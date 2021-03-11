Fargo Davies beats Legacy for another trip to Super A semifinals

Manson can reflect on the three previous times Davies has met his old school in the state tournament. The winner of those games, he said, has gone on to win the state title.

This night the Eagles led wire-to-wire, including 19-3 less than eight minutes into the game. Hektner had 13 points in the first half, which ended with Davies up 36-25.

The Sabers repeatedly closed the gap, getting as close as four points 4:50 before the break. But Davies ended the half on an 11-4 run. And any hope the Sabers had evaporated midway through the second half when back-to-back slams by Davis sparked a 17-0 run that gave Davies a 63-35 lead with just over eight minutes to play.

“Brady Sauvageau did an excellent job on Kupfer and Owen did a nice job controlling the paint. We talked about not giving them second chances. Defense was the key tonight,” Manson said.

Nick Kupfer entered the night averaging 24.3 points and was held to 15. Keagen Woodbury was the only other Legacy player in double figures with 11.

Ian Motschenbacher had 12 and Sauvageau 10 for Davies, which shot 46% while limiting the Sabers to 30%.

The game marked the second straight trip to state in which Legacy has faced off with Davies. In 2019, the Sabers made their only other trip to the state tournament and lost to the Eagles in the first round. Davies went on to place second in the first of their three straight appearances.

