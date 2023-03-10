FARGO — The Fargo North boys basketball team took down a juggernaut on Friday night.

With the odds stacked against the Spartans squaring off against undefeated Bismarck Century in the Class A state semifinals, North prevailed 51-48 to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 2006.

Down 26-20 at halftime, the Spartans knew they were right in the hunt with the West Region’s top-seeded Patriots, who brought a 25-0 record into the contest.

“I went into halftime, we were down six and the guys were all hanging their heads and I said, ‘Fellas, we only shot 26 percent from the field and we didn’t rebound the ball very well,’ ” North head coach Travis Hoeg said. “And we were only down six to the best team in the state.

“So I said, ‘We’re fine.’ We’ve just got to go out and play with some passion and some desire and rebound the ball a little bit better. I said, ‘You guys are playing some great defense,' and then we came out in the second half and played even better defense. I’m so proud of these guys.”

The Spartans (18-8) — the No. 2 seed in the East — will face East No. 3 seed Grand Forks Red River (19-7) in the title game at 8 p.m. Saturday at Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

“Red River is playing great basketball,” Hoeg said. “That’s going to be a heck of a game. It’s going to be fast-paced. They like to push tempo, we like to push tempo. It’s something the fans will really enjoy.”

The Patriots will face East No. 1 seed Fargo Davies (23-3) in the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

A corner triple from North’s Eric DeBoer with 2:51 remaining tied the game at 47-47 before a drive and layup from Matthew Sem on the next possession gave the Spartans the lead for good.

Jeremiah Sem made it 51-48 with 1-1/2 minutes remaining on the clock. Century had a chance at the free throw line with four seconds left, but Anthony Doppler missed the front end of a one-and-one. The Patriots initially picked up the rebound with a chance to tie it with a three, but it was stolen by the Spartans and heaved down the court to send the North-heavy crowd into a frenzy.

North finished the game 21-of-65 shooting for 32 percent. Century shot 29 percent, going 16-of-55 from the field.

Two players recorded double-doubles for the Spartans — led by Jeremiah Sem with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Carter Zeller finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Ryan Erikson was difficult to contain for Century, also recording a double-double with 24 points and 12 boards.

The Spartans will go for their fifth-ever state title Saturday night, the last coming in its last title game appearance in 2006.

This is Hoeg’s first full season as North’s head coach. He said he knew his team was capable but he never dreamed of getting to this stage so soon.

“I knew I had a talented team, but I also knew that Bismarck Century was a juggernaut,” Hoeg said. “I was really worried about this game if I’m being honest. But as a first-year head coach, what can I ask for? It’s magical for me. I’m soaking up every second.”