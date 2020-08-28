2020 High School Football Schedules

SCHEDULES
CLASS AAA
WEST REGION
BISMARCK
Aug. 28: @ Williston
Sept 4: vs. Dickinson
Sept. 17: vs. Mandan
Sept. 25: @ Bismarck Legacy
Oct. 9: @ Minot
Oct. 15: @ Jamestown
Oct. 21: vs. Bismarck Century
CENTURY
Aug. 28: @ Bismarck Legacy
Sept 4: @ Mandan
Sept. 18: vs. Williston
Sept. 25: vs. Minot
Oct. 9: vs. Jamestown
Oct. 15: vs. Dickinson
Oct. 21: @ Bismarck
DICKINSON
Aug. 28: vs. Jamestown
Sept 4: @ Bismarck
Sept. 18: @ Minot
Sept. 24: vs. Mandan
Oct. 9: vs. Williston
Oct. 15: @ Bismarck Century
Oct. 21: vs. Bismarck Legacy
LEGACY
Aug. 28: vs. Bismarck Century
Sept 4: @ Williston
Sept. 18: @ Jamestown
Sept. 25: vs. Bismarck
Oct. 9: @ Mandan
Oct. 15: vs. Minot
Oct. 21: @ Dickinson
JAMESTOWN
Aug. 28: @ Dickinson
Sept 4: @ Minot
Sept. 18: vs. Bismarck Legacy
Sept. 25: vs. Williston
Oct. 9: @ Bismarck Century
Oct. 15: vs. Bismarck High
Oct. 21: @ Mandan
MANDAN
Aug. 28: vs. Minot
Sept 4: vs. Bismarck Century
Sept. 17: @ Bismarck
Sept. 24: @ Dickinson
Oct. 9: vs. Bismarck Legacy
Oct. 16: @ Williston
Oct. 21: vs. Jamestown
MINOT
Aug. 28: @ Mandan
Sept 4: vs. Jamestown
Sept. 18: vs. Dickinson
Sept. 25: @ Bismarck Century
Oct. 9: vs. Bismarck
Oct. 15: @ Bismarck Legacy
Oct. 21: vs. Williston
WILLISTON
Aug. 28: vs. Bismarck
Sept 4: vs. Bismarck Legacy
Sept. 18: @ Bismarck Century
Sept. 25: @ Jamestown
Oct. 9: @ Dickinson
Oct. 16: vs. Mandan
Oct. 21: @ Minot
EAST REGION
FARGO DAVIES
Aug. 28: @ GF Central
Sept. 4: @ GF Red River
Sept. 11: vs. Fargo South
Sept. 18: vs. Fargo North
Sept. 25: (Makeup date)
Oct. 2: @ West Fargo
Oct. 9: @ WF Sheyenne
Oct 16: vs. Shanley
Oct. 21: (Makeup date)
FARGO NORTH
Aug. 28: vs. West Fargo
Sept. 4: @ WF Sheyenne
Sept. 11: vs. Shanley
Sept. 18: @ Fargo Davies
Sept. 25: (Makeup date)
Oct. 2: vs. Fargo South
Oct. 9: @ GF Central
Oct 16: @ GF Red River
Oct. 21: (Makeup date)
FARGO SHANLEY
Aug. 28: vs. Fargo South
Sept. 4: vs. GF Central
Sept. 11: @ Fargo North
Sept. 18: @ WF Sheyenne
Sept. 25: (Makeup date)
Oct. 2: vs. GF Red River
Oct. 9: vs. West Fargo
Oct 16: @ Fargo Davies
Oct. 21: (Makeup date)
FARGO SOUTH
Aug. 28: @ Shanley
Sept. 4: vs. West Fargo
Sept. 11: @ Fargo Davies
Sept. 18: vs. GF Central
Sept. 25: (Makeup date)
Oct. 2: @ Fargo North
Oct. 9: vs. GF Red River
Oct 16: vs. WF Sheyenne
Oct. 21: (Makeup date)
GRAND FORKS CENTRAL
Aug. 28: vs. Fargo Davies
Sept. 4: @ Shanley
Sept. 11: vs. GF Red River
Sept. 18: @ Fargo South
Sept. 25: (Makeup date)
Oct. 2: vs. WF Sheyenne
Oct. 9: vs. Fargo North
Oct 16: @ West Fargo
Oct. 21: (Makeup date)
GRAND FORKS RED RIVER
Aug. 28: @ WF Sheyenne
Sept. 4: vs. Fargo Davies
Sept. 11: @ GF Central
Sept. 18: vs. West Fargo
Sept. 25: (Makeup date)
Oct. 2: @ Shanley
Oct. 9: @ Fargo South
Oct 16: vs. Fargo North
Oct. 21: (Makeup date)
WEST FARGO
Aug. 28: @ Fargo North
Sept. 4: @ Fargo South
Sept. 11: vs. West Fargo
Sept. 18: @ GF Red River
Sept. 25: (Makeup date)
Oct. 2: vs. Fargo Davies
Oct. 9: @ Shanley
