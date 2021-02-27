Flasher nips New Salem-Almont; Shiloh tops Standing Rock in District 9 tourney semifinals

Leading just 20-15 at halftime, Shiloh Christian scored 47 second-half points to pull away for a 67-42 win over Standing Rock in the second semifinal game on Saturday.

The Skyhawks scored more points in the third quarter (27) then the first 16 minutes combined (20).

Luke Wanzek pumped in nine of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter. Carter Englund and Kyler Klein each added 11 points in the victory, Shiloh's 11th of the season against nine defeats.

The Skyhawks made 10 3-pointers, three each by Luke Wanzek and Klein. Jay Wanzek added a pair of triples.

Standing Rock kept pace in the third quarter, scoring 22 points. The Warriors fell off in the fourth, scoring just five points, four of them by John Luger.

Xander Vetter scored 14 of his team-high 17 points in the third quarter for Standing Rock, including four 3-pointers. The Warriors face Grant County at 4 p.m. in a Region 5 qualifying game.

Shiloh and Flasher, meanwhile, meet for the second time this season in the nightcap on Monday. On Feb. 2, the Bulldogs nipped the Skyhawks 57-56 on their home floor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0