Bismarck High School focus is on defense, attitude

Mark Gibson's coaching career at Bismarck High School doesn't include many seasons like last year's.
The fact is, Gibson's 190-45 log at BHS includes four state football championships and just two seasons of fewer than seven wins -- his first year, 1999, and 2019.
As he sets about improving on last year's 5-5 mark, his focus, and that of his staff, is on the competitive culture in the locker room. Next is team defense.
Gibson said it became apparent early in preseason drills that the 2020 Demons will lay back their ears, bare their fangs and fight.
"The kids want to compete. I think (the competitive urge) is a lot better. I like the way things are progressing," Gibson said. "Comparing it to last year would be like night and day to be honest with you."
He attributes much of the change to a senior class willing to lead and embrace the younger players.
"They work with the younger kids, they have a good attitude in practice, ... I'm very pleased with our seniors," Gibson noted.
Trademarks of the Gibson era at BHS have been a bruising running game and an unyielding defense. Last fall, the Demons ranked seventh in the West Region in yards allowed (356.2) and fifth in scoring defense (24.4).
"No. 1, we have to get better defensively. ... It was like we couldn't make any stops last year," Gibson said. "The concerning thing for us is we had like eight seniors last year on that side of the ball. We've got some fresh faces over there and that's definitely an area we have to focus on."
BHS' 345.6 yards per game ranked third in the region. The Demons finished fourth in rushing (197.1), hardly what's expected of a Gibson-coached team.
Gibson believes the running game, built around 200-pound junior Isaiah Huus and a veteran offensive line, will be substantially improved.
"Huus wasn't our starting tailback until our third or fourth game," Gibson noted. "We found our offensive groove with him. We started to be a little bit like we have been in the past. This year he's gotten bigger, stronger and faster, so he's going to be the focal point of our offense."
Huus ran for 1,108 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall, averaging 7.5 yards per carry.
Senior 190-pounder Brandt Kringlie and junior 175-pounder Brock Fettig are the likely candidates at fullback.
Huus will operate behind an offensive line that includes 240-pound all-state senior guard Caleb Dockter and 240-pound all-region tackle Brady Bauman. They're joined up front by 215-pound senior center Cade Casey, 230-pound senior guard Nicholas Mortenson and 260-pound junior tackle Conor Hedges.
Others in the mix are 260-pound senior Joe Wood and 230-pound senior Jackson Hoffman.
The tight ends are 200-pound senior Logan Schaubert and 170-pound senior Quentin Humann.
Jack Steckler, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior, leads the corps of wide receivers. He caught 24 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns last season. Cade Kivisto, a 5-5, 150-pound senior, caught 18 passes for 268 yards and a score last fall. Other wideouts are Max Tschosik, a 160-pound senior; Tarin Walker, a 160-pound senior, and 6-5, 175-pound Gunnar Swanson, who is moving from quarterback.
"Our skill kids have been very impressive," Gibson said. "A lot of years we've had only one or two, but we've got a lot of pieces out there that we can insert."
The Demons will start the year with Caden Fischer, a 5-10, junior, at quarterback. He completed 14 of 30 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns last year as Kade Rohlfs' understudy. He was intercepted twice.
Gibson said his optimism over the BHS wideouts transfers over to the defensive backfield.
"We're hoping so," he said, "because it was awful last year. ... We're hoping that will be a much-improved area for us. It has to be."
Gibson said trying to outscore opposing teams did not make for relaxing nights on the sidelines last season.
"That wasn't fun. ... It has to get better," he recalled.
Tasked with improving a secondary that ranked last in the region in pass defense with be a largely inexperience cast of characters. Lucas Miller, a 5-7, 140-pound senior returns at cornerback. Junior Carter Sims (5-10, 160) and sophomore Hudson Schroeder (5-9, 160) will also get a look at cornerback.
Swanson and Tschosik will start the season as the safeties.
Walker will also see time in the secondary.
Kringlie, Fettig, senior Riley Nunez (170) and senior Josh Jans (175) are the leading candidates at inside linebacker. Leading candidates at outside linebacker are senior J.J. Kivisto (155) and junior Ethan Stotz (180).
Stotz also will be the BHS placekicker, succeeding his brother, Mason, who kicked for the Demons last year.
Gibson said Hoffman and Steckler will start the season at defensive end with nose guard by committee.
This season, Gibson said the Demons may have more two-way players in the past. That's attributable, in part, to a dip in the number of players.
"We have fewer than 60 players, grades 10 through 12. I think you'd have to go back to my first year in 1999 to find numbers like that," he noted. "We've only got 11 juniors out, so things are very concerning depth-wise and for the future of the program. The bright side is we had over 40 freshmen who came out."
