Drake-Anamoose has six-man tradition

High-caliber high school football is no stranger to McHenry County. Velva teams have made many runs deep into postseason play, winning nine state titles along the way.
Farther along down the rail line, you can find a couple of McHenry County communities with a somewhat less emphatic football championship legacy.
Last fall, the Drake-Anamoose Raiders defeated Center-Stanton 70-68 in Watford City for the state six-man football championship.
And history shows that wasn't the first taste of football glory for Drake. In the first epoch North Dakota six-man football, the Drake Trojans won a couple of titles. They were the state Consolidated League six-man champions in 1938 and in 1940 they took the state Class B six-man title.
Six-man football was apparently a big deal in those Depression- and wartime-troubled years. According to the late Robert R. Schaible's 2004 "Almanac of North Dakota Sports" over 180 six-man football teams were counted in the state in 1937. That number had faded to 25 a quarter-century later with the advent of eight- and nine-man football.
In recent years, outposts of six-man football have again appeared. Though the numbers are far from robust, there were enough six-man schools last autumn to cobble together a regular-season schedule and playoff plan.
Injury-ridden Drake-Anamoose dropped out of nine-man football during the 2018 season to join the six-man ranks already populated by Center-Stanton, Alexander and Mandaree. A shadow team, the Mon-Dak junior varsity, was also on the scene. Mon-Dak is a Grenora-Westby, Mont., co-op that has fared well in the Montana six-man ranks.
"Mon-Dak has been playing in Montana quite awhile. They won a state (six-man) championship out there not too long ago (2017). ... What they're doing is playing their varsity in Montana and their junior varsity in North Dakota," said Steve Heim, the Drake-Anamoose superintendent and athletic director.
Heim said Drake-Anamoose embarked on a nine-man schedule in 2018, but things soon went awry.
"We started the year with 13 kids and two of them were injured in the first game. ... At that time we decided we couldn't continue playing nine-man and canceled the rest of that season," Heim recalled. "We moved into six-man the rest of the year. We only got one nine-man game in ... but we played six football games that year."
Heim said six-man football enabled D-A to remain in the sport and retain its identity.
"Once we decided we couldn't play in 2018 our options were limited. ... Basically, we would have had to give up the sport or look at another option, and this option became available," he observed.
So the Raiders joined seven other teams in a loose, far-flung loop of six-man teams last fall. Drayton and Midway-Minto made up the eastern wing with Mon-Dak, Williston Trinity Christian, Alexander and Mandaree in the northwest. Drake-Anamoose and Center-Stanton sit toward the middle of the conference.
"We joined Center, Alexander, Mon-Dak and Mandaree (the established six-man teams). Midway-Minto, Drayton and Trinity Christian were in their first year (of six-man) last year," Heim said.
Drake-Anamoose was the only six-man team that had played nine-man as recently as 2018. Midway-Minto's final nine-man season was 2017. Drayton and Center-Stanton opted out of nine-man after the 2016 season. Trinity Christian had been in a co-op with Trenton, and Drayton ended a co-op with Grafton-St. Thomas.
The six-man teams are not sanctioned by the North Dakota High School Activites Association. They're considered independents.
"We set up our own championship. We're not part of the Dakota Bowl," Heim noted.
The first few six-man teams to appear were in the northwest part of the state. Now the six-man scene is anything but compact.
Heim said travel is tolerable for the Raiders, but playing six-man can demand some long hops.
"With us being in the central part of the state, it hasn't been horrible. But when you've got Midway-Minto traveling to Mandaree (230 miles) or Grenora (292), it's a long haul," he noted.
Last season, the top four teams, D-A, Center-Stanton, Midway-Minto and Alexander, were seeded into the playoff semifinals. North Dakota weather quickly intervened.
"We had semifinal games scheduled, but that big snowstorm pretty much wiped us out," Heim said.
So, based on seeding positions, the four teams traveled to Watford City on Oct. 19 to play for the championship and third place. Drake-Anamoose prevailed in the title game and Midway-Minto defeated Alexander 48-14 for third place.
The cast of characters could change come fall. Trinity Christian played only four games last season, making its status questionable.
Apparently there are other schools sending out feelers.
"What I've told schools that contact me about it is if you've got 13 to 16 kids you're in pretty good shape," Heim noted. "When we were in nine-man we'd gotten by with 15 or 16 kids, but it was really difficult. Around 20 is OK (for nine-man), but when you get much smaller than that you really start to struggle, especially if injuries show up during the season."
Heim said the wide-open six-man game has caught on in Drake and Anamoose.
"Our community has loved it. Back in the 1930s Drake won two six-man championships, so we have a tradition. ... Even if we had enough kids to go back to nine-man, I don't know if we'd do it," Heim observed. "It's tough playing a community three times bigger than us (in nine-man). We have a lot leveler playing field now, but we're still one of the smaller schools in it."
NDHSAA-published enrollments for grades 9-12 range from 120 (Midway-Minto) to 38 (Drayton). Drake-Anamoose is listed at 46.
(This is the first in a three-part series on six-man football. Part two will appear in Saturday's edition of the Tribune).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!