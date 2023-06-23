For the past three years, teams playing the Century Patriots knew they'd have to deal with Jacob Burckhard.

With the 2023 Shrine Bowl set for Saturday at Mayville State, Burckhard is looking forward to one last week playing football.

"It's bittersweet, but I'm ready to move on with the next chapter of my life," said Burckhard, who is attending Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, South Dakota. "One last game to close out high school."

Joined on the 11-man West roster by teammates Joel Edland and Ryan Brynjolfson, Burckhard is looking forward to a few more days with guys he's been in the trenches with for years.

"That means a lot for me, being able to play with people like Joel and Ryan," Burckhard said. "We've played together since middle school football, and it means a lot to have another week with them."

Century head coach Ron Wingenbach is happy to see some of his seniors honored by playing in such a meaningful game.

"It's a great opportunity to not only play a football game with athletes who love to play, but it's a great cause too," Wingenbach said. "One of the neatest things about the week is the banquet that's held on Saturday morning. That's special for a lot of people because of the volume of athletes and parents that are there.

"To see people that are involved in it and how much it means for them, it's just a real neat scene."

One of Wingenbach's assistant coaches, Cory Volk, will also be joining the trio of Century players in Mayville.

"It's a great honor for Cory, because he's a dedicated coach that has put a lot of time into the program at Century," Wingenbach said. "He's very deserving and knowledgeable, and with the previous head coaching experience he has, it's only proper he get selected for that."

Burckhard is the latest in a long line of standout Century linemen to play in the game.

"Since I heard about it and watching it last year when I found out that Lucas (Schweigert) was playing in it, it got me more interested," he said. "That turned into a goal of mine for my senior season."

Burckhard's senior season ended in the state championship game, but it was a winding road to get there. The Patriots started the season 0-5. In the playoffs. Century defeated Fargo Davies and West Fargo Sheyenne on the road.

"Those quarterfinal and semifinal games were as good as he's played his entire career," Wingenbach said. "He had to take on two high-powered offenses, and him and Joel Edland did a great job inside and on the perimeter."

Playing both ways as Burckhard did in his junior and senior seasons wasn't initially in the cards.

He started off as a defensive tackle only, but eventually started on offense, too. He'll play defense in the Shrine Bowl.

"Focusing on that one side of the ball will be easier to get back into it for one game," Burckhard said. "I was able to contribute and fill a spot defensively my sophomore year, then when there was a role to be filled on offense my junior year, I stepped up and did it."

Century's opponents rushed for just 3.8 yards a carry on 401 attempts against the likes of Burckhard and Edland, who were anchors inside.

"We asked a lot from him and Joel on the interior, and knock on wood, but they were able to stay healthy for the duration of the year," Wingenbach said. "They spent a lot of time in practice working with the younger linemen, and we just took things one day at a time.

"When we got things rolling, especially on the defensive side of the ball, we became a much better football team."

Burckhard made an impact early, earning all-state honors as a sophomore. His role grew from there.

"He was able to take on some of the best offensive linemen in the state and hold his own," he said. "We asked him to play both interior defensive line spots for us that year, and he learned the trade of that position very well. We asked him to expand his horizons a little with being on both sides of the ball, and while he didn't play every snap, he played a majority of them."

Practicing against the likes of Lucas Schweigert and Andrew Leingang was beneficial.

"He got the chance to play with Andrew and Lucas early, and that helped him know what it takes to be a force on both sides of the ball," Wingenbach said.

"I was lucky enough to work with Lucas for a few years, and he was a big help, anything I needed to learn, he was right there to help me," Burckhard said. "Andrew was the guy to go to with offensive line stuff, he had a ton of information. They were great guys to have as role models."

Technical ability is where Burckhard thrived, and that came in handy across multiple sports.

"He moves well laterally for his size, and he'd use that same footwork on the (wrestling) mat," Wingenbach said. "He's also a state champion in the shot put, and that's a footwork-derived event, so when you take all that and include his size, he's a difficult guy to block."

"Wrestling helped a lot with football," Burckhard said. "It built up the mental side of it, because that can keep you going and keep your head up, and it transfers well to football with the speed, quickness and mobility you need. You also learn how a person moves in wrestling, and in football, that helps you a lot."

Burckhard's impact will last beyond his playing career, according to Wingenbach.

"It will be evident this fall as he graduates and heads to college and we bring up players on the line that have played against him for a few years in practice," Wingenbach said. "Hopefully some of the things that have been taught to him have been passed down to guys we're hoping perform well this fall."