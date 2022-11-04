Big second half leads Shanley past Mandan

Fargo Shanley and Mandan faced off at Starion Sports Complex Friday night to decide which team would advance to the Dakota Bowl.

It was the Deacons who broke their championship game drought, rattling off 32 points in the final 24 minutes of play to beat the Braves, 38-27.

"Feels great," Shanley quarterback Michael Rostberg said. "Coming from behind shows how much heart we have and it's electric and I'm so happy we're going to the Dome next week."

Things could hardly have gone better for the Braves in the first half.

Scoring touchdowns on each of their first two drives, first an 8-yard pass from Max Carlson to Lincoln Wiseman, and then a 4-yard Wiseman rushing score, and forcing two Shanley turnovers, the Braves were up 14-0 just under seven minutes into the game.

"From an offensive standpoint, they did pretty much what we thought they'd do defensively," Mandan coach Todd Sheldon said. "We had some good plays early on, but we weren't able to quite crack into their secondary the last few drives, and that got us off-kilter a little bit."

Mandan had a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, but the Braves missed on a couple potential big plays which could have increased the lead.

"Those missed opportunities are big like this," Sheldon said. "Not connecting on those opportunities is tough, but this is a game of feet and inches and sometimes you come up short in those categories."

Mandan and Shanley traded touchdowns late in the second quarter. The Deacons worked their passing game for an 8-yard score from Rostberg to Sam Ovsak and the Braves getting the benefit of a bobbled interception by a Deacon defensive back for a 16-yard touchdown pass from Carlson to Wiseman with 21 seconds to go in the half.

"We felt the only thing that could stop us was ourselves," Rostberg said. "We had a bit of a gut check at halftime and we had to dig deep and show our heart in the second half."

The teams went into the half with very different viewpoints.

"We felt good about how that drive went, we didn't have too many two-minute drives throughout the season, and the kids executed what we were doing well," Sheldon said. "When we went into halftime, we maybe got a false sense of us being on top of this thing, because our defense had played outstanding during the first half."

On Shanley's side, though, they felt they were on the verge of a breakthrough.

"When we went in at halftime, we felt we were wearing Mandan down," Deacons coach Troy Mattern said. "We felt we would do what we did in the second half."

It was the Deacons' vision of the game that played out in the second half.

Thanks to a number of broken tackles along the sideline, Rostberg hooked up with Ovsak for their second touchdown of the game not even a minute and a half into the third quarter, this time on a 69-yard catch-and-run by the junior receiver.

"To get that score early in the quarter, that created so much momentum for us," Mattern said. "We'll wear teams down, credit to the guys, this time of the year, your playmakers need to make plays, and I thought ours made those plays tonight."

"We had a little letup to start the second half, which created momentum," Sheldon said. "We got behind it a little bit. We were in position to make tackles, but Shanley's kids made athletic moves and ran through tackles. We were in the right position, but just weren't able to execute our tackles."

That drive started a string of five straight possessions where the Deacons put points on the board, with four coming via touchdown and the fifth being a field goal by kicker Matthew Berg.

Field position was critical all night long, and both teams regularly started in advantageous field position thanks to a number of kickoffs from both teams rolling out of bounds.

"Special teams is such a big part of the game," Mattern said, as his team recovered an onside kick early in the fourth quarter that led to a short field goal. "We had good field position a lot, and that onside kick we got was huge. In a game like this, you never know what will happen."

Carlson did manage to connect with Karsyn Jablonski for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth to make it a 31-27 game, but the Deacons immediately drove 65 yards for the game-icing five-yard Adam Leininger touchdown run.

"Our defense made some huge stops in the second half," Mattern said. "Our quarterback commanded our offense well in the second half, and there's a reason he's at the level he's at."

For the Deacons, Rostberg finished with 300 yards on 21-of-30 passing, with two touchdowns, an interception, and a two-point conversion pass, while also running for 90 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and fumbling twice, though he recovered both fumbles.

Adam Leininger was Shanley's leading rusher, with 95 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

"The offensive line were dogs out there," Rostberg said. "They blocked so well and I'm so appreciative of them. I can't thank them enough."

For the Braves, Carlson completed 11 of his 24 attempts for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

On the ground, Wiseman ran 25 times for 91 yards and a touchdown, with Jablonski leading all receivers with 98 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

"We had a tremendous group of senior athletes that have committed themselves to the program since fifth grade," Sheldon said. "They've spent a ton of time in the weight room, and the support from their families has been tremendous. The kids were great to coach this year."

The win sends the Deacons back to the Dakota Bowl for the first time since 2018, while the Braves fall short of their first championship game appearance since 1948 for the third time in four seasons.

Awaiting Fargo Shanley in the Dakota Bowl is Century, one of the few teams to hold down Shanley's offense for four consecutive quarters.

"We left our game against Century earlier this season thinking they were one of the best defenses we've played all season," Mattern said. "We just have to be who we are, get better as a team, now we'll just enjoy the week and get ready for Century."