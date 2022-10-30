Century back in semifinals after road win over No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne

Before Friday's game between West Fargo Sheyenne and Century, the biggest upset of the 11AA season had probably been the 21-14 win by Legacy over Fargo Davies in the regular season's final week.

Century made sure that distinction didn't stay with the Sabers for long. The Patriots knocked off top-seeded, No. 1-ranked and the defending state champion Mustangs 27-8 on their home turf to advance to the semifinals for the eighth straight season.

"It was a special moment for the kids," Century head coach Ron Wingenbach said. "We worked hard to get where we were at, and the team executed our game plan well."

The Patriots have long been known for their running game, but it was their passing game that got the job done against the Mustangs.

Senior quarterback Kyan Barth threw touchdown passes to three different receivers, two from long-distance and one from inside the 10-yard line.

"We called some shot plays (in the passing game) and we hit on them," Wingenbach said. "We ask our quarterbacks to account for 150 yards of offense. Kyan Barth had around 175, and we were making the plays we needed to offensively."

As for Century's defense, it had by far its best performance all season long.

Not only did they hold the Mustangs to eight points when the top-ranked team had been averaging more than 31 per game, they created six turnovers -- three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

"The first time we played West Fargo Sheyenne, they exposed us on the edges," Wingenbach said. "We had a better matchup this time around, and we matched their offensive patterns very well. We also didn't give up any of the big plays that have haunted us all year and we tackled very well in space."

If you're getting six turnovers in a game, especially against a team as talented as Sheyenne, it's a game you have to find a way to win.

"We value the number six with interceptions, fumbles and turnovers on downs," Wingenbach said. "We feel if we get to any combination of six of those, we have a good chance of winning a game. With us having nine of those, that's a good number for us defensively."

Century's first touchdown came after recovering a fumble inside of West Fargo Sheyenne's 10-yard line, where the Mustangs had turned the Patriots over on downs seconds before.

A few plays later, Barth tossed a six-yard score to senior wideout William Ware on third-and-goal and the Patriots had a 7-0 lead.

The second touchdown came after Century pounced on a fumble on a fourth-and-1 run by the Mustangs that didn't appear to have the yardage necessary for a new set of downs late in the second quarter.

On the very next play after the recovery, Barth hit on a 44-yard deep shot to Ryan Brynjolfson for a two-score lead.

The coup de grâce for the Patriots upset was a two-yard touchdown sneak by Barth after the Mustangs badly muffed a punt that Century recovered at the five-yard line late in the fourth.

"We didn't run as many plays offensively as we would have liked," Wingenbach said. "But any time you can hit on a bigger play, that's a good thing, and it was a night where we were able to do that."

Now with one defensive masterpiece on the books, Century will need at least one more as they prepare for a second showdown with Fargo Davies, who the Patriots played close into the fourth quarter before taking a two-score loss a few weeks ago. Friday night's game at Davies kicks off at 6:30.

"We know what they like to do," Wingenbach said of Davies. "We'll be going up against a hungry football team that's playing well right now and we'll have to put our best foot forward to come out with the win."

Century will likely need more out of its offense in a matchup with the Eagles. Even with all the benefits of the turnovers against the Mustangs, the Patriots finished with just 199 yards of offense.

"We had a lot of short fields," Wingenbach said. "That's what happens when we play defense well. Those short fields were critical for our success."

The Patriots run game will be a big focus of practice this week. Century ran for just 55 yards on 36 carries.

"Sheyenne is sound defensively, they are aggressive, tackle well and play physically," Wingenbach said. "We knew them slowing our run game down would be an issue going in. One thing we were able to do was run the ball 36 times, which shortened the game quite a bit and was something we needed to do against them to keep their offense from getting on track."

The first meeting the Eagles and Patriots ended 35-20 on Oct. 14. That short a time frame on playing a team twice means both teams will know what each is bringing to the matchup.

"It works both ways, the film doesn't lie," Wingenbach said. "They bring their great athletes as much as they can, so we have to develop things this week that allow us to counteract that a bit. We have to play with the same physicality we brought against Sheyenne."

Century is playing its best football at the ideal time. After an 0-5 start, the Patriots are 4-1 since.

"The kids get credit for hanging in there and believing in themselves and what they can do," Wingenbach said. "We have had some seniors step up and play with a lot of emotion and it's really rubbed off on the rest of the team and that's something we need to continue.

"The seniors know what it's like to play in November and they want that feeling again."