Drake-Anamoose has six-man tradition

Last season, the top four teams, D-A, Center-Stanton, Midway-Minto and Alexander, were seeded into the playoff semifinals. North Dakota weather quickly intervened.

"We had semifinal games scheduled, but that big snowstorm pretty much wiped us out," Heim said.

So, based on seeding positions, the four teams traveled to Watford City on Oct. 19 to play for the championship and third place. Drake-Anamoose prevailed in the title game and Midway-Minto defeated Alexander 48-14 for third place.

The cast of characters could change come fall. Trinity Christian played only four games last season, making its status questionable.

Apparently there are other schools sending out feelers.

"What I've told schools that contact me about it is if you've got 13 to 16 kids you're in pretty good shape," Heim noted. "When we were in nine-man we'd gotten by with 15 or 16 kids, but it was really difficult. Around 20 is OK (for nine-man), but when you get much smaller than that you really start to struggle, especially if injuries show up during the season."

Heim said the wide-open six-man game has caught on in Drake and Anamoose.