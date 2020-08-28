 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 High School Football Schedules
agate

2020 High School Football Schedules

{{featured_button_text}}

SCHEDULES

CLASS AAA

WEST REGION

BISMARCK

Aug. 28: @ Williston

Sept 4: vs. Dickinson

Sept. 17: vs. Mandan

Sept. 25: @ Bismarck Legacy

Oct. 9: @ Minot

Oct. 15: @ Jamestown

Oct. 21: vs. Bismarck Century

CENTURY

Aug. 28: @ Bismarck Legacy

Sept 4: @ Mandan

Sept. 18: vs. Williston

Sept. 25: vs. Minot

Oct. 9: vs. Jamestown

Oct. 15: vs. Dickinson

Oct. 21: @ Bismarck

DICKINSON

Aug. 28: vs. Jamestown

Sept 4: @ Bismarck

Sept. 18: @ Minot

Sept. 24: vs. Mandan

Oct. 9: vs. Williston

Oct. 15: @ Bismarck Century

Oct. 21: vs. Bismarck Legacy

LEGACY

Aug. 28: vs. Bismarck Century

Sept 4: @ Williston

Sept. 18: @ Jamestown

Sept. 25: vs. Bismarck

Oct. 9: @ Mandan

Oct. 15: vs. Minot

Oct. 21: @ Dickinson

JAMESTOWN

Aug. 28: @ Dickinson

Sept 4: @ Minot

Sept. 18: vs. Bismarck Legacy

Sept. 25: vs. Williston

Oct. 9: @ Bismarck Century

Oct. 15: vs. Bismarck High

Oct. 21: @ Mandan

MANDAN

Aug. 28: vs. Minot 

Sept 4: vs. Bismarck Century

Sept. 17: @ Bismarck

Sept. 24: @ Dickinson

Oct. 9: vs. Bismarck Legacy

Oct. 16: @ Williston

Oct. 21: vs. Jamestown

MINOT

Aug. 28: @ Mandan

Sept 4: vs. Jamestown

Sept. 18: vs. Dickinson

Sept. 25: @ Bismarck Century

Oct. 9: vs. Bismarck

Oct. 15: @ Bismarck Legacy

Oct. 21: vs. Williston

WILLISTON

Aug. 28: vs. Bismarck 

Sept 4: vs. Bismarck Legacy

Sept. 18: @ Bismarck Century

Sept. 25: @ Jamestown

Oct. 9: @ Dickinson

Oct. 16: vs. Mandan

Oct. 21: @ Minot

EAST REGION

FARGO DAVIES

Aug. 28: @ GF Central

Sept. 4: @ GF Red River

Sept. 11: vs. Fargo South

Sept. 18: vs. Fargo North

Sept. 25: (Makeup date)

Oct. 2: @ West Fargo

Oct. 9: @ WF Sheyenne

Oct 16: vs. Shanley

Oct. 21: (Makeup date)

FARGO NORTH

Aug. 28: vs. West Fargo

Sept. 4: @ WF Sheyenne

Sept. 11: vs. Shanley

Sept. 18: @ Fargo Davies

Sept. 25: (Makeup date)

Oct. 2: vs. Fargo South

Oct. 9: @ GF Central

Oct 16: @ GF Red River

Oct. 21: (Makeup date)

FARGO SHANLEY

Aug. 28: vs. Fargo South

Sept. 4: vs. GF Central

Sept. 11: @ Fargo North

Sept. 18: @ WF Sheyenne

Sept. 25: (Makeup date)

Oct. 2: vs. GF Red River

Oct. 9: vs. West Fargo

Oct 16: @ Fargo Davies

Oct. 21: (Makeup date)

FARGO SOUTH 

Aug. 28: @ Shanley

Sept. 4: vs. West Fargo

Sept. 11: @ Fargo Davies

Sept. 18: vs. GF Central

Sept. 25: (Makeup date)

Oct. 2: @ Fargo North

Oct. 9: vs. GF Red River

Oct 16: vs. WF Sheyenne

Oct. 21: (Makeup date)

GRAND FORKS CENTRAL

Aug. 28: vs. Fargo Davies

Sept. 4: @ Shanley

Sept. 11: vs. GF Red River

Sept. 18: @ Fargo South

Sept. 25: (Makeup date)

Oct. 2: vs. WF Sheyenne

Oct. 9: vs. Fargo North

Oct 16: @ West Fargo

Oct. 21: (Makeup date)

GRAND FORKS RED RIVER

Aug. 28: @ WF Sheyenne

Sept. 4: vs. Fargo Davies

Sept. 11: @ GF Central

Sept. 18: vs. West Fargo

Sept. 25: (Makeup date)

Oct. 2: @ Shanley

Oct. 9: @ Fargo South

Oct 16: vs. Fargo North

Oct. 21: (Makeup date)

WEST FARGO

Aug. 28: @ Fargo North

Sept. 4:  @ Fargo South

Sept. 11: vs. West Fargo

Sept. 18: @ GF Red River

Sept. 25: (Makeup date)

