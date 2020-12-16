Flasher looks for Friesz to lead the way

When practice first began for the current high school basketball season, Flasher boys’ coach Brian Nieuwsma studied the roster and asked his assistants: “Could we have been so lucky?”
Unfortunately, he was asking about the last two seasons, each of which boasted a roster loaded with returning experienced seniors.
“The last two years we had six seniors,” Nieuwsma said. “You look at those last two years, we were really blessed. In Class B schools, you don’t always have that.”
That’s a fact. Tonight, the Bulldogs enter a season of uncertainty with three returning senior letterwinners who saw only brief varsity playing time. Flasher hosts Mott-Regent at 6 p.m. in the opener for both teams.
“We lost a lot of production from our team last year,” Nieuwsma said. “They were just gritty and tough. At the beginning of the year, they were replacing guys, too. We’re kind of in the same boat. The formula is there to see what we can accomplish. It’s nice to have an all-region player in Jace Friesz back.”
Friesz, a 6-3 junior forward, played well enough off the bench last season to be named to the all-district and all-region teams. He averaged 13 points and nine rebounds. To that, he added 36 steals, 46 assists, 22 blocked shots and 11 3-pointers.
“Last year, he was a de facto starter and brings great energy,” Nieuwsma said. “He does all the little things and that’s a testament to the kids. When the rest of the guys see that, that’s huge.”
Flasher’s three returning seniors are 5-11 forward Logan Schmidt, 5-11 forward Landon Frederick and 5-11 forward Keegan Kovar.
Schmidt averaged 10 points and five rebounds; Frederick nine points and six rebounds; and Kovar five points and four rebounds -- all in junior varsity. They all got some playing time on varsity.
“Our seniors contributed varsity-wise,” Nieuwsma said. “They have had a taste and know what it takes to compete. We’ve got to get them into situations they weren’t in.”
Other key returnees include 6-2 junior forward Braxton Hatzenbuhler, 6-4 sophomore center Joey Richter and 5-7 sophomore guard Carter Bonogofsky. All played JV last season.
Hatzenbuhler averaged 13 points and six rebounds; Richter four points and five rebounds; and Bonogofsky six points.
Regardless of the players on the court, Nieuwsma said he isn’t changing the Bulldogs’ style.
“We’re going to stay true to who we are,” he said. “We’ll play hard-nosed defense and get out and run when we can, take good shots and handle the basketball. It’s kind of that winning formula, there’s no secret to it. You have to go out and execute.”
Nieuwsma is in the same boat as every other coach. Due to COVID-19, none of his players had the kind of training and playing throughout the offseason. Bonding as a team will be critical early.
“In a normal summer, they would have that connection and that bond on the floor,” Nieuwsma said. “That’s all across the state so we’re not going to make excuses. The kids are just thankful for the opportunity to get out there and play with their teammates.”
