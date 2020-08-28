Braves untested but talented

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There were many sweet Friday nights for Mandan High School football in 2019, a season that produced a 7-4 record and a place in the state AAA semifinals.

It was the best playoff run for the Braves since 2011 and left them just a touchdown short of a berth in the Dakota Bowl.

Over 40 percent of that team, including 11 starters, received diplomas at Mandan's graduation ceremonies last spring, but head football coach Todd Sheldon isn't singing the blues. Instead, he looks forward to a new season with optimism, eager to test a young team he says is loaded with potential.

"I really feel we can be competitive in every game," Sheldon said amid preseason workouts. "This group is resilient. They had to sit back and wait for those 31 kids ahead of them to graduate.

"They've got a chance to be a really good football team, but the emotional side of it is going to be a big deal."

By emotional, Sheldon isn't necessarily referring to the ups and downs that go with the ebb and flow of a season. He's concerned with how quickly his younger players can adapt to varsity football.