Century, Legacy put on a show on national TV

Century and Legacy put on a show Saturday night at the Bowl and a bunch were able to watch.
With seating capacity restrictions in place due to the pandemic, the Patriots and Sabers combined for 67 points and almost 650 yards of offense, while not committing a single turnover, in Century's 37-29 victory broadcast across the country on ESPN2.
The game started late (8:05 p.m.) and ended later (11:10 p.m.), but in between was not all that different from a normal game.
"It's still football regardless of whether it was on TV or not," said Legacy coach Chris Clements. "With everything that's going on right now, we were just happy to be playing. We just need to make sure we're doing the necessary things individually and collectively on a day-to-day basis that allow us to keep playing. Right now, that's the key thing."
Early on, it was looking like another Century blowout. The Patriots led 20-0 after one quarter and seemed in control.
However, Legacy quarterback Clay Feland had quite a coming out party in his first start. Feland accounted for four touchdowns -- two passing and two rushing -- as the Sabers piled up 392 yards of offense. Feland threw for 274 yards and ran for 113 more. He was near 140 yards rushing until a couple of late sacks in the fourth quarter by Century's Thomas Jeske sealed the win.
"Clay played really well. We couldn't have asked for anything more from him," Clements said. "He probably showed us some things that we hadn't seen in practice. It was impressive."
The Sabers' passing attack was dynamic. They had their way with Century's defensive secondary, which is breaking in several new players.
"We kinda knew going into the season we had some green spots and it showed," Century coach Ron Wingenbach said. "But give Legacy a lot of credit. They did a nice job exploiting that."
Nick Kupfer, a 6-foot-3 senior receiver, caught six balls for 144 yards and a touchdown for Legacy. Matt Jensen, another senior receiver with size, hauled in a 36-yard scoring strike from Feland.
"We got perimeter kids," Clements said. "We just have to find ways to get them the football because they're dangerous."
Century rode senior running back Cade Garcia. The 5-11, 195-pound tailback had 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Garcia was limited to eight carries in the second half after suffering a calf injury. He carried the ball 19 times before halftime.
"We were somewhat conservative (tonight) in our approach," Wingenbach said. "But overall pretty pleased. We got a lot to work on. We'll get better, they'll get better, everybody will get better."
Special teams played a large part in the game. Kickers Wade James and TJ Seidel each showed big legs. Both banged home 42-yard field goals and booted a number of touchbacks. Colton Schulte, Century's punter, also had a clutch coffin-corner punt late in the fourth quarter to bury the Sabers deep in their own end for their final drive of the game.
"For a high school football game in the first game of the year I thought the kicking was exceptional for both teams," Wingenbach said.
The Sabers did have a couple of snafus, however. They had two punts blocked, one was returned for a touchdown. Also, an onside kick attempt to start the second half was unsuccessful when Seidel did not connect with the ball correctly.
"TJ's been pretty successful doing that the past three years," Clements said of Seidel, also a star soccer player at Legacy. "Otherwise, though, yeah he was terrific."
Clements is uninterested in moral victories, however for the Sabers, Saturday night was significant. In the 2018 and 2019 meetings against Century, Legacy was held scoreless both times.
"I honestly think that we probably weren't sure of ourselves going in," Clements said. "Century is a good football team, of course, but now I think our kids know they can play."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