Oct. 2: vs. Fargo Davies

Oct. 9: @ Shanley

Oct 16: vs. GF Central

Oct. 21: (Makeup date)

WEST FARGO SHEYENNE

Aug. 28: vs. GF Red River

Sept. 4: vs. Fargo North

Sept. 11: @ West Fargo

Sept. 18: vs. Shanley

Sept. 25: (Makeup date)

Oct. 2: @ GF Central

Oct. 9: vs. Fargo Davies

Oct 16: @ Fargo South

Oct. 21: (Makeup date)

CLASS AA

WEST REGION

BEULAH

Aug. 28: vs. Valley City

Sept. 4: @ Devils Lake

Sept. 11: vs. Wahpeton

Sept. 18: @ Hillsboro/Central Valley

Sept. 25: vs. Hazen

Oct. 2: @ Bismarck St. Mary’s

Oct. 9: @ Turtle Mountain

Oct. 16: vs. Stanley

Oct. 23: vs. Watford City

BISMARCK ST. MARY’S

Aug. 28: @ Fargo Shanley

Sept 4: @ Valley City

Sept. 11: vs. Hillsboro

Sept. 19: vs. Devils Lake

Sept. 25: @ Turtle Mountain

Oct. 2: vs. Beulah

Oct. 9: @ Watford City

Oct. 15: vs. Hazen

Oct. 21: @ Stanley

HAZEN

Aug. 28: vs. Killdeer

Sept 4: @ Wahpeton

Sept. 11: vs. Kindred

Sept. 18: @ Valley City

Sept. 25: @ Beulah

Oct. 2: vs. Watford City

Oct. 9: @ Stanley

Oct. 16: @ Bismarck St. Mary’s

Oct. 20: vs. Turtle Mountain

STANLEY

Aug. 28: @ Tioga

Sept 4: vs. Central Cass

Sept. 11: @ Valley City

Sept. 18: @ Kindred

Sept. 25: @ Watford City

Oct. 2: vs. Turtle Mountain

Oct. 9: vs. Hazen

Oct. 16: @ Beulah

Oct. 21: vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s

TURTLE MOUNTAIN

Aug. 28: vs. Devils Lake

Sept 4: @ Kindred

Sept. 11: vs. Casselton

Sept. 18: @ Wahpeton

Sept. 25: @ Bismarck St. Mary’s

Oct. 2: @ Stanley

Oct. 9: vs. Beulah

Oct. 16: vs. Watford City

Oct. 20: @ Hazen

WATFORD CITY

Sept 4: vs. Hillsboro

Sept. 11: @ Devils Lake

Sept. 18: @ Central Cass

Sept. 25: vs. Stanley

Oct. 2: @ Hazen

Oct. 9: vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s

Oct. 16: @ Turtle Mountain

Oct. 23: @ Beulah

EAST REGION

CENTRAL CASS

Aug. 29: vs. Lisbon

Sept 4: @ Stanley

Sept. 11: @ Turtle Mountain

Sept. 18: vs. Watford City

Sept. 25: vs. Devils Lake

Oct. 2: @ Kindred

Oct. 9: vs. Hillsboro

Oct. 16: @ Valley City

Oct. 24: @ Wahpeton

DEVILS LAKE

Aug. 28: @ Turtle Mountain

Sept 4: vs. Beulah

Sept. 11: vs. Watford City

Sept. 19: @ Bismarck St. Mary’s

Sept. 25: @ Casselton

Oct. 3: vs. Hillsboro

Oct. 9: vs. Valley City

Oct. 16: @ Wahpeton

Oct. 24: vs. Kindred

HILLSBORO-CENTRAL VALLEY

Aug. 28: vs. Grafton

Sept 4: @ Watford City

Sept. 11: @ Bismarck St. Mary’s

Sept. 18: vs. Beulah

Sept. 25: vs. Wahpeton

Oct. 3: @ Devils Lake

Oct. 9: @ Casselton

Oct. 16: vs. Kindred

Oct. 24: @ Valley City

KINDRED

Aug. 28: vs. Northern Cass

Sept 4: vs. Turtle Mountain

Sept. 11: @ Hazen

Sept. 18: vs. Stanley

Sept. 25: @ Valley City

Oct. 2: vs. Casselton

Oct. 9: vs. Wahpeton

Oct. 16: @ Hillsboro

Oct. 24: @ Devils Lake

VALLEY CITY

Aug. 28: @ Beulah

Sept 4: vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s

Sept. 11: vs. Stanley

Sept. 18: vs. Hazen

Sept. 25: vs. Kindred

Oct. 2: @ Wahpeton

Oct. 9: @ Devils Lake

Oct. 16: vs. Casselton

Oct. 24: vs. Hillsboro/Central Valley

WAHPETON

Aug. 28: @ Milbank, S.D.

Sept 4: vs. Hazen

Sept. 11: @ Beulah

Sept. 18: vs. Turtle Mountain

Sept. 25: @ Hillsboro/Central Valley

Oct. 2: vs. Valley City

Oct. 9: @ Kindred

Oct. 16: vs. Devils Lake

Oct. 24: vs. Casselton

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News