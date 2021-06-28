DLBLC's Benno bringing two-sport skills to BSC

It was a fitting end to her varsity career, which dates back to the seventh grade.

“Softball’s been a part of my life for as long as I can remember and I couldn’t have asked for a better place than DLBLC,” she said. “We had some difficulties along the way but it was such a great season with my teammates and coaches this year and to finish third at state, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Benno starting pitching around the fifth grade, she estimated. It seemed predestined. Her sister (Alexis), who is seven years older, was a pitcher and went on to a brief college career at Minot State.

It was in the blood.

Their grandpa, George Killmer, also was a pitcher.

“I figured I’d at least give it a try,” Brooklyn said. “You do get an adrenaline rush being in the circle just knowing it kind of all starts with you and of course you don’t want to mess it up for everyone else.”

Benno shouldered the heavy pitching load her senior year after sharing duties with Erica Hermanson the previous three years.

“I was an adjustment to build up the endurance to handle it,” she said. “When you get tired, you lose it more in your legs.”