Feeney's freshman season with the Bison one for the record books

“That game was big because the coaches said Oral Roberts is a place we never split at,” Feeney said. “All three pitches were working for me. That game kind of showed me if I threw the ball well, I could compete.”

Feeney’s fastball sat in the 89-91 mile per hour range for most of the season, topping out at 92-93, “depending on the day,” to go along with a slurve (combo of curve ball and slider) and changeup.

He had all three pitches really working in a stellar six-inning performance June 5 against Nevada in a loser-out game of the NCAA Tournament at Sunken Diamond, home of the Stanford Cardinal, in NDSU’s 6-1 win over Nevada. It was NDSU’s first-ever NCAA tournament victory.

“Being down there, getting to experience playoff baseball was a lot of fun,” Feeney said. “That ballpark has a lot of tradition and history, so to be able to get to play there and for our team to get that win, it was awesome.”

The win over Nevada had a major Bismarck-Mandan feel, as several did during the 2021 season. Parker Harm fired the last three innings to earn his 12th save.