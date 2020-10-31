Feller leads Minot Ryan past Shiloh in Class A quarterfinals

Neither the howling winds nor a slow start could faze the Minot Ryan Lions.
Trailing 7-0 early, the Lions rallied and went on to post a 19-7 victory over Shiloh Christian in the quarterfinals of the Class A football playoffs on Saturday at Miller Field. The Lions’ sixth straight victory sets up a rematch of last year’s state title game in next week’s semifinals in Langdon.
“The weather was a huge factor so we just had to stay focused, we had to play hard as we can and just execute our plays,” said Lions senior running back Jaxon Feller. “We kind of struggled at first but once we got going, everything started rolling.”
Not much was rolling for the Lions in the opening 12 minutes, when they managed to run only seven plays from scrimmage.
Shiloh Christian took the opening kickoff and with the gusting wind at its back drove 58 yards, reaching the Minot Ryan 8 before turning the ball over on downs.
The Lions fumbled on their first snap from scrimmage, setting the Skyhawks up at the Ryan 10. On fourth-and-goal from the 12, Shiloh quarterback Josh Kolling, with plenty of time to survey the field, found Michael Fagerland breaking open in the back of the end zone before hitting the freshman running back with a 12-yard TD pass for a 7-0 Shiloh lead.
Minot Ryan managed one first down on the ensuing possession before turning the ball over on downs at midfield.
But the tide turned in the second quarter, when the Lions got the wind at their backs.
The Lions tied it up with 4:05 left in the second. Quarterback Nick Sanders capped a 6-play, 33-yard scoring drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Logan Wentz on third-and-goal.
After a three-and-out by Shiloh set up the Lions at midfield, Minot Ryan took the lead just before the intermission.
Sanders completed a pair of big-play passes -- one for 29 yards to Logan Merck and a 23-yard strike to Bryson Elm on third-and-13 from the Shiloh 24 -- to set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak TD. That gave Ryan a 13-7 lead at the half.
After giving up the early TD, Minot Ryan’s defense bottled up Shiloh. The Lions limited the Skyhawks to 120 yards rushing on 37 attempts and held the hosts to 185 yards total offense.
“I thought our defense played great other than a handful of plays we gave up,” Lions coach Roger Coleman said.
“The preparation we put in all week, we know what they like to do and we thought we had something that could stop it and we feel like it worked pretty well. It was pretty effective. The kids bought in and executed it.”
“I thought we started out decent, then we really went through a lull there,” Shiloh coach Funnon Barker said. “You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Minot Ryan. They’re a very tough, physical football team. They just really made everything difficult on us today.
“We had some mistakes, bad snaps and stuff like that and you can’t do that against good teams.”
The Lions’ defense, along with a big second half by Feller, helped Ryan put the game away.
Feller, who finished with 251 yards rushing on 31 attempts, had a handful of huge runs in the second half and helped the Lions take command in the fourth quarter.
Twice in the fourth quarter, Shiloh Christian (7-3) got into the red zone only to bog down.
“We had some opportunities there at the end,” Barker said. “Proud of the way our guys responded, we fought all the way to the end, to the last whistle. It was a good season for our guys and we wish them good luck next week.”
After Shiloh turned the ball over on downs on a fourth-down incompletion at the Ryan 24, Feller reeled off runs of 7, 14 and 30 yards followed by a 25-yard touchdown run -- the only points scored into the wind all day -- for a 19-7 lead with 5:55 remaining.
“He’s a hard runner, he gave us first downs when we needed them,” Coleman said.
“(Our offensive line) did a great job,” Feller said. “Give the credit to them when we’re running behind that good a line.”
Feller added a 52-yard sprint on the Lions’ final drive to pick up a first down and prevent the Skyhawks from getting the ball back.
The Lions piled up 370 yards total offense. Sanders completed 8 of 14 passes for 120 yards, even in the inclement conditions.
“It’s North Dakota, we deal with this all the time,” Coleman said. “This was a little much with the wind -- I don’t remember one like this, but it is what it is, we’ve had plenty of games where the weather doesn’t cooperate.”
The Lions (9-2) travel to take on No. 1 seed Langdon-Edmore-Munich (10-0) on Nov. 7 in the semifinals. The Cardinals defeated Ryan 42-14 in the Dakota Bowl last year.
“They kind of stuck it to us last year at the dome,” Coleman said. “They really haven’t had a competition yet. We know they’re a great football team, well-coached, do just about everything right, so to have a chance we have to have a perfect week of practice and probably play a perfect game. That’s going to be our goal this week.”
“Just excited to have a rematch,” Feller said. “We’ve been thinking about that ever since we lost last year, can’t wait to get back at it.”
