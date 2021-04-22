Felderman, senior-laden Braves embracing high expectations

For most, spring sports were a total wash last season, but not for Mandan tennis standout Elizabeth Felderman.
She has her younger sister to thank for that.
Even after the high school tennis season was snuffed out by the coronavirus pandemic, the Felderman sisters were able to get plenty of work in, against each other.
"I'm lucky to have my sister. We played all the time," Elizabeth said. "I played with some other people every once in a while, but (Sophia) and I played a lot."
It got heated, in a big-sister, little-sister kind of way.
"We do have our moments. We fight," Elizabeth said laughing. "She hangs in there. She's a solid player. We push each other and make each other better."
The Feldermans, the No. 1 and 2 players in Mandan's lineup, looked in fine form on Thursday in its first West Region match of the year. The Braves, picked as the favorite in the conference, rolled to a 9-0 win.
The Braves' lineup includes five seniors. Sophia Felderman, a freshman, is the only underclassmen. In 2019, Mandan placed fifth at the state tournament. Elizabeth Felderman says the Braves are not shying away from lofty expectations.
"I really want another West Region championship. That's my goal in singles and as a team," she said. "Our team has a lot of talent. Our major goal is to be state champions. We know it won't be easy. There are a lot of great teams out there, but we want to set high goals and chase them. I think we have the team to do it. Individually, I'm hoping to do it as well."
Felderman will be leading the way. Possessing a well-rounded game, she'll continue her tennis career next season at the NCAA Division II level for the Minnesota State University-Mankato Mavericks.
"She's been on the varsity since the seventh grade," Mandan coach Paul Christen said of Elizabeth Felderman. "She's so solid in every aspect of the game. Players like her don't come around very often."
The same can be said for the Braves' lineup, which includes five seniors. Elizabeth Felderman, Lizzie Allan, Kate Kesler, Breanna Helbling and Kylie Wieland combined to drop just 10 games in six singles matches on Thursday. Allan won 6-0, 6-0.
"It's pretty unique to have five seniors for sure. We're very fortunate not just because they're seniors, but because they're good," Christen said. "They have pretty high goals this season. They know what they're capable of. Hopefully they'll continue to put the hard work in to achieve those goals."
Elizabeth Felderman says the five seniors have more in common than just their grade when it comes to their tennis roots.
"All of us have older siblings or parents that played tennis before us," she said. "We've all kind of followed in the family footsteps."
Christen said it shows on the court.
"We got some girls that are really good shot makers," he said. "The Felderman sisters and Lizzie Allan can play with anybody in the region, or state, really.
"It's just a really quality group of kids both on and off the court."
The Braves won two of Thursday's three doubles matches 6-0, 6-0. Elizabeth Felderman and Helbling didn't surrender a game. Neither did Allan and Wieland.
For Elizabeth Felderman, deciding between singles and doubles for postseason play is never an easy call. She played doubles in seventh, ninth and 10th grade, and singles as an eighth-grader. She's leaning towards singles this year, but is more focused on improving throughout the season. Mandan's next match is Tuesday in Jamestown.
"I definitely feel like we came into the season ready and so far, even though it's early, things have been looking really good for us," she said. "Last year was tough to not be able to have a season, but I think it's made us even hungrier and more focused this season. We just want to make the most of it."
