Fast-starting Mandan trims Legacy

Volleyball coaches call their sport a game of momentum for good reason. The good times come and the good times go, and seldom do they hang around for an entire match.
Mandan was riding extremely high at the outset of Monday night's 3-1 win over visiting Legacy, but things were not going to be as easy as they first appeared.
Mandan senior setter Sydney Gustavsson opened the match serving the ball, and before she surrendered the serve she had the Braves ahead 11-0.
Although the Braves came away with the win, the sledding was not quite as easy the rest of the way.
Mandan broke away from a 17-all tie to take the second set 25-20 and dropped the third game 20-25 as Legacy scored the final four points. The Braves prevailed in a gritty 14-tie battle to take the final game 28-26.
Neither team was able to open a lead of more than four points in the fiercely-contested fourth game.
The set was knotted at 24, 25 and 26 before Mandan reached the finish line via a tap by Leingang and a long shot by Legacy's Breena Sand. Sand, a 5-9 junior, paced the Sabers with 16 kills and added 14 digs.
Through it all, Taylor Leingang, Mandan's 5-11 senior hitter, was ever-present, swatting 23 kills on offense and digging out 29 Saber shots on defense.
Mandan coach Anna Folk said Leingang's performance didn't just come out of left field.
"She has played at that level. When we met up with Legacy the first time (in the first week of the season) she had over 20 kills."
Folk said Leingang had to carry a little more of the load on Monday due to the absence of a couple of regulars.
"When we have a full lineup we can distribute the ball a little more," she noted.
Gustavsson looked to Leingang time after time, and was seldom disappointed. Leingang committed just five hitting errors.
Leingang said Monday's outing may have been the best of the season for the Braves in offensive terms.
"We were really in system all night," she observed. "Not knowing what COVID is going to bring really lit a fire under all of us."
The season is fast dwindling away. Mandan has five more regular season matches remaining, beginning with tonight's match at Dickinson.
Bismarck, Mandan and Legacy currently tangled in a dogfight for third place in the West Region standings at 9-5, 8-4 and 8-5, respectively. Legacy plays again on Wednesday, playing host to Williston. The Sabers have five dates left on their regular season schedule.
With Monday's victory, the Braves earned a season standoff with the Sabers. Legacy won 3-1 the first time around.
Folk said the ability to turn the tables on Legacy is a good sign.
"I think we're improving. Our serve, passing and defense were much improved," she said. "... We came out super-fast, kept our errors down and served the heck out of the ball. But Legacy didn't roll over. They adjusted, just as good teams will do."
Legacy assistant coach Courtney Huck said Mandan's blitz to start Monday's match didn't just sneak up on the Sabers.
"We talk a lot about mindset and making sure to know when it's time to turn it on," she said.
But, she noted the Sabers were able to adjust and make in-game corrections, sorting out their serve-receive and launching a balky offense.
"Once we found our groove our girls were able to run a more efficient offense," she said.
Huck said Mandan is a notoriously tough team to attack.
"Mandan is known to be scrappy. We had to get over the fact Mandan keeps a lot of balls up," she said.
Huck was acting as head coach in the absence of Jennifer Astle, who is quarantined while awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.
