Arndt, Century roll past Williston for first win

Century shook off a season’s worth of frustrations Thursday night at the Bowl.

Peyton Arndt scored three touchdowns and blocked a punt and Tyler Birst returned an interception for a touchdown as the Patriots rolled over past turnover-prone Williston 34-7 for their first win of the season.

Century sits in a very unfamiliar position late in the season at 1-5, but the playoffs are still possible and they're pinning their hopes on that.

"It's been really tough. Incredibly frustrating for everyone because we didn't expect to be in this position," said Arndt, who had touchdown runs of 30, 4 and 12 yards. "The last two weeks, we've played better. We can still improve and we have to, but it feels good to get the monkey off our back tonight."

Three of Century's losses are by one score, including last week at No. 4-ranked Fargo Shanley.

"That's the part that hurts the worst is that a lot of the games have been really close even though we've played such bad football," Arndt said. "That just shows what we can do when we play well. We still have belief we can do it. There's still time."

Thursday was a good start.

"We played better last week and our challenge this week was to continue that," Century head coach Ron Wingenbach said. "We got a big mountain still to climb, but baby steps. It's a lot more fun to be on this end of it."

Century led 14-0 after the first quarter.

The Patriots went 75 yards on seven plays on the game’s first drive. The last 30 yards was all Arndt, who broke at least three tackles before crossing the goal line.

Williston gave the Patriots six points before the end of the period.

Rivers Martin flopped on a muffed punt by the Coyotes deep in Williston territory. Arndt made it 12-0 on a 4-yard TD run. Christian Jangula’s PAT kick made it 13-0 with 65 seconds left in the first quarter. Williston turned the ball over five times in the game.

Williston found some success through the air, but two interceptions and a lost fumble cost the Coyotes any chance at points in the first half.

Finders threw for 108 first-half yards on nine completions, but Gavin Lill and Ryan Brynjolfson each had interceptions and Joel Edland recovered a fumble deep in Williston’s end just before halftime. After the recovery, Barth hit Lill on a short pass for a 3-yard touchdown and 20-0 halftime lead.

Lill, playing through a leg injury, also ran for 18 yards on four carries.

"We need him so much on defense and special teams we have to be careful," Wingenbach said.

Arndt blocked a punt to start the second half. Two plays later, the 5-10, 185-pound senior sprinted through a massive hole on a draw play for a 12-yard TD.

Arndt blocked a punt his sophomore year and was hunting one Thursday night.

"I bet my buddy 50 bucks I could catch it and run it back like Bobby Boucher," Arndt said of the Adam Sandler character in the movie Waterboy. "Didn't quite happen, but it felt good."

Century’s defense got into the act on Williston’s next possession. Birst plucked the ball out of the air and had just 10 yards to take it back the other way untouched to make it 33-0.

"I thought we rallied to the ball better and tackled well and that's been two areas we've really stressed," Wingenbach said. "We're seeing improvement here late in the season and that's encouraging."

Williston avoided the shutout late, getting a 22-yard touchdown pass from Isiah St. Romain to Malachi Sik deep in the fourth quarter. Sik finished with 114 yards on seven catches for the 1-6 Coyotes.

Arndt finished with 85 yards on just 13 carries. Connor Evanson took over as the primary ball-carrier late in the game and piled up 61 yards on 12 carries.

With the new QRF formula used to determine which teams qualify for the playoffs, a strong finish to the season could have the Patriots in the postseason. For now, the focus is on the Sabers.

"They have a lot of good guys. It's going to be a tough game for sure," Arndt said. "We've had a lot of adversity this season. We were really disappointed with how it's gone and were getting mad at each other in practice. But nobody is going to quit. We're going to keep fighting until the end."