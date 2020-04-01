Even with no games being played, ADs remain busy

For high school and college teams in town, the first weekend in April typically brings a flurry of athletic activity.
This April was no different with nearly 50 games scheduled this coming weekend plus track meets for every high school team and the University of Mary.
The spring season for college athletes was wiped out weeks ago due to the coronavirus outbreak. While the high school season has not been officially lost it seems all but certain.
While courts, tracks, diamonds and fields sit mostly empty, area athletic directors still have plenty on their plates. However, they’d much rather be going from game-to-game than pushing pencils.
“It’s been quite the adjustment for everybody,” Mandan AD Mark Wiest said. “I’m kind of a busybody by nature. I love sports. Working with coaches and kids and everything that goes with that, I really enjoy that aspect of my job.
“You always have things you can get done in the office, but boy, I’d love to be out watching games right now.”
The North Dakota High School Activities Association announced on Tuesday that the spring season has been suspended indefinitely. Considering the dense nature of the spring season -- just over two months long in most cases to begin with -- realistic scenarios of a season are rapidly diminishing.
“You feel terrible for the athletes and coaches, especially the seniors. You try to remain positive and hopeful that something might happen, but what makes it even more difficult is that the kids are on their own right now,” Wiest said. “Coaches can try to lay out plans for them, but if you’re playing baseball or softball you need access to batting cages to take swings. Pitchers need mounds. Track athletes need access to specific equipment whether its pole vaulting, hurdles, throwing equipment. Most kids don’t have those things at home. There just isn’t a great solution to those kinds of circumstances.”
While the spring season will likely never get off the ground, the winter season, in a handful of circumstances, did not end.
Both of Mandan’s basketball teams had advanced to placing games at the state tournament in Fargo. Bismarck High’s boys basketball team was one win away from playing for a Class A championship. The Demons were just hours from playing Fargo Davies in a semifinal game.
“That was really hard for our kids and our coaches, no question about it,” said Scott Nustad, Bismarck High activities director. “We’re kind of in uncharted territory with all of this. Whether it’s those basketball teams that didn’t get to finish, or the spring sport kids, you feel bad for them.”
Nustad has remained busy getting ready for next season, working on schedules and preparing fields and facilities. Technology allows for keeping in contact with staff.
“We were able to have a virtual conference with the coaches. It was good to see everybody face-to-face in that way,” Nustad said. “It’s important to maintain communication with everybody. I enjoy that part of it. We have great coaches that are committed to what they do. They’re bored. They want to be out there with their athletes.”
Nustad also has been conducting interviews online for open coaching positions, four this week alone.
“You try to have everything prepared and lined up for the fall,” he said. “We’re not jumping over the spring, it’s more just getting some other things marked off the checklist.”
College athletes who participate in spring sports will have the option of playing another season in 2021. While it’s not the perfect solution, it’s at least an option. High school athletes have no such recourse.
“We talk a lot about sports and the life lessons we can learn from them. Dealing with success and failure, wins and losses, and how we try to teach kids to not take anything for granted,” Wiest said. “This situation seems like it’s definitely on the extreme end for all of that. Really, it’s unprecedented.
“So many of us across our state and across our country are in the same boat. We love sports and we miss sports. We want to get back to normal. Unfortunately, normal doesn’t look like it’s going to be on the horizon for a while.”
