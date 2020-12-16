Flasher looks for Friesz to lead the way

When practice first began for the current high school basketball season, Flasher boys’ coach Brian Nieuwsma studied the roster and asked his assistants: “Could we have been so lucky?”

Unfortunately, he was asking about the last two seasons, each of which boasted a roster loaded with returning experienced seniors.

“The last two years we had six seniors,” Nieuwsma said. “You look at those last two years, we were really blessed. In Class B schools, you don’t always have that.”

That’s a fact. Tonight, the Bulldogs enter a season of uncertainty with three returning senior letterwinners who saw only brief varsity playing time. Flasher hosts Mott-Regent at 6 p.m. in the opener for both teams.

“We lost a lot of production from our team last year,” Nieuwsma said. “They were just gritty and tough. At the beginning of the year, they were replacing guys, too. We’re kind of in the same boat. The formula is there to see what we can accomplish. It’s nice to have an all-region player in Jace Friesz back.”