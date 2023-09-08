Last year's Century football team's unexpected run to the Dakota Bowl came at the expense of several teams ranked higher than them.

One of those teams is tonight's opponent in West Fargo Sheyenne, who the Patriots beat in the state quarterfinals despite the Mustangs being the top-seeded, top-ranked defending champions at the time in what was a 27-8 defensive masterclass in the win.

"We know we'll get their best shot (because of that), and they probably circled this game on their calendar after last season," Century head coach Ron Wingenbach said. "We're in a situation, like everybody else in the state, where every Friday is a big game, and we always have to put our best foot forward."

The playoff upset last year was all the more surprising as the Patriots had been blown out by Sheyenne at home early in last year's regular season as part of their 0-5 start, only to finish their year on a 5-2 run.

This year's schedule is already less dire for the Patriots, as they've earned their first win in Week 1, but it's no less difficult an opponent this time around, as the Mustangs enter as the second-ranked team in the state.

"Our senior class has been in a lot of big games over the last few years, and now we just need to clean things up from the Mandan game," Wingenbach said. "We need to do the things that Century football has generally stood for and accomplished."

Tonight's game had the potential to be a ranked showdown between the Patriots and Mustangs, but Century took a disappointing three-point loss to Mandan last Friday where not much worked right.

"We had a lot of inconsistencies in all three phases, and it came back to bite us," Wingenbach said. "No other way of putting it. We self-destructed in all three phases and that left us a lot to clean up."

Included in that was an 8-for-25, 99-yard passing and 17 carry, 50 rushes and two fumble rushing game from quarterback Michael Twardoski, who briefly exited the game to tend to a cramp caused by the extreme heat settled on Mandan.

"We had a chance to recover an onside kick with 1:30 left, and we could have tied the game with a field goal if we would have recovered it," Wingenbach said. "We just have to execute better and make things happen. We just got in a predicament being down as much as we were late in the game."

While Century did have players, including Twardoski, leave the field due to minor injuries, none are expected to be long-term issues.

In fact, the Patriots are even expecting a little boost to their offensive line for this week's game.

"We'll get (junior offensive lineman) Brodie Gerhardt back this week," Wingenbach said. "That will help our offensive line depth. We are hoping to be able to play everybody."

Wingenbach pointed to one thing in particular that separated Century's ability to hold off West Fargo in Week 1 and fall to Mandan in Week 2: turnover margin.

"We were positive against West Fargo and negative against Mandan, and that's a pretty telltale sign in high school football," Wingenbach said. "Mandan is tough, they did things well offensively and we only had the interception from Oliver Jensen as a turnover in the Mandan game."

A spot of emphasis moving forward defensively is defending against the deep ball.

Mandan hit on several as part of their win, one on a busted coverage and the other due to missed tackles that allowed them to complete two separate touchdown passes of 40 or more yards.

"The individuals we have back there, they're some of the best athletes we have," Wingenbach said. "We have to improve our pass rush, and we'll be challenging everybody to get better. We'll be watching a little more film to make sure we're lining up correctly against those formations going forward."

As usually occurs when a team is ranked in the top three in the state, the Mustangs bring a lot of talent at you, particularly on offense, and the Patriots will be tested hard.

"We've gotten familiar with them in the trenches, and they have a great linebacking crew," Wingenbach said. "They've opened up their offense and gone to more of a spread, but they have the ability to go back to where they have been and run things as they have in the past."

Century's hopes of success against the Mustangs aren't that different compared to last season's playoff game.

"All comes down to turnovers and field position," Wingenbach said. "Last year we established field position and mostly kept them on their side of the 50, outside of one longer drive we gave up. We graduated a lot of guys, so it's hard to compare back to last year with this year being a new crew, so we'll just work and do our best to get the job done."

Tonight's game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.