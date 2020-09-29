Fitterer, top-ranked Patriots edge No. 3 Mandan in four-setter

Mandan (5-2) was impressive in defeat. The Braves led 12-8 in each of the first two sets, before Century responded. Mandan trailed 8-1 in the third, but came all the way back to force a fourth set.

"I thought the willingness to compete and the desire from our girls was really good tonight. It was fun," Mandan coach Anna Volk said. "You get into these tight matches against good teams and the margin for error gets smaller. We certainly didn't give points away, we just made a few mistakes at times but that's going to happen. We can take a lot of positives out of this match."

The Braves fell down 5-0 in the fourth set, but stormed back to lead 11-10 on back-to-back aces by Jordan Toman.

Up 19-18, Dylan Dennis delivered a solo block to give the Patriots a little breathing room. Nissley was up next and drove one of Delani Clark's 26 assists to the floor for a four-point edge.

Off the Patriots' deep bench came sophomore Clare Bauman, who boomed home a kill to make it 23-18 before sealing the win with a block, 25-20.

"We're fortunate to have a deep bench," Century coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "Our JV gives us a run for our money every day in practice and sometimes they beat us."

The 7-0 Patriots needed everybody to hold off the Braves.