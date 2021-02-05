Eaglestaff pours in 39 points as Demons top Dickinson in shootout

"We had a little dip in the second half, but part of that is talented kids just making plays."

The Demons held ace Dickinson point guard Alex Dvorak to 14 points, seven below his average. Dvorak is only a sophomore and ranks fourth in the West Region in scoring. Just above him is Eaglestaff (22 points per game).

"Treysen is one of the most talented kids to come through this program we've ever seen," said Wilhelm. "He can do so many things offensively, but what I really liked about what he did tonight was, he let the game come to him. He didn't force a lot of stuff. He can get his shot whenever he wants, he's that talented, but when moves the ball and trusts his teammates, it's going to lead to better shots for him. But no question, tonight, that was a special performance."

Gunner Swanson added 19 points for the Demons, including four 3-pointers. Tarin Walker totaled 10 points and Max Tschosik nine. Bismarck hung 106 on the board without one of their top players -- senior Logan Schaubert, who is sidelined with a calf strain. He is expected back soon.

After Tuesday's loss to third-ranked Jamestown, the Demons were looking at Friday as a chance to bounce back.