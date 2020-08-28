Beulah won't sneak up on anybody this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beulah Miners weren’t sure they belonged back in Class AA last season, but they proved by the end of the year that they most definitely did.

The Miners rolled through the regular season and into the playoffs where they advanced to the state championship game before losing to Hillsboro-Central Valley.

“Last year was more of an unknown going back to Double A,” said coach Jim Dooley, who is entering his ninth season as Miners head coach. “We thought we’d be all right but we were going in unsure. There wasn’t an indication what we had until the St. Mary’s game. We led that game for 25 seconds but we were able to come back.”

Junior quarterback Trey Brandt (6-0, 170) is poised to lead the offense when he gets back from injury. A summer foot injury may cause him to miss the start of the year.

Brandt threw for 357 yards and six touchdowns but missed the playoffs. He was all-region honorable mention.

Dooley is trying several bodies at the position in Brandt’s absence, including sophomore Jack Koppelsohn and junior Amari Gilmore.