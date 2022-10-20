Century seals playoff spot with win over Bismarck

Century entered Thursday’s game against Bismarck in a win-and-make-the-playoffs situation. Bismarck entered the game needing a win to avoid its first winless season in program history.

Patriots fans went home from the Community Bowl happy, as their team’s 23-0 shutout of the Demons, combined with St. Mary’s loss at the hands of Shanley, all but guaranteed Century the final 11AA playoff spot.

“It’s always good to beat the cross-town rivals,” Patriots running back/linebacker Peyton Arndt said. “It’s a big game, and it gets a little chippy. Always feels good to have bragging rights.”

“We knew the ramifications of the game,” Century head coach Ron Wingenbach said. “Obviously Bismarck did too. It wasn’t the most picturesque game, with all the penalty flags, but we were able to overcome some things that we might not have five or six weeks ago.”

In total, Century had 14 penalties for 102 yards and Bismarck had 8 for 68 yards.

“We’ll address the penalties in practice,” Wingenbach said. “A lot of it is mental stuff, knowing your assignments, knowing the snap count, and we’ll get that stuff cleaned up.”

The first quarter of the game between the cross-town rivals went scoreless, as Century’s first penalty of the game cost it a secnod-and-5 opportunity inside Bismarck’s red zone.

Penalties also kept Century from scoring a touchdown on its third drive, and forced the Patriots into kicking a 25-yard field goal to take the first lead of the game.

“Our first drive into the wind, we chewed up a lot of time,” Wingenbach said. “We had a penalty that shot us in the foot near the end, but it established a lot of field position for the rest of the half.”

The Patriots followed that with two touchdown drives. It was Century’s special teams unit that set up the first of the two scores.

A monster kick return, not to mention a five-yard facemask penalty tacked on at the end, gave Century the ball at Bismarck’s 27-yard line. Four plays later, Patriots quarterback Kyan Barth ran in from 17 yards out to make it 10-0.

“We didn’t have to use Kyan Barth much in the run game, which is fine,” Wingenbach said. “Our special teams was solid. Kyan Barth has done a good job, he’s not afraid to mix it up a bit.”

Century’s running game was effective all night.

“I thought I could have run a little better tonight,” Arndt said. “The bigger plays were right there, there was just a little extra needed. But as long as I trust my guys, they’ll make holes for me and we’ll make something happen.”

“One thing we wanted to establish, Bismarck has a young team, and we wanted to be able to enforce our will against them in the running game,” Wingenbach said. “Peyton had a good game, our backups came in and ran hard, our fullback did a good job.

After a missed field goal by the Demons, the Patriots drove 80 yards in nine plays to make it 16-0.

The nine-play drive was capped by an 11-yard touchdown run by Arndt with 1:14 to go in the second quarter, all but icing the game by halftime.

“This week in practice, we wanted to make sure we weren’t going to be beaten by the blitz,” Arndt said, with regard to multiple blitz-beating plays the Patriots ran that usually picked up big chunks of yards. “We prepared heavily for that.”

“Those longer drives gives the kids confidence when they can stay on the field and march the ball,” Wingenbach said. “It gives them confidence and it’s the type of play we’ll need in the playoffs and we’ll have to be playing up to our full potential.”

Nine plays, and a handful of penalties, later, Century’s Gavin Lill crossed the goal line for a nine-yard rushing touchdown, which would turn out to be the final score of the game.

“We can’t beat ourselves with penalties (like we almost did tonight),” Arndt said. “We have to stop with mental errors and work harder in practice, because from now on, if we lose, we’re done.”

Bismarck and Century traded five more drives over the course of the remainder of the game, but neither team was able to overcome their own mistakes.

Bismarck’s offense was led by quarterback Quin Hafner, who went 9 for 24 for 144 yards and an interception. Running back Ayden Tincher had five carries for 46 yards, highlighted by a 42-yard burst late in the second quarter.

“We threw the kitchen sink at our defense as far as gadget plays went,” Wingenbach said. “I thought they were well-prepared. Bismarck had a few longer plays on us, but down-and-distance wise, our defense rose to the occasion when they needed to, and that’s what you need this time of the year.”

West Fargo Sheyenne’s victory over Mandan in the battle for the No. 1 seed means Century is headed east next week.

“I remember what it was like to lose last year, and I remember what it was like to win the year before, and I didn’t like the feeling of losing,” Arndt said. “I’m sure all the guys feel like that too. We get on the bus, we have to be locked in the entire time, stay serious knowing the game is coming. It’s do or die.”

“West Fargo Sheyenne is a solid football team,” Wingenbach said. “We’ve been to Fargo enough that our kids know the script of going to Fargo and what we need to accomplish when we go there.”

Century 23, Bismarck 0

Bismarck 0 0 0 0 — 0

Century 0 16 7 0 — 23

First quarter

No scoring.

Second quarter

CHS: Christian Jangula 25 kick, 11:48.

CHS: Kyan Barth 17 run (C. Jangula kick), 7:31.

CHS: Peyton Arndt 11 run (C. Jangula kick missed), 1:14.

Third quarter

CHS: Gavin Lill 6 run (C. Jangula kick), 3:58.

Fourth quarter

No scoring.

Individual stats

Rushing: Bismarck — Ayden Tincher 5-46, Ashtyn Mosolf 6-13, Quin Hafner 3-5, Carter Henke 1-(minus 1), Cole Jahner 1-(minus 3). Century — P. Arndt 24-140-1, K. Barth 5-38-1, Gavin Lill 5-36-1, Connor Evanson 8-34, Preston Zimmerman 3-24.

Passing: Bismarck — Q. Hafner 9-24-0-1, 144 yards, Grady Swanson 1-2-0-0, 1 yard. Century — K. Barth 10-20-0-0, 129 yards, Parker Neis 1-2-0-0, 10 yards.

Receiving: Bismarck — C. Jahner 3-68, C. Henke 2-46, Preston Lemar 3-25, A. Tincher 1-5, Darius Gabriel 1-1. Century — Ryan Brynjolfson 4-58, G. Lill 4-45, Zachary Brackin 2-23, William Ware 1-13.

Records: Bismarck 0-9 overall, 0-5 West Region; Century 3-6 overall, 3-2 West Region.