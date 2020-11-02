Flasher volleyball team up to winning ways in strange 2020 season

Flasher has been able to reload rather than rebuild this season.
Despite losing four key seniors off last year’s state tournament team, the Bulldogs are in the same spot they were this time last season -- on top of the Region 5 volleyball standings. Flasher’s only two losses this season have come against top five teams -- No. 1 Linton-HMB and fifth-ranked Dickinson Trinity. The other 16 matches have all been wins, 15 by sweep.
Like many schools this fall, there have been bumps in the road. Coach Jerlyn Gabrielson had to miss two weeks during the season due to quarantine for coronavirus-related reasons. But the Bulldogs, ranked No. 8 in the state, were able to avoid major problems for the most part.
“Our school district had a major wakeup call three or four weeks ago. We started out pretty good with COVID, but we ended up having to quarantine a couple of entire classes,” said Gabrielson, a second-grade teacher in Flasher. “Our school board and community members really came together and revamped the plan. We got really aggressive with cleaning up; using masks; socially distancing. After that initial scare, it was amazing to see how the board and the administration got out ahead of this.”
Flasher’s senior class of Peyton Black, Tymber Boldt, Faith Marion and Leandra Schmidt served as more than just standout players during the time their head coach was sidelined.
“Not being able to come to the gym for 10 days was really difficult. It does make you appreciate being back in the gym with them now,” Gabrielson said. “My fellow teachers and coaches were so amazing and supportive. It’s been a challenging season in a lot of ways for everybody, really.”
The results have remained the same, though.
Boldt and Marion are two of the top players in the region. They lead the Bulldogs in kills, but also are excellent in the back row, playing all the way around. Black and Schmidt have excelled from outside hitter positions.
“Our seniors are smart and experienced and just really good all around players,” Gabrielson said. “They were really, really driven and focused to have a good season.”
Flasher had to replace its setter after Hannah Roth graduated. With less opportunities for open gyms during the summer due to the pandemic, there was cause for concern. However, it took little time to realize the team was in good hands with junior McKenzee Doepke.
“McKenzee and Hannah worked closely together a lot,” Gabrielson said. “McKenzee has stepped into the setter position and played very well.”
With Doepke running the show, the Bulldogs have attempted to mix things up offensively with the postseason approaching.
“We’re looking to take a few different types of swings but not go away from what we’ve built this season on,” Gabrielson said. “Improving our eye work, recognizing what’s happening on the other side of the net and trying to develop a few other swings are things we've been working on."
Keeping plays alive with strong back-row play has been a strength.
“We’ve had so many scrappy plays where we’ve kept balls alive, got one more contact on the ball. It’s kind of been a hidden talent this year,” Gabrielson said.
A trip to the state tournament at the Fargodome will go through Flasher. As the No. 1 seed in Region 5, the Bulldogs will play at home as long as they keep winning. Due to the pandemic, there will be no centralized location for region tournaments this season.
Having competitive matches against top-flight teams like Linton-HMB and Dickinson Trinity will prove beneficial.
“After the Linton match we said to each other, it’s great but not good enough yet,” Gabrielson said. “The girls are very coachable. They want to improve and so we’ll just continue to work hard and build on all the positives.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
