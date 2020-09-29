Fitterer, top-ranked Patriots edge No. 3 Mandan in four-setter

Julia Fitterer's been in a lot of pressure-packed volleyball matches for the Century Patriots.
A varsity regular since she was a ninth-grader, Fitterer continues to come up clutch for the top-ranked Patriots.
Fitterer pounded 21 kills as Century earned a hard-fought 3-1 victory at Mandan over the third-ranked Braves Tuesday night.
"It's really fun to play in intense games. Mandan played great tonight. You get a lot better playing in these types of matches opposed to when you're crushing someone or when you're getting crushed," the versatile 5-foot-10 performer said. "I do have a lot of experience playing in competitive matches and being a senior, I want to step up as a leader. I hope my teammates look to me in those big moments and when they do, I want to come through."
She typically does, regardless of whether it's basketball or volleyball. Heading to the University of Mary to play basketball, Fitterer is embracing an expanded role this season that goes beyond stats.
"I've looked up to so many great seniors for so many years and I just kind of think back to what did I look for in a senior? What was I needing?" she said reflectively. "I had such great senior leaders and now I want to provide that for them."
Fitterer's 21 kills and 18 digs led the way in a balanced effort for the Patriots. Logan Nissley, a sophomore, connected for 11 kills as the Patriots prevailed 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20.
Mandan (5-2) was impressive in defeat. The Braves led 12-8 in each of the first two sets, before Century responded. Mandan trailed 8-1 in the third, but came all the way back to force a fourth set.
"I thought the willingness to compete and the desire from our girls was really good tonight. It was fun," Mandan coach Anna Volk said. "You get into these tight matches against good teams and the margin for error gets smaller. We certainly didn't give points away, we just made a few mistakes at times but that's going to happen. We can take a lot of positives out of this match."
The Braves fell down 5-0 in the fourth set, but stormed back to lead 11-10 on back-to-back aces by Jordan Toman.
Up 19-18, Dylan Dennis delivered a solo block to give the Patriots a little breathing room. Nissley was up next and drove one of Delani Clark's 26 assists to the floor for a four-point edge.
Off the Patriots' deep bench came sophomore Clare Bauman, who boomed home a kill to make it 23-18 before sealing the win with a block, 25-20.
"We're fortunate to have a deep bench," Century coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "Our JV gives us a run for our money every day in practice and sometimes they beat us."
The 7-0 Patriots needed everybody to hold off the Braves.
"There were a lot of really good rallies. Both teams were scrappy. It was a really competitive match," Zastoupil said. "It was a fun game. Mandan played well. We had to fight for this one tonight."
The Braves served tough all match. Even with Century's Jocelyn Julson (34 digs) diving all the over the court, the Braves zipped in seven aces. Toman led with three.
Taylor Leingang also was all over the court. The senior outside hitter had 28 digs, five kills and 3.5 blocks. Gustavsson, the Braves' all-region setter, dished out 27 assists and also had a block-and-a-half. Morgan Sheldon, a junior, led the way offensively with 12 kills.
"Syd, Taylor, Piper, we knew what we were going to get from them. They're very steady and they've played well," Folk said. "Some of our lesser experienced varsity players probably have stepped in and adjusted maybe a little quicker than we had thought and that's a credit to those kids.
"They'll continue to work hard, continue to get better and that's encouraging."
Century dug out of an early hole to take the first set.
Back-to-back kills by Leingang and Kate Kesler gave the Braves a 12-8 lead.
The Patriots chipped away. They tied it on a Mandan hitting error and went ahead for good on Fitterer’s kill at 15-14. Fitterer had five kills in the opening game. Century scored 17 of the last 21 points of the set to win comfortably, 25-16.
Mandan jumped out to the same 12-8 lead in the second set, but again were able to hold on to it.
The Braves didn’t go away this time, though.
After Century jumped in front 20-18, Morgan Sheldon clubbed back-to-back kills to tie it at 20-all. The Patriots answered and pushed it to set point on a block by Macy Fridgen, kill by Fitterer and Mandan hitting error.
The Braves responded with two straight points, but Fitterer connected for an odd-angle kill to end the set 25-23 for a 2-0 edge.
The Braves appeared to be on the brink in the third set before Elizabeth Felderman served the home team back into it. Down 8-1, Felderman was on the line for nine straight points as the Braves surged into the lead. Gustavsson’s block made it 10-8 for Mandan.
The Braves’ lead grew to 20-15 when LaReena Mosbrucker found open real estate deep in the corner. Century climbed within 24-23, but the Braves closed it out with a Century error at the net, forcing the match to a fourth set.
It was the first match in a week for the Patriots. They play again Thursday at Legacy.
"It's been a strange season but we knew that was going to a part of it," Fitterer said. "When you don't have matches consistently, you just have to make sure you're not getting complacent at practice. It's a little tough to maintain the rhythm you get when you're playing on a regular schedule, but we're just happy to be out here playing and having fun together as a team."
