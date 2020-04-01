Even with no games being played, ADs remain busy

“We were able to have a virtual conference with the coaches. It was good to see everybody face-to-face in that way,” Nustad said. “It’s important to maintain communication with everybody. I enjoy that part of it. We have great coaches that are committed to what they do. They’re bored. They want to be out there with their athletes.”

Nustad also has been conducting interviews online for open coaching positions, four this week alone.

“You try to have everything prepared and lined up for the fall,” he said. “We’re not jumping over the spring, it’s more just getting some other things marked off the checklist.”

College athletes who participate in spring sports will have the option of playing another season in 2021. While it’s not the perfect solution, it’s at least an option. High school athletes have no such recourse.

“We talk a lot about sports and the life lessons we can learn from them. Dealing with success and failure, wins and losses, and how we try to teach kids to not take anything for granted,” Wiest said. “This situation seems like it’s definitely on the extreme end for all of that. Really, it’s unprecedented.

“So many of us across our state and across our country are in the same boat. We love sports and we miss sports. We want to get back to normal. Unfortunately, normal doesn’t look like it’s going to be on the horizon for a while.”

