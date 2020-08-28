Braves untested but talented

There were many sweet Friday nights for Mandan High School football in 2019, a season that produced a 7-4 record and a place in the state AAA semifinals.
It was the best playoff run for the Braves since 2011 and left them just a touchdown short of a berth in the Dakota Bowl.
Over 40 percent of that team, including 11 starters, received diplomas at Mandan's graduation ceremonies last spring, but head football coach Todd Sheldon isn't singing the blues. Instead, he looks forward to a new season with optimism, eager to test a young team he says is loaded with potential.
"I really feel we can be competitive in every game," Sheldon said amid preseason workouts. "This group is resilient. They had to sit back and wait for those 31 kids ahead of them to graduate.
"They've got a chance to be a really good football team, but the emotional side of it is going to be a big deal."
By emotional, Sheldon isn't necessarily referring to the ups and downs that go with the ebb and flow of a season. He's concerned with how quickly his younger players can adapt to varsity football.
"A lot of these kids played on an undefeated JV team last year. They didn't have a ton of close games ... but they haven't been in a big game," Sheldon noted.
The big games begin tonight when the Minot Magicians visit the Starion Sports Complex for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Sheldon said last spring's vast emigration of football talent put a big dent in his starting lineups, but there is an oasis. The Braves have a deep well of linemen.
"We do return most of the offensive line: Tytus Bachmeier, Cort Heinert, Kadin Scott and Jaxon Duttenhefer," Sheldon observed. "Colby Tibke and Caleb McDonald had meaningful minutes last year and they're going to get a shot. And we've had a couple of linemen step up who didn't play a lot last year."
All are seniors with the exception of Grubb, a junior. Bachmeier, Scott and Duttenhefer all check in well north of the 250-pound plateau.
Duttenhefer, a two-time all-state selection, has already signed a letter of intent to attend North Dakota State University and play for the Bison.
The addition of transfer student Evan Morales, a sophomore, gives Mandan even more depth in the line.
"We're pretty excited about how our offensive line looks, and that carries over to the defensive line," Sheldon noted.
Most of the front-line skill players from Mandan, the West Region total yardage leader and the No. 2 scoring team, have graduated. In their stead comes another crop of seniors that Sheldon finds intriguing.
"(Quarterback) Jayce Lowman and (running back) Garret Schaefbauer got a lot of playing time," Sheldon said. "... Tyler Thilmony will be an impact player for us. He's coming off some medical stuff and has really worked hard to make himself a threat as a wide receiver. He has the potential to be a starter both ways."
Last season Lowman connected on all three of his passes for one touchdown. He scored a touchdown and was not intercepted. Schaefbauer carried the ball 20 times for 110 yards and a score.
"As far as seniors go, our fullbacks are James Barnhardt and Olin Halstengard. James started at linebacker and didn't play much offense."
Barnhardt didn't handle the ball last season. Halstengard rushed three times for 11 yards.
On defense, Sheldon says Duttenhefer and Barnhardt will be in the middle of it all.
"They're interior players who made a lot of plays last year. ... And we've got some big sophomore bodies in there, Brady Boehm and Owen Gress."
Among the linebackers on the radar screen along with Barnhardt are senior Drew Condon, junior Brenden Palmer and junior Sam Burr.
The defensive backfield has experienced a 100 percent turnover.
"Everybody who started last year graduated," Sheldon observed. "Tyler Thilmony and (senior) Treys Tietz figure to get a lot of playing time, along with (senior) Ben Kleinknecht. ... Some sophomores may have to step up."
Mandan had over 100 players from the top four grades reporting for first-week workouts. From what Sheldon has seen in preseason drills, the Braves will have the luxury of depth at almost all positions.
"Nobody ever wants injuries, but we really feel with the development of our kids we'll have enough athletes to feel pretty good about most of the positions. ... We're where we can get significant minutes without a dropoff," he said.
The depth extend even to the kicking game.
"We had three kids come out just to kick," Sheldon noted. "All three look petty good."
