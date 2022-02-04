Fifth-ranked Demons hold off spirited effort from Dickinson

Bismarck High appears to be back on track.

After two straight losses at the end of the January, the Demons topped Dickinson 92-85 Friday night at home for their fourth straight win. The two losses were against two of the top teams in the state -- Century and Minot -- but order has been restored for 13-3 BHS.

"I think it's just about playing with confidence," said Treysen Eaglestaff after a team-high 28 points and 11 assists. "Not that we weren't, but we lost to a couple of great teams. Dickinson tonight is really good, and I thought it was good win for us."

The Demons forced the Midgets into 27 turnovers, but Dickinson star junior guard Alex Dvorak kept his team in it, pouring in 31 points. He averages 22.

"I thought last night in Jamestown we really took a step forward with our half-court defense. Tonight, wasn't quite as good, but the effort and energy was," BHS head coach Jordan Wilhelm said. "Dickinson has won some big games. They're a good basketball team. I guess in the end, it's a win in the WDA over a quality team."

The Demons appeared on the verge of a blowout win. Three-pointers by Quin Hafner and Carter Sims pushed the Demons' lead to 21 points after they had led by just three (43-40) at the break.

Dickinson slowly chipped away. Dvorak scored eight points in a row at one point in the Midgets' 18-3 run. A three-pointer by Grant Bittner cut the lead all the way down to six (79-73) with five minutes still to play.

It's a trait Dickinson coach Dan Glasser has seen from his team, which is 4-2 in its last six games, including a marquee victory over No. 3 Century on Jan. 25.

"When we played Bismarck at our place, they really took it to us. We had 40 turnovers and were never in the game," he said. "Tonight, I just really liked how we fought. It looked like it might get away from us in the second half, but the kids just kept playing. Bismarck is a very tough team to play against, but I thought we got better tonight and that's all I want to see."

Britton Cranston, the only senior to score for the Midgets, added 17 points. Isaac Daley, Dickinson's senior post man, fouled out without scoring. He came into the game averaging 12 points and nine rebounds per game.

"Britton and Alex do such a great job getting everybody involved. They're really good leaders for us and they really like to see their teammates do well, not just themselves," Glasser said. "Isaac's played so well for us this season. Tonight, it was a tough one for him, but I just really like where we're at. We just have to keep getting better and I know these kids will keep working hard to do that."

That's what Wilhelm wants as well for his fifth-ranked Demons.

"It's just that improvement in the half-court defensively. I think we've made strides, maybe not necessarily tonight, but that's really important for us," he said. "The guys are coming to practice every day and working hard. We like where we're at. The WDA is so difficult. To be sitting where we are right now, I feel really good about that."

As usual, the Demons got contributions up and down the lineup.

Kyler Scott was in double figures with 13 points. Sims, Ethan Stotz and George Gillette had nine each. Cole Jahner finished with eight.

"When I get doubled, we have shooters everywhere," Eaglestaff said. "I have all the confidence in the world in those guys."

Eaglestaff, at 29 per game, and Dvorak, are the top two scorers in the West Region.

"I love trying to guard him," Eaglestaff said of Dvorak. "There aren't many players in North Dakota like him. The kid's really good."

Up next for the Demons is another tough game Thursday at St. Mary's.

"We're not looking ahead to March yet. Our attention just needs to be on the next practice and then go from there," Wilhelm said.

The Midgets head back East on Tuesday with a game in Mandan. After that, they have three in a row at home.

"There's a lot of possibilities out there for us in trying to get a high seed," Glasser said. "Yeah, we lost tonight, but I'm really encouraged. If we bring this type of effort and energy, we're going to win a lot of basketball games."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

