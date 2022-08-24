Century to rely on beef up front, especially early

Nobody's been better in the trenches than Century the last several years.

This year will be no different.

With two all-staters back in Joel Edland and Jacob Burckhard, and another top linemen in Jaxon Walz also returning, the Patriots will lean on its big boys early. Edland is being pursued by NDSU, UND and Nebraska, among others.

"When you have three players like that returning, that's always a good place to start," said Ron Wingenbach, beginning his 33rd season as Century head coach. "Those young men will be important players again for us on both sides of the ball."

When Century has the football, the trio will be blocking for senior tailback Peyton Arndt, who has been drawing FCS interest as well. The 5-10, 185-pound speedster ran for almost 717 yards and 10 touchdowns last season as Century advanced to the 11AA semifinals. Gavin Lill, a junior, also will see plenty of carries.

For the third year in a row, Century will have a new quarterback. Senior Cyan Barth (6-2, 200) brings a physical presence to the position, while fellow 12th-grader Parker Neis also has performed well in preseason practices.

"I thought both have manned the huddle pretty well," Wingenbach said. "We feel pretty good about both of them."

Century has a deep stable of receivers to keep teams from loading up too hard against the run.

Ryan Brynjolfson, another FCS target, is explosive both at receiver and defensive back. Other seniors in the mix at receiver include Tanner Auck, 6-6 skywalker Will Ware, Tyler Birst, Zac Brackin and Adam Vigness.

Michael Twardoski has big-play potential and fellow junior Rivers Martin also will get a chance.

Wingenbach is high on the Patriots' tight ends with senior Cyan Sorenson leading the way. Tate Erickson and Mason Riegel will be on the field plenty on both sides of the ball.

Defensively, the Patriots have all kinds of options in the secondary, many doubling as receivers. Sophomore Ole Taylor will join Sorenson, Erickson and Riegel with heavy snaps at linebacker.

Up front, seniors Nate Canright, Lykken Parlett, Dan Walker and Landon Haugen all will get long looks. Same for juniors Dawson Kraft, Ryan Schmit and Austin Smith.

"We have a lot of names, kids with potential that are going to be really important as we continue to build depth, which is so very important," Wingenbach said. "There's potential there. We've seen some good things, but going out there and performing on Friday nights is a completely different thing."

Defensively, the Patriots are always stout, but there are areas of improvement needed.

"The one thing we need to do better as a team is tackle in space," Wingenbach.

Century is on the road Week 1, traveling to West Fargo to face the Packers in a marquee matchup Friday at 7 p.m. In the preseason 11AA poll, the Patriots were ranked second behind defending state champion West Fargo Sheyenne. Century and West Fargo were the only teams other than the Mustangs to get a first-place vote in the poll.

Century has played in five of the last seven top-division championship games, winning four. The Patriots certainly will be there at the end, but for now, they're ready to play someone else after a long preseason camp.

"It is time probably to get back into the rhythm of school and high school football on Friday nights," Wingenbach said. "It's been a long preseason. The kids have worked hard. We're facing a very good opponent, and I think we'll know a lot more about our team when we get back on the bus Friday night."