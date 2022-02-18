Five champions lead Demons to 40th state wrestling title

Bismarck High rolled to its 40th state wrestling championship thanks to a dominant performance in the finals Friday night at the Fargodome.

The Demons went 5-for-5 in title tilts to secure their fifth consecutive Class A crown and eighth in the last nine years.

L.J. Araujo and Isaiah Huus each won their third straight title for the Demons. Brock Fettig won his second and Ben Nagel and Ben DeForest each earned their first state title.

"I thought we wrestled really well in the finals. Our kids did a great job," Bismarck High co-head coach Jeff Schumacher said. "It's tough, you know, when you're the favorite, everybody's coming after you, but the guys just went out there and wrestled really well. Just really proud of how they did."

All five BHS champions were No. 1 seeds and led the Demons to a winning total of 185.5 points. Jamestown finished second with 149.5 points.

Araujo, just a sophomore, started it off. In the 145-pound final, he rolled to a 13-0 win over Waylon Cressel of West Fargo.

"L.J.'s just terrific," Schumacher said. "Already a three-time champion. Wow."

Starting at 182, the Demons' vaunted senior trio delivered.

Fettig finished of a near-perfect tournament with his fourth straight pin, sticking Century freshman Ole Taylor at the 2:36 mark.

Nagel was next at 195 and he posted a 7-3 win over Broden Muske of Valley City.

Huus made it three in a row for the Demons, and for his career, winning the 220-pound final over Minot's Kaydn Turnbow, 3-0.

Making the feats of Fettig, Nagel and Huus all the more impressive is that each wrestled a class up all season.

"We pushed them up and it made the rest of the team better," Schumacher said. "Those three have been so good all season. They're just horses, but also terrific kids and great leaders."

The Demons were not done.

At 113, freshman Ben DeForest got the first, but almost certainly not the last, championship of his prep career. DeForest had to earn it, outlasting Stetson Gisselbeck of West Fargo Sheyenne, 3-1.

"He's awesome," Schumacher said of DeForest. "He had a great finals. He wrestled really tough."

Today, the Demons go for the dual title, where again they will be the heavy favorite.

"We can't overlook anybody, but we feel good about our roster and the kids we have," Schumacher said. "It should be another exciting day."

TRIO OF OTHER BISMARCK TITLES

Century junior Kaden DeCoteau capped off his stellar season with a state championship at 132 pounds.

DeCoteau rolled past Grady Anderson in the final, 11-5.

The 152-pound championship, an all-Bismarck affair, went to overtime with St. Mary's senior Isaac Felchle defeating Legacy's Tim Kadrmas, 5-3.

At 170, Legacy's Draken Stugelmeyer upset top-seeded Jackson Walters of Jamestown, 10-4. Stugelmeyer was the No. 3 seed out of the West Region.

ARAUJO CLAIMS CROWN

Bismarck High's Julia Araujo won the 100-pound title at the first state girls wrestling tournament.

The Demons, who finished third with 153 points, also got a runner-up finish by Ashlee Potter at 145

Araujo won in style, pinning Jennifer Verdin of Hettinger-Scranton at the 3:38 mark.

At 115, Elizabeth Youboty of Legacy lost by fall to top-seeded Morgan Strandberg.

Other area champions were Alexis Schneider (110) of Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter and South Border's Gracie Hoffman (190).

PETERSON PERFECT

South Border's Ashton Peterson capped off an unbeaten season with another pin.

Peterson put down Eli Bjornstad of Pembina County North at the 3:04 mark, capping a 40-0 season.

New Salem-Almont finished second overall in Class B boys, topped by state titles from Wyatt Engwicht (120), Cole Gerhardt (126) and heavyweight AJ Heins (285).

Full results from the meet can be found at www.bismarcktribune.com.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