Oct 16: vs. GF Central
Oct. 21: (Makeup date)
WEST FARGO SHEYENNE
Aug. 28: vs. GF Red River
Sept. 4: vs. Fargo North
Sept. 11: @ West Fargo
Sept. 18: vs. Shanley
Sept. 25: (Makeup date)
Oct. 2: @ GF Central
Oct. 9: vs. Fargo Davies
Oct 16: @ Fargo South
Oct. 21: (Makeup date)
CLASS AA
WEST REGION
BEULAH
Aug. 28: vs. Valley City
Sept. 4: @ Devils Lake
Sept. 11: vs. Wahpeton
Sept. 18: @ Hillsboro/Central Valley
Sept. 25: vs. Hazen
Oct. 2: @ Bismarck St. Mary’s
Oct. 9: @ Turtle Mountain
Oct. 16: vs. Stanley
Oct. 23: vs. Watford City
BISMARCK ST. MARY’S
Aug. 28: @ Fargo Shanley
Sept 4: @ Valley City
Sept. 11: vs. Hillsboro
Sept. 19: vs. Devils Lake
Sept. 25: @ Turtle Mountain
Oct. 2: vs. Beulah
Oct. 9: @ Watford City
Oct. 15: vs. Hazen
Oct. 21: @ Stanley
HAZEN
Aug. 28: vs. Killdeer
Sept 4: @ Wahpeton
Sept. 11: vs. Kindred
Sept. 18: @ Valley City
Sept. 25: @ Beulah
Oct. 2: vs. Watford City
Oct. 9: @ Stanley
Oct. 16: @ Bismarck St. Mary’s
Oct. 20: vs. Turtle Mountain
STANLEY
Aug. 28: @ Tioga
Sept 4: vs. Central Cass
Sept. 11: @ Valley City
Sept. 18: @ Kindred
Sept. 25: @ Watford City
Oct. 2: vs. Turtle Mountain
Oct. 9: vs. Hazen
Oct. 16: @ Beulah
Oct. 21: vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s
TURTLE MOUNTAIN
Aug. 28: vs. Devils Lake
Sept 4: @ Kindred
Sept. 11: vs. Casselton
Sept. 18: @ Wahpeton
Sept. 25: @ Bismarck St. Mary’s
Oct. 2: @ Stanley
Oct. 9: vs. Beulah
Oct. 16: vs. Watford City
Oct. 20: @ Hazen
WATFORD CITY
Sept 4: vs. Hillsboro
Sept. 11: @ Devils Lake
Sept. 18: @ Central Cass
Sept. 25: vs. Stanley
Oct. 2: @ Hazen
Oct. 9: vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s
Oct. 16: @ Turtle Mountain
Oct. 23: @ Beulah
EAST REGION
CENTRAL CASS
Aug. 29: vs. Lisbon
Sept 4: @ Stanley
Sept. 11: @ Turtle Mountain
Sept. 18: vs. Watford City
Sept. 25: vs. Devils Lake
Oct. 2: @ Kindred
Oct. 9: vs. Hillsboro
Oct. 16: @ Valley City
Oct. 24: @ Wahpeton
DEVILS LAKE
Aug. 28: @ Turtle Mountain
Sept 4: vs. Beulah
Sept. 11: vs. Watford City
Sept. 19: @ Bismarck St. Mary’s
Sept. 25: @ Casselton
Oct. 3: vs. Hillsboro
Oct. 9: vs. Valley City
Oct. 16: @ Wahpeton
Oct. 24: vs. Kindred
HILLSBORO-CENTRAL VALLEY
Aug. 28: vs. Grafton
Sept 4: @ Watford City
Sept. 11: @ Bismarck St. Mary’s
Sept. 18: vs. Beulah
Sept. 25: vs. Wahpeton
Oct. 3: @ Devils Lake
Oct. 9: @ Casselton
Oct. 16: vs. Kindred
Oct. 24: @ Valley City
KINDRED
Aug. 28: vs. Northern Cass
Sept 4: vs. Turtle Mountain
Sept. 11: @ Hazen
Sept. 18: vs. Stanley
Sept. 25: @ Valley City
Oct. 2: vs. Casselton
Oct. 9: vs. Wahpeton
Oct. 16: @ Hillsboro
Oct. 24: @ Devils Lake
VALLEY CITY
Aug. 28: @ Beulah
Sept 4: vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s
Sept. 11: vs. Stanley
Sept. 18: vs. Hazen
Sept. 25: vs. Kindred
Oct. 2: @ Wahpeton
Oct. 9: @ Devils Lake
Oct. 16: vs. Casselton
Oct. 24: vs. Hillsboro/Central Valley
WAHPETON
Aug. 28: @ Milbank, S.D.
Sept 4: vs. Hazen
Sept. 11: @ Beulah
Sept. 18: vs. Turtle Mountain
Sept. 25: @ Hillsboro/Central Valley
Oct. 2: vs. Valley City
Oct. 9: @ Kindred
Oct. 16: vs. Devils Lake
Oct. 24: vs. Casselton
