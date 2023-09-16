Conditions for high school football were less than ideal with the haze of Canadian wildfires settling down over the Bismarck area Friday evening.

Bismarck (2-0, 3-1) paid the air quality no mind, dominating up and down the MDU Resources Community Bowl field in a 34-7 blowout of rival Legacy (0-2, 0-4) on the Sabers' homecoming night.

"I give Legacy a lot of credit, they came out and punched us in the mouth," Demons head coach Mark Gibson said. "They moved the ball well against us while we were looking flat, but the kids responded well and they showed they were a resilient bunch."

The Demons were led by standout performances from quarterback Quin Hafner -- 6 for 10 for 93 yards and a touchdown through the air, 4 carries for 13 yards and a touchdown on the ground -- and running back Carter Henke, who ran 12 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

"Carter's a workhorse for us, he seems to get stronger as the game goes on," Gibson said. "He does a lot of things for us, he is all over the field on both offense and defense. He wants the football, and we like that. Quin was real effective, our running game sets him up and they complement each other."

"Coach told me to get forward and get four," Henke said. "That's all we need, just grind it out. We felt if we kept running it at them, they'd break some time."

Legacy seemed poised to strike first, burrowing inside the Bismarck 30 yard line on back-to-back possessions, but the Demons defense, stout as any in the state since a Week 1 35-7 blowout at the hands of No. 1-AAA Fargo Shanley, held the Sabers at bay.

That allowed the Demons' running game time to get going, with Legacy forced into three turnovers on down, a missed field goal and a punt in their five first-half drives.

"We felt that we bent a lot but didn't break until the end," Gibson said. "When we fumbled, our defense stepped up and stopped them and that was a huge part of the game. Something was off in that first quarter, but I think our kids responded and fixed it."

Get going it did, as the running backs, led by Henke's 129 yards, finished with 210 yards on 32 carries (6.6 yards per carry average).

"It took a bit to get used to the air, and I got used to it quick," Henke said. "We were good after that. We took the breaks we got, they helped us be less tired. Our offensive line was overcomplicating things early, but we figured it out quickly, we didn't let mistakes build, we just focused on the next play."

Henke got the scoring started midway through the second, bouncing a ball to the outside and outrunning Legacy's defense for a 29-yard touchdown.

It was the first of two long touchdowns runs for the senior tailback, as he broke loose for a 34-yard score midway through the third quarter.

"Coach says if it isn't there, bounce," Henke said. "Don't go into a scrum if you don't want it, because you're not going to get much. We just wanted to get the ball outside because Legacy was crashing down hard. I have to thank my line, they got down for me, and they should be getting the attention, not me."

Henke was busy all night, as he contributed on all three phases: star running back on offense, starting linebacker on defense, and kicker on special teams, where he converted four of his five point-after attempts and threw an incomplete pass on a mishandled snap on the third of five extra points on the night.

"That comes down to conditioning, the work we do in the offseason, during the week, on my own time, all of it," Henke said. "We want to have the best 11 out there on both sides of the ball."

Hafner accounted for Bismarck's other first-half touchdown, sneaking the ball in from a yard out after a 62-yard drive that was highlighted by a 47-yard bomb from Hafner to Grady Swanson.

"He's getting more experience about when there's a guy or two on the outside and he can make them miss, good things can happen," Gibson said. "He's developed as he's gotten older and hopefully that continues."

Henke was content being the passing game's attention-getter on the evening, as he finished without a catch for the second time in three games after gashing Fargo Davies for two touchdown catches last week.

"The season's been going great, can't ask much better than this, being 3-1 now," Henke said. "I was just the decoy today, that was my job, making sure the backers were biting on fakes. We wanted them biting real hard."

As if Bismarck needed more help, Demons return man Jeran McNichols showed off his track skills to start the third quarter, busting through Legacy's kick return defense for an 89-yard touchdown to give the Demons a 20-0 lead.

"That first possession in the second half was going to be huge," Gibson said. "If they stop us there and go and score, it's a whole different game. McNichols is a fast kid, and we caught some things on field, and when McNichols is in the open field, not many guys in the state are going to catch him."

With Legacy quarterback Isaac Mitchell completing 8 of 14 attempts for 69 yards and an interception, the responsibility for stopping the Sabers' offense would fall at the feet of Bismarck's front seven on defense.

The unit had a good night; while the Sabers ran for 176 yards on the night, it took them 42 attempts (4.2 yards per carry) to do it.

"They kept us off the field a lot with their possession offense," Gibson said. "I thought their quarterback was elusive and was a good athlete. Once we felt them out and got an idea of what they were doing, I thought our kids responded well."

"We wanted to fill holes and make them bounce, because our ends would get outside and we'd get them down," Henke said. "We had to split the field tonight, because they were running those zone reads, so one of us had the QB and Bridger (Owens) had the other guy."

Hafner finished off Bismarck's scoring for the evening with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Luke Dockter with just over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Bismarck was content to run the clock down, and they still gave the Sabers everything they could handle on defense, making the Sabers go 12 plays and 80 yards for their touchdown late in the fourth.

That score by Connor Lang came with 4:21 left on the clock, and took the Sabers four plays inside the three yard line to convert.

"We had a lot of younger guys in there, we had guys that normally don't get a lot of reps for us," Gibson said. "Couldn't be more proud of their effort there."

To cap off a strong night from Bismarck's defense, freshman cornerback Hayden Bondley snagged a pass from Mitchell for Legacy's lone turnover of the game.

"That was awesome, a freshman picking that one off," Gibson said. "He'll remember that for a long time, and it's good to get kids like that into games so they have experience for future years."

Bismarck moves to 3-1, and now faces down a home game at the Bowl next Thursday at 7 p.m. against the West Fargo Packers, who fell to 1-3 with a blowout loss to Fargo Davies on Friday evening.

"We don't talk about the wins we're getting, we just want to go 1-0 each week," Gibson said. "If we focus on the right things, start over and focus on going to 1-0 each week, good things will happen."

Legacy will prepare to head out to Williston, where they'll face the 0-5 Coyotes next Friday at 7 p.m.