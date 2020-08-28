Century wants to play for high stakes again

There may be something to the adage that winning begets winning.
Schools with traditions of winning don't have athletes wondering if they can win. They have athletes intending to win -- again. And they tend to have lots of athletes who are attracted by the smell of success.
An additional benefit is the fact that newcomers know there's something at stake every time out. They're not just playing for matchsticks.
"I think there's a lot of truth in that," Century High School football coach Ron Wingenbach mused. "... In our program we can have two complete scrimmages going at the same time. There's a battle for positions and we go up against a scout team that's a pretty good outfit."
The Patriots have been a major force in the AAA football ranks the last five years, winning 51 games, playing in four state championship games and claiming three state titles. The only CHS team that didn't play in the Dakota Bowl in that span put together a 9-2 season.
Century is coming off the first perfect season in school history.
Participation tends to increase with success, and Century is no exception. One hundred thirty seven athletes from the top four grades reported for preseason workouts.
"That's the most we've ever had," said Wingenbach, Century's head coach since the start of the 1990 season. "Our tradition is some of that. Maybe it's the fact that some of these athletes had some seasons taken away last spring (due to the coronavirus pandemic) and they want to do something."
"We knew it was coming just by the numbers in some of the lower classes," he noted.
Amid Century's relentless drive to a 12-0 record last fall, the Patriots were the top AAA team in scoring (30.7 points per game) and scoring defense (8.5). Century shut out West Fargo Sheyenne 10-0 in the state championship game.
Graduation dealt more harshly with the miserly CHS defense than the offense.
"Defense is where we've got to make some strides," Wingenbach said. "The cupboard is not bare by any means. ... They just haven't seen the Friday night lights."
Specifically, Wingenbach said the linebacker corps and defensive secondary are going to require extensive revamping.
"On the defensive line we have (Andrew) Leingang and (Lucas) Schweigert back," he said.
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Leingang is a senior. Schweigert is a 6-foot, 270-pound junior. Both are returning first-team all-state linemen. Schweigert was in on 70 tackles as a sophomore and logged six sacks. Leingang was part of 26 stops.
Leingang and Schweigert head a list of offensive and defensive linemen that includes 215-pound senior Thomas Jeske, 245-pound senior Keishawn Johnson, 235-pound junior Jaden Braun, 275-pound sophomore Jacob Burckhard, 260-pound sophomore Joel Edland and 320-pound senior Cooper Christian.
Christian, who will miss the start of the season due to illness, is one of three 300-pounders on the CHS roster. The others are 330-pound senior Camden Schwarzkopf and 300-pound senior Tristan Wilson.
"On the (defensive) interior we've got a lot of names. There's some substance in there with 330-, 320- and 300-pound upperclassmen," Wingenbach noted.
Wingenbach said Leingang and Schweitzer will play on both sides of the ball, but that's not going to be the case with most linemen.
"We have the luxury of keeping them separate ... but we want our offensive linemen to be able to step in and spell a defensive lineman," he observed.
Two senior linebackers return with varsity experience.
"We lost a starting linebacker, McGuire Martin (195 pounds), in our first game last year, and he's back. ... Alex Schmidt (195), an inside linebacker, saw some time last year, and we're counting on him to step in," Wingenbach said.
Other players who are in the mix at linebacker are Jacob Bosley (165), senior Ian Ely (190), junior Connor Trahan (195) and senior Jacob Boehm (195), who was in on 20 tackles last season
Bosley, a junior, moved to Bismarck from Colorado.
The secondary may be thin on experience when Century opens the season on Saturday against Legacy at the Bowl, but there's no shortage of proven athletic ability.
Among the defensive backs challenging for playing time are basketball player Ian Ely (190), a senior; junior Brock Johnsen (185), a hurdler in track, and Colton Schulte (170), a senior hockey and baseball player.
"This is (Schulte's) first year out since his freshman year. We think he'll be able to contribute at the varsity level," Wingenbach said.
Junior Jacob Renz (155), senior Noah Fosland (180) are also possibilities in the defensive backfield.
Senior Justice Coleman (180), recovering from anterior cruciate ligament surgery, will figure in the mix at some point in the season.
"He's coming off an ACL injury in basketball. He'll probably get back in mid-season," Wingenbach said.
Johnsen was in on 16 tackles as a sophomore and recovered a fumble.
"We think (Fosland) will make a major contribution this year," Wingenbach noted.
With Schweigert and Leingang serving as anchors, Wingenbach believes the offensive line will be in good hands.
"We bring back everyone else but graduated an all-stater (Konnor Stordalen) on the offensive line," the coach observed.
In the backfield, senior tailback Cade Garcia (195) will get the ball early and often. Last fall he lugged the ball for 1,008 yards and 19 touchdowns on 184 carries.
Noah Schaffner, a 6-5, 215-pound senior steps into the quarterback spot after extensive service as the graduated Cade Feeney's backup. He connected on five of 14 passes last season for 57 yards. He was charged with one interception.
"Noah has waited in the wings for two years. He's taken the majority of the JV reps the last year and one-half. He's a big, strong young man who wants to get out on the field. We've watched Noah for three years," Wingenbach observed. "Behind him is a junior, Brady Dahl (175).
Boehm, Braun and Johnson give the Patriots some inviting options at fullback.
"Those are three players I wouldn't hesitate to use in a game situation," Wingenbach said.
Johnsen leads an array of wide receivers that includes Renz, Schulte, Fosland and Trahan.
"Brock Johnsen is the guy with the most experience there," Wingenbach said.
Johnsen grabbed 13 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns a year ago. Garcia is the only other returnee with 10 or more catches. He caught 10 passes for 78 yards.
Jeske returns as the starter at tight end. He pulled in three passes for 22 yards in 2019. Other tight ends are senior Hunter Harvey (250) and senior Eddie Kraljcik (205).
Wingenbach said the punter will probably be Jeske or Schulte.
There's no doubt about the placekicker.
"We bring back the lefty, Wade James, and we've got his backup, Paul Osmond," Wingenbach noted.
James, a senior, converted nine of 19 field goal tries and 32 or 39 extra points last fall for 59 points. His backup, junior Paul Osmond, went 6-for-6 on extra points.
As has been the case in recent years, Wingenbach said seniors will form the nucleus of the 2020 CHS team.
"We've been fortunate. The senior class has absorbed the majority of the playing time, and that will be the case again this season," he said.
