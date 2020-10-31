Feller leads Minot Ryan past Shiloh in Class A quarterfinals

“We had some mistakes, bad snaps and stuff like that and you can’t do that against good teams.”

The Lions’ defense, along with a big second half by Feller, helped Ryan put the game away.

Feller, who finished with 251 yards rushing on 31 attempts, had a handful of huge runs in the second half and helped the Lions take command in the fourth quarter.

Twice in the fourth quarter, Shiloh Christian (7-3) got into the red zone only to bog down.

“We had some opportunities there at the end,” Barker said. “Proud of the way our guys responded, we fought all the way to the end, to the last whistle. It was a good season for our guys and we wish them good luck next week.”

After Shiloh turned the ball over on downs on a fourth-down incompletion at the Ryan 24, Feller reeled off runs of 7, 14 and 30 yards followed by a 25-yard touchdown run -- the only points scored into the wind all day -- for a 19-7 lead with 5:55 remaining.

“He’s a hard runner, he gave us first downs when we needed them,” Coleman said.

“(Our offensive line) did a great job,” Feller said. “Give the credit to them when we’re running behind that good a line.”