game that racked up 382 yards on 37 carries (10.3 yards per carry), South Border looked like it was ready to pick up from where it left off last year in the 9-man playoffs.

"Any time you can come out and get a win, it's a good way to start the year," South Border head coach Evan Mellmer said. "We hadn't played Beach for three years now, I think, so we weren't real familiar with them, but I was impressed with how our guys came out."

Cole Stock (9-84 yards, 1 TD), Connor Kosiak (10-114 yards, 1 TD), Levi Buchholz (3-78 yards, 1 TD), Joshua Haase (3-4, 2 TDs, 1 two-point conversion), and Berkley Frantz (4-60 yards, 1 TD) all scored rushing touchdowns in the first half. Frantz added a passing touchdown to Trevor Schmidt as the Mustangs ran up a 43-0 halftime lead.

"It's no secret we want to run the football," Mellmer said. "We did a good job of running the ball early in the game and really set the tone right from the first snap. We returned all five guys up front from last year's team, so we are going to try and ride those guys as much as we can.

"We have plenty of guys we can hand it off to, so we tried to mix it up, get a lot of guys touches, and it's fun to watch when it's clicking like that. At any time, if you take one of those guys away, we have other guys that can step up."

The Mustangs were able to get everybody plenty of snaps, including their young players.

"Our JV guys got to play better, we have a lot of freshmen with it being their first time out there," Mellmer said. "Our JV, I expected some jitters and butterflies, but we need to crispen some things up with that unit. We have some work to do."

South Border's backups settled in, holding the Buccaneers to just seven yards on six plays after that with the clock running the entire second half.

"One thing I love about all the guys we give the ball to, they all run really hard," Mellmer said. "We ran through a lot of tackles, we had our feet pumping. We're the old-school 'three yards and a cloud of dust', we're not out there to spring a 60-yard run, if it happens, great, but we're there to run the football hard and physically."

Along with his touchdown pass to Andrew Trask, Justus Baker ran for 39 yards on seven carries to lead Beach's ground game.

Jared Schilling led South Border in passing yards, completing four of his six attempts for 53 yards after starter Frantz was 4-for-4 for 44 yards and the touchdown to Schmidt.

"I don't care if we throw the ball, but we have that option if we need to," Mellmer said. "1-0 is nice, but all that means is that you can go 1-8. Next week is a new week, we've got a game against Napoleon, that's a game everybody gets up for. We'll enjoy this one then get right back to work."

Mellmer was happy to play on a field as nice as Mandan's, especially in a day where they were able to catch a glimpse of a lot of their Region 4 rivals.

"Shout out to the Grant County guys for setting this up," Mellmer said. "We get some live looks at teams we'll see down the road. In 9-man, we don't play on the nicest fields. It's nice to get out here and play on the turf."