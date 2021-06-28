DLBLC's Benno bringing two-sport skills to BSC

Brooklyn Benno’s favorite sport depends on the season.
Bismarck State College coach Thai Haggin is fine with that. She’s got the Des Lacs-Burlington-Lewis & Clark two-sport standout for both.
Benno, the Class B Senior Athlete of the Year, also was an all-district performer in basketball for the Lakers.
“If you asked me during the basketball season, I’d probably say basketball, but if you asked me during softball, I’d probably say softball,” Benno said. “I guess I can’t say one way or the other for sure. I like both.”
She has excelled at both, which was very appealing to Haggin, who coaches both for the Mystics.
“She’s a very well-rounded athlete. She’s done very well in both sports,” Haggin said. “We’re definitely excited about her coming because she’s going to help us in both.”
Benno’s senior season went quite well on the hardwood and the diamond.
In softball, she pitched all 20 of the Lakers’ innings at the state Class B tournament earlier this month, leading DLBLC to a third-place finish and 23-4 record.
In the tournament, the 5-foot-10 right-hander allowed just five earned runs on 18 hits while striking out 29. She also did damage at the plate, going 4-for-11 with a double and three runs batted in.
It was a fitting end to her varsity career, which dates back to the seventh grade.
“Softball’s been a part of my life for as long as I can remember and I couldn’t have asked for a better place than DLBLC,” she said. “We had some difficulties along the way but it was such a great season with my teammates and coaches this year and to finish third at state, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Benno starting pitching around the fifth grade, she estimated. It seemed predestined. Her sister (Alexis), who is seven years older, was a pitcher and went on to a brief college career at Minot State.
It was in the blood.
Their grandpa, George Killmer, also was a pitcher.
“I figured I’d at least give it a try,” Brooklyn said. “You do get an adrenaline rush being in the circle just knowing it kind of all starts with you and of course you don’t want to mess it up for everyone else.”
Benno shouldered the heavy pitching load her senior year after sharing duties with Erica Hermanson the previous three years.
“I was an adjustment to build up the endurance to handle it,” she said. “When you get tired, you lose it more in your legs.”
Clearly, that rarely happened to Benno, whose mechanics and plan of attack are sound.
“I like to work more inside then go outside,” she said, primarily using her rise ball, while also sprinkling in a curve and change up. “You just try to mix it up and keep hitters off balance.”
Versatility also applies to her basketball skills, Haggin said.
“She can run the floor with her athleticism and she can go inside and play center or power forward with her size and strength,” Haggin said. “She’s a competitor with a good work ethic.”
Even though she’s done both sports for years, jumping from Class B to college presents challenges.
“I’m definitely nervous about it but I had the opportunity to do both so I thought I should at least try,” said Benno, who plans to study pre-occupational therapy. “The big thing is time management and making sure I’m getting my school work done because that comes first.
“The good thing is I have a really good relationship with Thai. It’s definitely something we’ll talk about and she’s very supportive. She’s coaching two teams so she knows she can’t be in two places at once and neither can I, so I’m sure we’ll find a formula that can work.”
