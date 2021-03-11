Fargo Davies beats Legacy for another trip to Super A semifinals

Fargo Davies is right back where it was last March when the state Class A boys’ basketball tournament was shut down midway through the second day due to concerns over COVID-19.
The Eagles jumped out to a 10-0 start and went on to beat Bismarck Legacy 73-58 Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center to reach the semis for the third straight year. They will play Minot in the semis on Saturday.
“It’s always fun to play semifinal night and we didn’t get that chance last year,” said Davies coach Bart Manson, a Minot graduate who was named Mr. Basketball 30 years ago this week. “I really feel bad because we graduated a special class of seniors. I wish those guys could have had their opportunity too.”
Latrel Davis led the newest Eagles into the semis with 23 points and Owen Hektner had 21 points and 15 rebounds as Davies appears to be hitting its stride at the right time.
“Early in December, we had lost three straight games and we weren’t a very good team,” Manson said. “We worked and got better and better and I like the year it’s turning out to be.”
The coronavirus is impacting its second straight tournament. Instead of dropping into the consolation bracket, Legacy’s season is done as there are no consolation games. Davies has an extra day to reflect on Thursday’s win as the girls’ first round will be played on Friday.
Manson can reflect on the three previous times Davies has met his old school in the state tournament. The winner of those games, he said, has gone on to win the state title.
This night the Eagles led wire-to-wire, including 19-3 less than eight minutes into the game. Hektner had 13 points in the first half, which ended with Davies up 36-25.
The Sabers repeatedly closed the gap, getting as close as four points 4:50 before the break. But Davies ended the half on an 11-4 run. And any hope the Sabers had evaporated midway through the second half when back-to-back slams by Davis sparked a 17-0 run that gave Davies a 63-35 lead with just over eight minutes to play.
“Brady Sauvageau did an excellent job on Kupfer and Owen did a nice job controlling the paint. We talked about not giving them second chances. Defense was the key tonight,” Manson said.
Nick Kupfer entered the night averaging 24.3 points and was held to 15. Keagen Woodbury was the only other Legacy player in double figures with 11.
Ian Motschenbacher had 12 and Sauvageau 10 for Davies, which shot 46% while limiting the Sabers to 30%.
The game marked the second straight trip to state in which Legacy has faced off with Davies. In 2019, the Sabers made their only other trip to the state tournament and lost to the Eagles in the first round. Davies went on to place second in the first of their three straight appearances.