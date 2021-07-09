Feeney's freshman season with the Bison one for the record books

Cade Feeney’s freshman season at NDSU was one for the record books.
The 2020 Century High grad won eight games, most ever by a freshman and tied for second-most in program history, and became just the third Bison baseball player to be named a freshman All-American. Maybe most impressively, Feeney was one of only four true freshman in NCAA Division I to win eight or more games.
Feeney was first or second in every major pitching category for the Bison, who won a school-record 42 games, including an NCAA tournament victory, a game started and won by, of course, the Bismarck native.
“Going in, you’re not really sure what to expect or how it’s going to go. I just had the mindset of wanting to help the team win and whatever that role was, I’d be happy to do it,” Feeney said. “Pretty early in the season, I was able to find my rhythm and kind of keep it rolling. It was a great year. I felt like my teammates and coaches helped me get comfortable and it ended up going really well.”
Feeney started 13 games for the Bison, second-most on the team. He logged 69 2/3 innings, and led the Bison in wins (8), earned run average (3.23), batting-average against (.246) and was second in strikeouts (56).
A strong seven-inning start against perennial Summit League power Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Okla., in late March was a pivotal performance in building confidence.
“That game was big because the coaches said Oral Roberts is a place we never split at,” Feeney said. “All three pitches were working for me. That game kind of showed me if I threw the ball well, I could compete.”
Feeney’s fastball sat in the 89-91 mile per hour range for most of the season, topping out at 92-93, “depending on the day,” to go along with a slurve (combo of curve ball and slider) and changeup.
He had all three pitches really working in a stellar six-inning performance June 5 against Nevada in a loser-out game of the NCAA Tournament at Sunken Diamond, home of the Stanford Cardinal, in NDSU’s 6-1 win over Nevada. It was NDSU’s first-ever NCAA tournament victory.
“Being down there, getting to experience playoff baseball was a lot of fun,” Feeney said. “That ballpark has a lot of tradition and history, so to be able to get to play there and for our team to get that win, it was awesome.”
The win over Nevada had a major Bismarck-Mandan feel, as several did during the 2021 season. Parker Harm fired the last three innings to earn his 12th save.
“Parker was one of the older guys that brought me along, showed me a lot and was a really great to work with,” Feeney said of the Mandan product. “When I’d start a game and he’d come in to close, the coaches would say, ‘The Bismarck-Mandan duo got it done today.'”
Feeney is back home this summer, taking some time off from pitching, but not baseball. He’s coaching with his cousin Easton Miller for a youth traveling team in Mandan.
“It’s been a fun experience. I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said.
Adjusting to playing only baseball took a little time. Feeney was an all-state player in baseball, basketball and football for the Century Patriots.
“Yeah, sometimes when I’m watching a football or basketball game you’re kind of like, man, I miss that, but I think ultimately I made the right decision to focus on baseball,” he said.
When he returns to Fargo to begin fall ball, he’ll have a new head coach. Tod Brown was hired to take over at New Mexico, while NDSU pitching coach Tyler Oakes assumes the top spot with the Bison.
“Brown needed that and he earned it so it was great to see him get that opportunity,” Feeney said. “I know Oakes will do a tremendous job. He’s a hard-worker and I think he’s a great fit. It will be a lot of fun to see who he brings in and what ideas they have.”
A season like Feeney had raises expectations about what could be possible down the road. His brother Dalton pitched in the College World Series for North Carolina State last month and having earned his degree, is eyeing a professional career. Same is true for Mandan’s Harm. The Major League Baseball draft starts on Sunday.
Cade has two more years before he’d be draft-eligible, but does have hopes of one day getting that call.
“It definitely did boost my confidence and gave me goals to shoot for in the years to come,” he said. “I have to keep improving and growing and just getting better overall, but I feel like if I’m able to do that and go out and have a good year, the odds will be in my favor.”
