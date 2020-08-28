Bismarck High School focus is on defense, attitude

"That wasn't fun. ... It has to get better," he recalled.

Tasked with improving a secondary that ranked last in the region in pass defense with be a largely inexperience cast of characters. Lucas Miller, a 5-7, 140-pound senior returns at cornerback. Junior Carter Sims (5-10, 160) and sophomore Hudson Schroeder (5-9, 160) will also get a look at cornerback.

Swanson and Tschosik will start the season as the safeties.

Walker will also see time in the secondary.

Kringlie, Fettig, senior Riley Nunez (170) and senior Josh Jans (175) are the leading candidates at inside linebacker. Leading candidates at outside linebacker are senior J.J. Kivisto (155) and junior Ethan Stotz (180).

Stotz also will be the BHS placekicker, succeeding his brother, Mason, who kicked for the Demons last year.

Gibson said Hoffman and Steckler will start the season at defensive end with nose guard by committee.

This season, Gibson said the Demons may have more two-way players in the past. That's attributable, in part, to a dip in the number of players.

"We have fewer than 60 players, grades 10 through 12. I think you'd have to go back to my first year in 1999 to find numbers like that," he noted. "We've only got 11 juniors out, so things are very concerning depth-wise and for the future of the program. The bright side is we had over 40 freshmen who came out."

