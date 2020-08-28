Century wants to play for high stakes again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There may be something to the adage that winning begets winning.

Schools with traditions of winning don't have athletes wondering if they can win. They have athletes intending to win -- again. And they tend to have lots of athletes who are attracted by the smell of success.

An additional benefit is the fact that newcomers know there's something at stake every time out. They're not just playing for matchsticks.

"I think there's a lot of truth in that," Century High School football coach Ron Wingenbach mused. "... In our program we can have two complete scrimmages going at the same time. There's a battle for positions and we go up against a scout team that's a pretty good outfit."

The Patriots have been a major force in the AAA football ranks the last five years, winning 51 games, playing in four state championship games and claiming three state titles. The only CHS team that didn't play in the Dakota Bowl in that span put together a 9-2 season.

Century is coming off the first perfect season in school history.

Participation tends to increase with success, and Century is no exception. One hundred thirty seven athletes from the top four grades reported for preseason workouts.