Demons look to bounce back after rare down season

Bismarck High is due for a break or two this season. If not that, at least good health.

The Demons have had neither recently. A dip in numbers didn't help, either, but it appears the body count is back on the upswing with just over 100 kids out in grades 9 through 12.

The senior class is small and has been maligned as being not up to snuff, but head coach Mark Gibson has liked what he's seen from his upperclassmen.

"These seniors have been knocked and told they weren't a very good class all the way through, but I've been impressed by how they've led the team," said Gibson, in his 24th year as head coach. "They've been really good with the younger kids. Now, we just need to find the best way for the pieces of the puzzle to fit together."

In a scrimmage last Saturday at the Bowl, Gibson was pleased with what he saw.

"We have a long way to go, but it certainly was encouraging that we were able to run the ball and we tacked well," Gibson said.

The Demons have five players contending for carries at tailback, but senior Hudson Schroeder will lead the way. When star back Isaiah Huus, now at Dickinson State, went down early last season, Schroeder stepped in and showed promise under adverse circumstances.

"He dipped his toe in the pool," said Gibson of Schroeder, who had nearly 500 yards rushing, five touchdowns and averaged 6.1 a pop. "He's worked hard to get to this point. He looks good.

"One of the spots we do have depth is tailback and that's a good place to have it."

Junior Quin Hafner will be handing the ball off to the Demons' stable of "interchangeable" backs.

"There's going to be a learning curve with him, but he's a very smart kid, a student of the game," Gibson said of Hafner, the Demons' quarterback.

A couple of intriguing aspects of the roster are the Demons' versatility and size.

Carter Henke, a 6-0, 195-pound junior, has had to cram during fall camp, taking reps at nearly every position on the field.

"He's a young man that has been playing a lot of spots for us," Gibson said of Henke, seeing time at linebacker, fullback, tailback and receiver. "He's been really busy."

Then there's senior Jake Hettinger, initially ticketed for tight end, but got kicked inside to center when 6-1, 275-pound sophomore Sam Larson suffered a broken foot. They hope to get Larson back at some point.

"Jake's done a great job for us," Gibson said.

Gibson also had high praise for senior Jayden Shermin, a returning starter on the O-Line.

"Jayden's a tremendous leader with our kids, not just on the field, but off the field, hanging out, developing that cohesion outside of football which I think is really important," Gibson said.

Big sophomore Jack Schafer (6-6, 310) has top-end potential. He started last season as a ninth-grader.

"He keeps getting better," Gibson said of Schafer.

Junior guard Luke Dockter is another player on the rise. Same could be said for Braden Wolf, who like Dockter, was a regular along both lines last season as a sophomore. Damien Harildstad, a 5-11, 290-pound sophomore, also is in the mix.

Ayden Schlafman, a junior, has a "nose-guard mentality," Gibson said.

"We're young, but we do have some big bodies," Gibson said. "I think it's a group that has potential."

If the line can hold up, there are some intriguing options through the air.

Senior Cole Jahner, a three-sporter at BHS with basketball and baseball, will be relied on heavily at linebacker and tight end.

"With Cole, he's a kid we need to take it to another level," Gibson said. "He's very capable of doing that. One thing with Cole is, he has to understand that nobody is perfect. Everybody makes mistakes. Just move onto the next one."

Gibson said senior wide receiver Mason Huber, "has put a lot of time and effort in during the offseason."

Senior Ty Allen, banged up last season, will be key at both safety and receiver.

Senior Jeremiah Derrick is a hit-anything-that-moves kind of guy. "Love is effort and enthusiasm," Gibson said.

Junior Preston Lemar, another key basketball player at BHS like Hafner, Henke and Jahner, has lots of upside and Gibson hopes to unlock his "tremendous athletic ability."

Tyrus Jangula moves from corner to safety and Gibson thinks the junior is a key piece.

Same is true of Tyus Jangula, a wiry 6-3 edge player, and Bridger Owen (linebacker/fullback) who are part of the large and promising junior class.

"I like the progress. We're moving in the right direction, but how we respond on Friday nights is a whole different thing," Gibson said.

The Demons open the season at home Friday, but befitting the theme of the season, it's a toughie, against preseason No. 4 Fargo Shanley.

"One thing that is so concerning is that it's about the hardest schedule I can remember," Gibson said. "You're always preaching week-to-week, but that's more important than ever this season."

The Demons struggled to a 3-7 record last fall, only the second sub-.500 season in Gibson's banner career. Some early success would help, but there are few layups in 11AA.

"These kids are committed. They work hard, they give effort, it's a good group," Gibson said. "What that means, and how that relates to how this ends up going, I don't know, but we're excited to see how it plays out."